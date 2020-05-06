SI vs MAT Dream11 | SI vs MAT Dream11 Team | SI vs MAT Dream11 Prediction | SI vs MAT Lineup | Nicaragua Basketball League 07 May 2020 | Dream11 today
Match Detail
Start date: 07 May 2020
Time : 05:30
SI vs MAT , 07 May 2020
Nicaragua Basketball League
Expected Starting Five
SI
- D Cardoza
- E Picado
- F Garth
- N Davis
- R Munoz
MAT
- K Andino
- D Cacho
- B Castillo
- R Mendoza
- E Mejia
Match Preview
San Isidro
Scored points average (Last 10) : 79
Game points average (Last 10) : 134
Indígenas de Matagalpa
Scored points average (Last 10) : 94
Game points average (Last 10) : 169
San Isidro previous match was against Nandaime in Campeonato Nacional Carlos Ulloa in Memoriam, match ended with result 78-34 San Isidro won the match.
San Isidro fixtures tab is showing last 100 basketball matches with statistics and win/lose icons.
There are also all San Isidro scheduled matches that they are going to play in the future.
Indígenas de Matagalpa previous match was against Tipitapa in Campeonato Nacional Carlos Ulloa in Memoriam, match ended with result 82-78 Tipitapa won the match.
Indígenas de Matagalpa fixtures tab is showing last 100 basketball matches with statistics and win/lose icons.
There are also all Indígenas de Matagalpa scheduled matches that they are going to play in the future.
Dream Team
Team#1
PG : K Andino
SG :D Cacho(SP)
SF : B Parajon , F Garth
PF : N Davis
C : E Mejia , G Zeledon , R Munoz
Team#2
PG : K Andino
SG 😀 Cacho
SF : B Parajon , F Garth(SP)
PF : N Davis
C : E Mejia , G Zeledon , R Munoz