SI vs MAT Live | SI vs MAT Live score | SI vs MAT Live scorecard | SI vs MAT basketball Live

Start date: 07 May 2020

Time : 05:30

SI vs MAT , 07 May 2020

Nicaragua Basketball League

SI vs MAT Live score

Expected Starting Five

SI

D Cardoza

E Picado

F Garth

N Davis

R Munoz

MAT

K Andino

D Cacho

B Castillo

R Mendoza

E Mejia

SI vs MAT Live Match Preview

San Isidro

Scored points average (Last 10) : 79

Game points average (Last 10) : 134

Indígenas de Matagalpa

Scored points average (Last 10) : 94

Game points average (Last 10) : 169

San Isidro previous match was against Nandaime in Campeonato Nacional Carlos Ulloa in Memoriam, match ended with result 78-34 San Isidro won the match.

San Isidro fixtures tab is showing last 100 basketball matches with statistics and win/lose icons.

There are also all San Isidro scheduled matches that they are going to play in the future.

Indígenas de Matagalpa previous match was against Tipitapa in Campeonato Nacional Carlos Ulloa in Memoriam, match ended with result 82-78 Tipitapa won the match.

Indígenas de Matagalpa fixtures tab is showing last 100 basketball matches with statistics and win/lose icons.

There are also all Indígenas de Matagalpa scheduled matches that they are going to play in the future.

Team#1

PG : K Andino

SG :D Cacho(SP)

SF : B Parajon , F Garth

PF : N Davis

C : E Mejia , G Zeledon , R Munoz

