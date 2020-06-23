SGCC vs WICC Live | SGCC vs WICC Live Scorecard | SGCC vs WICC Playing11 | SGCC vs WICC Live Streaming

SGCC vs WICC Live | Live Scorecard | Playing11 | Live Streaming
Match Detail
Date : 23 Jun 2020
Time : 4.30 Pm
Official Playing11
OLCC : Not Confirmed….
POCC : Not Confirmed….
Probbale Playing11
SGCC
K Fernando, N Thangavadivel, H Khan, M Ahmadzai, N Safi , S Sarwari , A Abbas, M Waqar, N Mahmood, N Shivaneshwaran, M Nasim
WICC
B Ahmed Khan, D Banneheka, M Aqular, S Cheema, E Mahmudi, I Sirajudeen , D Johnson , M Gnanasekaran, S Ali, S Lakshita, R Singh
- Toss to take place 65 minutes before the scheduled starting time
- Teams must be declared before the toss
- Any team not present will be deemed to have lost the toss
- Matches start & end punctularly
- Balls are supplied by the organiser. They may be more than one ball in play in a match.
- Practice is permitted before the match on the field and in the nets but not on the pitch
- Dream11 base stumps/bails supplied by the organiser
- Full mat from Berne CC will be used
- There will be a corona virus steward present at all matches
- STRICTLY no phones to be used during match time
- Subs (only 12th man)
- Power play (3 overs) 2 and then 5
- Wide lines will be marked to assist the umpire
- All no balls (with the exception of pitching off the mat result in a free hit
- Second warning for a full pitches delivery will result in the bowler being suspended
- One full pitch delivery (bouncer) permitted per over
- Helmets are compulsory
- Penalties for slow over rate (5 runs per over remaining after 40 minutes)
- Where scores are tied there will be a “Golden Ball”