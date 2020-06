SIG vs STO Live | SIG vs STO Live Score | SIG vs STO Playing11 | SIG vs STO Live Streaming

The second game of the ECS T10 Stockholm League pits Stockholm CC against Sigtuna CC at the Marsta Cricket Club. In addition to having a stacked squad, Stockholm would also have a better understanding of the pitch conditions, which should tip the odds in their favour ahead of this match-up. However, Sigtuna CC cannot be taken lightly, which should make for a great game on Monday.However, Sigtuna CC cannot be taken lightly, which should make for a great game on Today

