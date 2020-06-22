SGCC vs OLCC Live | SGCC vs OLCC Live Scorecard | SGCC vs OLCC Playing11 | SGCC vs OLCC Live Streaming | SGCC vs OLCC Match Preview

Match Detail

Date : 22 Jun 2020

Time : 4.30 PM

SGCC vs OLCC Live 22 Jun 2020

Live

St Gallen CC 2/0 (0.5)
Play in Progress

ECS St Gallen, 2020

Grundenmoos, St Gallen

Start Date : 22 June 2020

St Gallen CC( Run Rate : 2.4 )
Batsmens
R
B
4S
6S
SR
Ali Abbas
1
2
0
0
50
Bowler
O
R
W
Econ
WD
Ali Nayyer*
0.5
2
0
2.4
1

Probbale Playing11

SGCC

V Garg, M Nasim, N Mahmood, M Ahmadzai, A Abbas, F Sher, N Thangavadivel , K Bajwa , M Idrees, K Fletcher, P Sivanesachelvan

OLCC

P Ratnarajah, G Navaretnarasa, A Nayyer, S Thanasegaram, M Peer, H Khan , R Damotharam , J Perumal, M Shahid, R Izzadeen, S Charles

Squad

St Gallen CC

Muhamamd Zeeshan, Ali Abbas, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Safi Mohabattullah, Fazil Khan Safi,Tanveer Abbas, Muhammad Idrees, Haroon Khan, Mohamed Nasim, Emile Morgan, Falak Sher, Sangul Safi, Musa Ahmadzai, Pradeepan Sivanesachelvan, Ketan Patel, Ahmad Saeed, Omed Niazi, Nurullah Safi, Sheraz Sarwari , Khalid Bajwa, Sarvanmurthu Sasikumar, Muhammad Waqar, Vivek Garg, Nithurshan Shivaneshwaran, Kenardo Fletcher, Nasir Mahmood, Nareshkumar Thangavadivel

Olten CC

Yasotharan Thirnavukarasu, Malyar Stanikzai, Shane Charles, Pratheeparaj, Varothayan, Johnson Diyon, Ijaz Bhagri, Ali Usman, Ali Nayyer, Roshanth Karunamoorthy, Sufiyan Mohamed, Hamad Khan, Arbab Khan, Ravindrakumar Damotharam , Mohamed Shahid, Gowreesan Navaretnarasa, Tharanitharan Thanabalasingham, Jeyakanthan Perumal, Shathees Thanasegaram, Nalinambika Kumar, Rizwan Izzadeen, Mohamed Peer

Dream11 Team#1

WK : M Shaghid Abdul Waridu

BAT : M Waqar , K Bajwa , V Garg

AR : A Nayyer(c) , G Navaretn(vc) , S Charles , K Fletcher

BOWL : M Ahmadzai , M Peer , A Saeed

Dream11 Team#2

WK : M Shaghid Abdul Waridu

BAT : M Waqar , K Bajwa , V Garg

AR : A Nayyer(vc) , G Navaretn(c) , S Charles , K Fletcher

BOWL : M Ahmadzai , M Peer , A Saeed

  1. Toss to take place 65 minutes before the scheduled starting time
  2. Matches start & end punctularly
  3. Balls are supplied by the organiser. They may be more than one ball in play in a match.
  4. Teams must be declared before the toss
  5. Any team not present will be deemed to have lost the toss
  6. Practice is permitted before the match on the field and in the nets but not on the pitch
  7. STRICTLY no phones to be used during match time
  8. Subs (only 12th man)
  9. Power play (3 overs) 2 and then 5
  10. Dream11 base stumps/bails supplied by the organiser
  11. Full mat from Berne CC will be used
  12. There will be a corona virus steward present at all matches
  13. Wide lines will be marked to assist the umpire
  14. All no balls (with the exception of pitching off the mat result in a free hit
  15. Penalties for slow over rate (5 runs per over remaining after 40 minutes)
  16. Where scores are tied there will be a “Golden Ball”
  17. Second warning for a full pitches delivery will result in the bowler being suspended
  18. One full pitch delivery (bouncer) permitted per over
  19. Helmets are compulsory

 