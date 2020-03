SJDC vs KSKS Dream11 | Dream11 team | SJDC vs KSKS Dream11 prediction | Dhaka Premier Division One Day

Dhoni

SJDC vs KSKS Dream11 | SJDC vs KSKS Dream11 team | SJDC vs KSKS Dream11 prediction | Dhaka Premier Division One Day

Match Details:

SJDC vs KSKS

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club vs Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity

Dhaka Premier Division

local time : 09.00 start,

16 March 2020 (50-over match)

Match Preview :

Bangabandhu DPDCL 2019-20:

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) today (March 14) arranged a Pre-Tournament press conference for the upcoming Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League 2019-20 today at Sher-e-Bangladesh National Cricket Stadium Media Center. BCB announced WALTON as the title sponsor of the tournament.

Participant 12 teams are : Abahani Limited, Gazi Group Cricketers, Legends of Rupgonj, Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club, Lt. Sk. Jamal Dhanmondi Club Ltd, Prime Bank Cricket Club, Mohammedan Sporting Club Ltd, Prime Bank Cricket Club, Old DOHS Sporting Club, Partex Sporting Club, Brothers Union and Shinepukur Cricket Club.

Expected playing11:

SJDC :

Nurul Hasan I Kayes F Hasan A Ali Nasir Hossain Z Rahman M Ashraful M Mortaza E Sunny E Hossain S Sakil

KSKS:

J Islam F Hossain I Hossain S Rahman S Hossain M Hasan Miraz M Islam Noor Saddam Hossain Khaled Ahmed T Sultan I Hossain

Top Players:

Wicket Keeper : Nurul Hasan, J Islam

Batsmen : I Kayes, F Hossain, I Hossian, F Hasan, S Ali

All Rounder : M Hasan Miraz, Nasir – Hossain, Z Rahman, M Ashraful

Bowlers: M Mortaza, Noor Saddam Hossain, E Sunny, K Ahmed

Best Dream11 Team Tips:

Team #1:

Wicket Keeper : Nurul Hasan

Batsmen : F Hasan, I Kayes(vc), F Hossain, I Hossian

All Rounder : Z Rahman, M Hasan Miraz(c), Nasir – Hossain

Bowlers: M Mortaza,Noor Saddam Hossain,K Ahmed

Team #2:

Wicket Keeper : Nurul Hasan

Batsmen : F Hasan, I Kayes(c), F Hossain, I Hossian, S Ali

All Rounder : M Hasan Miraz(vc), Nasir – Hossain

Bowlers: M Mortaza,E Sunny, Noor Saddam Hossain,

