SD vs PT Live Score | SD vs PT Live Scorecard | SD vs PT Live Match | SD vs PT Live update

Southern Districts CC

Nick Akers, Lachlan Markey, Daniel Mylius, Mitch Townsend, Corey Kelly, Ryan Harvey, Dean Fry Todd Pemble, Dean Fry , Christopher Mcevoy, Dylan Mullen, Kierran Voelkl, Nathan Hangan, Matt Hammond

Pint Cricket Club INC

Match Preview

D Mylius will be wicket-keeper.

He is a brilliant opening batsman and should be picked in the squad as the other keeper option may not bat in the game. D Mullen will be our batsman from the Southern Districts.

He bats at number 4 and played a brilliant knock in the last game and should be picked in the squad. He is a very good batsman and should be picked in the squad. B Abbas and J Flynn batsmen from the Pint side. Both of them opens the innings together and are very good batsmen at the top and should be picked in the side.

Flynn has been very good with the ball as well whereas Abbas’s domestic record, as well as current form, is really good. M Hammond and C Kelly all-rounders from the Southern Districts side.

Hammond scored 88 runs in the last three games and also picked 4 wickets with the ball whereas Kelly opens the batting for the Southern Districts side and will bowl his quota of overs as well.

Both of them will be really good picks.T Garner and N Glinatsis all-rounders from the Pint side.

Garner has been absolutely brilliant form with the bat and it will be a crime to drop him from the squad whereas Glinatsis has been a regular wicket-taker of the side.

WK : D Mylius

BAT : M Brown(vc) , J Flynn , M Hammond

AR : D Mullen, S Ramakrishna, C Kelly(c)

BOWL : D Fry, J Logan, T Grose , N Hangan

