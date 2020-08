SCO W vs TYP W Dream11 | SCO W vs TYP W Live | SCO W vs TYP W Live score | SCO W vs TYP W Live scorecard | SCO W vs TYP W playing11 | SCO W vs TYP W Ireland women super 50

Match Details



Match : SCO-W vs TYP-W, Scorchers Women vs Typhoons Women, Ireland Women’s Super 50

Date : 9 August 2020

Time : 3.30 PM IST

Venue : Pembroke Cricket Club, Dublin

Live

Official Lineup:

SCO W:

S KAVANAGH T MARITZ C MACCANN G LEWIS S MACMAHON L PAUL A KERISON M KERRISON L MCCARTHY H LITTLE C O’REARDON

TYP W

A HUNTER R GOUGH R STOKELL J MAGUIE O PREBDERGAST R DALABNEY L DELANY M NAUGHTOPN F SARGENT L LITTLE C RAACK

Today’s Match Prediction of SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket, 2nd Match, Ireland Women’s Super 50.

SCO-W vs TYP-W Expected Lineups :



Scorchers Women Team Playing XI (Probables) :

L Paul, G Lewis (c), S MacMahon, S Kavangah (wk), C MaCann, A Kerrison, A Dalzell, L McCarthy, H Little, M Kerrison, E McEvoy

Typhoons Women Team Playing Xi (Probables) :

R Delany, R Stokell, L Delany (c), O Prendergast, A Hunter (wk), S Forbes, C Raack, F Sergent, J Maguire, G Dempsey, L Little

SCO W vs TYP W Dream11 Team

Team #1

Wicketkeeper: Shauna Kavanagh

Batsmen: Gaby Lewis, Sarah Forbes, Rebecca Stokell

All-rounders: Leah Paul (vc), Rachel Delaney (c), Laura Delany, Orla Prendergast

Bowlers: Hannah Little, Cara Murray, Louise Little

Team #2

Wicket keepers : A Hunter

Batsmen : G Lewis, R Stokell, C McCann

All rounders : L Delany(c), O Prendergast, L Paul, S MacMahon(vc)

Bowlers : L McCarthy, C Raack, L Little

Team #3

Wicketkeeper: Shauna Kavanagh

Batsmen- Gaby Lewis (C), Caoimhe McCann, Rebecca Stokell

All-Rounders- Alana Dalzell, Rachel Delaney, Laura Delany (VC), Orla Prendergast

Bowlers- Georgina Dempsey, Louise McCarthy, Hannah Little

Players Performance

Gaby Lewis – 74 runs in 1 innings

Leah Paul – 50 runs and 1 wicket in 1 innings

L Delany – 68 runs and 2 wickets in 1 innings

O Prendergast – 58 runs in 1 innings

L Paul: Runs – 50 and Wickets – 01 GH Lewis (c): Runs – 74 and Wickets – 00 S MacMahon: Runs – 02 and Wickets – 01 SM Kavanagh †: Runs – 16 SCO W vs TYP W Live C McCann: Runs – 16 AL Kerrison: Runs – 18 and Wickets – 01 A Dalzell: Runs – 02 and Wickets – 00 LN McCarthy: Runs – 00 and Wickets – 00 H Little: Wickets – 00 M Kerrison SCO W vs TYP W Live K McEvoy: Wickets – 00 Rachel Delaney: Runs 13 and Wickets – 00 R Stokell: Runs – 42 and Wickets – 00 L Delany (c): Runs 68 and Wickets – 02 O Prendergast: Runs – 58 and Wickets – 00 A Hunter †: Runs – 27 S Forbes C Raack: Runs – 02 F Sargent: Wickets – 00 J Maguire: Wickets – 01 G Dempsey: Wickets – 00 L Little: Wickets – 01 SCO W vs TYP W Live

Squad

Scorchers Women Squad

Shauna Kavanagh (wk), Sophie MacMahon, Gaby Lewis (c), Alana Dalzell, Maria Kerrison, Sarah White, Anna Kerrison, Caoimhe McCann, Tess Maritz, Clíodhna O’Reardon, Jenny Sparrow, Kate McEvoy, Cara Murray, Hannah Little, Leah Paul, Louise McCarthy, Jennifer Hanna SCO W vs TYP W Live

Leah Paul’s and Gaby Lewis’s contributions of 50 and 74 runs took the teams total to 219 but the team failed to defend.

AL Kerrison contributed 18 runs in the last match.

AL Kerrison, S MacMahon and L Paul took one wicket each.

Typhoons Women Squad

Sarah Forbes, Zara Craig, Ava Canning, Celeste Raack, Rachel Delaney, Rebecca Gough, Amy Hunter (wk), Freya Sargent, Rebecca Stokell, Sarah Condron, Laura Delany (c), Georgina Dempsey, Mya Naughton, Orla Prendergast, Jane Maguire, Louise Little.

SCO W vs TYP W Live

Almost every player contributed in the last game, be it a batsman or bowler.

L Delany and O Prendergast were the top scorers. They have scored 68 and 58 runs.

R Stokell scored 42 runs.

L Delany and C Raack took 2 wickets each.

ENG vs IRE Live | ENG vs IRE Live Score | ENG vs IRE Playing11 | ENG vs IRE Match Preview | ENG vs IRE Player Record 01 Aug 2020