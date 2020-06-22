SGCC vs OLCC Live | SGCC vs OLCC Live Scorecard | SGCC vs OLCC Playing11 | SGCC vs OLCC Live Streaming | SGCC vs OLCC Match Preview

SGCC vs OLCC Live | SGCC vs OLCC Live Scorecard | Playing11 | Live Streaming | Match Preview
Date : 22 Jun 2020
Time : 4.30 PM
SGCC vs OLCC Live 22 Jun 2020
Live
ECS St Gallen, 2020
Grundenmoos, St Gallen
Start Date : 22 June 2020
Probbale Playing11
SGCC
V Garg, M Nasim, N Mahmood, M Ahmadzai, A Abbas, F Sher, N Thangavadivel , K Bajwa , M Idrees, K Fletcher, P Sivanesachelvan
OLCC
P Ratnarajah, G Navaretnarasa, A Nayyer, S Thanasegaram, M Peer, H Khan , R Damotharam , J Perumal, M Shahid, R Izzadeen, S Charles
Squad
St Gallen CC
Muhamamd Zeeshan, Ali Abbas, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Safi Mohabattullah, Fazil Khan Safi,Tanveer Abbas, Muhammad Idrees, Haroon Khan, Mohamed Nasim, Emile Morgan, Falak Sher, Sangul Safi, Musa Ahmadzai, Pradeepan Sivanesachelvan, Ketan Patel, Ahmad Saeed, Omed Niazi, Nurullah Safi, Sheraz Sarwari , Khalid Bajwa, Sarvanmurthu Sasikumar, Muhammad Waqar, Vivek Garg, Nithurshan Shivaneshwaran, Kenardo Fletcher, Nasir Mahmood, Nareshkumar Thangavadivel
Olten CC
Yasotharan Thirnavukarasu, Malyar Stanikzai, Shane Charles, Pratheeparaj, Varothayan, Johnson Diyon, Ijaz Bhagri, Ali Usman, Ali Nayyer, Roshanth Karunamoorthy, Sufiyan Mohamed, Hamad Khan, Arbab Khan, Ravindrakumar Damotharam , Mohamed Shahid, Gowreesan Navaretnarasa, Tharanitharan Thanabalasingham, Jeyakanthan Perumal, Shathees Thanasegaram, Nalinambika Kumar, Rizwan Izzadeen, Mohamed Peer
Dream11 Team#1
WK : M Shaghid Abdul Waridu
BAT : M Waqar , K Bajwa , V Garg
AR : A Nayyer(c) , G Navaretn(vc) , S Charles , K Fletcher
BOWL : M Ahmadzai , M Peer , A Saeed
Dream11 Team#2
WK : M Shaghid Abdul Waridu
BAT : M Waqar , K Bajwa , V Garg
AR : A Nayyer(vc) , G Navaretn(c) , S Charles , K Fletcher
BOWL : M Ahmadzai , M Peer , A Saeed
- Toss to take place 65 minutes before the scheduled starting time
- Toss to take place 65 minutes before the scheduled starting time
- Matches start & end punctularly
- Balls are supplied by the organiser. They may be more than one ball in play in a match.
- Teams must be declared before the toss
- Any team not present will be deemed to have lost the toss
- Practice is permitted before the match on the field and in the nets but not on the pitch
- STRICTLY no phones to be used during match time
- Subs (only 12th man)
- Power play (3 overs) 2 and then 5
- Dream11 base stumps/bails supplied by the organiser
- Full mat from Berne CC will be used
- There will be a corona virus steward present at all matches
- Wide lines will be marked to assist the umpire
- All no balls (with the exception of pitching off the mat result in a free hit
- Penalties for slow over rate (5 runs per over remaining after 40 minutes)
- Where scores are tied there will be a “Golden Ball”
- Second warning for a full pitches delivery will result in the bowler being suspended
- One full pitch delivery (bouncer) permitted per over
- Helmets are compulsory