SKK vs BTC Live Scorecard | SKK vs BTC Playing11

Date : 0 7 Jun 2020

Time : 1.30 Pm

SKK vs BTC , Finnish Ten10 League T10 07 Jun 2020

Probable Playing11

SKK

N Collins, Q Siddique, A Armitage, P Gallagher, M Zeeshan Baig, R Waqas, Y Vijayaratnam and M Thauayogarajah , A Abdul Quadir, A Rasheed, J Goodwin

BTC

H Al Amin, M Amin, T Saha, N Huda, O Ibrahim, B Khan, R Sardar and MJK Sohag , M Imrul Abedin, T Sarkar, M Islam

Squad

SKK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti

Jordan Obrien, Kartikeya Voleti, Manoj Thavayogarajah, Areeb Abdul Quadir, Sabbir Habibul, Qaiser Siddique, Mirza Zeeshan Baig, Yathunanthan Vijayaratnam, Andrew Armitage, Raja Waqas, Nirav Shah, Hossain Iqbal, Henry Sewell, Raza Rehman , Peter Gallagher, Nathan Collins, Atif Rasheed, Jake Goodwin, Ponniah Vijendran, Vishal Saraf

Bengal Tigers CC

Sarwar Jahan, Osman Ibrahim, Mehran Amin, Shahrukh Ali, Rony Sardar, Mohammad Rony, Manan Arshed, Md Jabed Khan Sohag, Tonmoy Saha , Sowgat Kundu, Sowgat Kundu, Tushar Sarker, Muhammad Imrul-Abedin, Abu Hanif Khan, Naser Akhand, Mazidul Islam, Habib Al-Amin, Shahed Alam, Mohiuddin Al-Belal, Belayat Khan, Nurul Huda

SKK has won a host of trophies in recent seasons. Won both their T20 encounters this week reasonably convincingly. Key Players are Qaiser Saddique,

2nd top wicket taker last season with 33 wktsin T10 113 Runs , Ateef Rasheed, explosive six hitter, useful bowler on his day, all round potential, impressive display in t20 wins , top scoring with 41 Raja Waqas.

Bengal Tigers Cricket Club is a heart of the local community. Lost both their T20 encounters this week . Key Players are Captain Tonmoy Kumar Saha 428 runs & 36 wkts last season

cricket scored 41 & 5 wkts BBI 3/11 , 21 runs & 4/23 (T20). Md Nurul Huda is a potential game changer, leading wicket taker 145 wkts , all-rounder 30 wkts & 413 runs.