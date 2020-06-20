SD vs PT Live Score | SD vs PT Live Scorecard | SD vs PT Live Match | SD vs PT Live update

June 20, 2020 admin Live score 0

Match Detail

Date : 19-06-2020

Time : 7.00 AM

SD vs PT 19 Jun 2020

SD vs PT Live

Southern Districts CC 233/9 (50.0)
Pint Cricket Club INC 119/10 (39.3)
Southern Districts CC beat Pint Cricket Club INC by 114 runs Match Ended

Darwin and District ODI Cricket Competition - Premier Grade, 2020

Fred's Pass, Darwin

Start Date : 20 June 2020

Southern Districts CC( Run Rate : 4.66 )
Batsmens
R
B
4S
6S
SR
Kierran Voelkl
15
32
1
0
46.87
Dean Fry
2
11
0
0
18.18
Dylan Mullen
11
16
2
0
68.75
Matt Hammond
29
56
3
0
51.78
Nick Akers
30
49
3
0
61.22
Corey Kelly
75
60
6
4
125
Christopher Mcevoy
32
52
1
0
61.53
Michael Ninneman
19
18
2
0
105.55
Nathan Hangan
4
4
0
0
100
Bowler
O
R
W
Econ
WD
Harry Manenti
10
40
4
4
1
Tom Grose
10
34
0
3.4
1
Tim Knox
5
29
1
5.8
3
Jonathon Hewitson
2
14
0
7
0
Joel Logan
10
54
1
5.4
2
Tim Garner
10
27
2
2.7
0
Raza Malik
3
26
0
8.66
0
Pint Cricket Club INC( Run Rate : 3.01 )
Batsmens
R
B
4S
6S
SR
John Flynn
17
46
1
0
36.95
Martin Brown
7
24
1
0
29.16
Tim Garner
26
43
4
0
60.46
Harry Manenti
8
25
0
0
32
Shishir Ramakrishna
1
15
0
0
6.66
Bilal Abbas
16
32
0
1
50
Joel Logan
2
9
0
0
22.22
Jonathon Hewitson
7
13
1
0
53.84
Raza Malik
3
20
0
0
15
Bowler
O
R
W
Econ
WD
Michael Ninneman
6.3
22
2
3.38
6
Corey Kelly
2
11
0
5.5
5
Nathan Hangan
4
9
1
2.25
1
Dean Fry
9
23
1
2.55
2
Ryan Harvey
3
16
1
5.33
2
Christopher Mcevoy
10
25
3
2.5
1
Matt Hammond
5
7
1
1.4
0

Probable Playing11

SD
Nick Akers, Lachlan Markey, Daniel Mylius, Mitch Townsend, Corey Kelly, Ryan Harvey, Dean Fry Todd Pemble, Dean Fry , Christopher Mcevoy, Dylan Mullen, Kierran Voelkl, Nathan Hangan, Matt Hammond
PT

Simon Lavers, Tim Garner, Nick Glinatsis, Daniel Lang, Anthony Harrison, Joel Logan, Sulaman Khan, Tom Grose , Ben May, Bilal Abbas, Jack Flynn, Tim Garner, Karan Samra

Squad

Southern Districts CC
Pint Cricket Club INC

Darwin and District ODD Live | Last Match Result | Schedule

Match Preview

SD vs PT Dream11 | SD vs PT Dream11 Team | SD vs PT Dream11 Prediction | SD vs PT Playing11 | SD vs PT Dream11 Preview . D Mylius will be wicket-keeper.

He is a brilliant opening batsman and should be picked in the squad as the other keeper option may not bat in the game. D Mullen will be our batsman from the Southern Districts.

He bats at number 4 and played a brilliant knock in the last game and should be picked in the squad. He is a very good batsman and should be picked in the squad. B Abbas and J Flynn batsmen from the Pint side. Both of them opens the innings together and are very good batsmen at the top and should be picked in the side.

Flynn has been very good with the ball as well whereas Abbas’s domestic record, as well as current form, is really good. M Hammond and C Kelly all-rounders from the Southern Districts side.

Hammond scored 88 runs in the last three games and also picked 4 wickets with the ball whereas Kelly opens the batting for the Southern Districts side and will bowl his quota of overs as well.

Both of them will be really good picks.T Garner and N Glinatsis all-rounders from the Pint side.

Garner has been absolutely brilliant form with the bat and it will be a crime to drop him from the squad whereas Glinatsis has been a regular wicket-taker of the side.

 

Dream11 Team#1

WK : D Mylius

BAT : M Brown(vc)  , J Flynn , M Hammond

AR : D Mullen, S Ramakrishna, C Kelly(c)

BOWL : D Fry, J Logan, T Grose , N Hangan

Dream11 Team#2

WK : D Mylius

BAT : M Brown , J Flynn , M Hammond(VC)

AR : D Mullen, S Ramakrishna, C Kelly(c)

BOWL : D Fry, J Logan, T Grose , N Hangan

 