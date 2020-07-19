SHF vs EVE Dream11 | SHF vs EVE Dream11 Team | SHF vs EVE Dream11 Prediction | SHF vs EVE Lineup

SHF vs EVE Dream11 | SHF vs EVE Dream11 Team | SHF vs EVE Lineup
Match Detail
Start date: 20 Jul 2020
Time : 22:30
Location: Sheffield
Venue: Bramall Lane
Referee: Stuart Attwell, England
Match Preview
Sheffield United
expected chance of winning is 48%, but this team actually wins 61% matches
Everton
expected chance of winning is 27%, but this team actually wins 24% matches
Also Read
CYM vs AMD Dream11 | CYM vs AMD Player Detail
Match Detail
Date : 20 July 2020
Time : 6.30 pm
ECS T10 Cyprus 20 July 2020 , CYM vs AMD Dream11
Expected Playing11
CYM
Ravi Kumar, Gurwinder Singh , Minhas Khan, Gurdeep Sharma, Gursewak Singh, Scott Austin, Rajasekhar Poluri , Zeeshan Sarwar , Lakhwinder Singh, Muhammad Hussain, Ghulam Murtaza