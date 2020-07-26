SKS vs EKS Live | SKS vs EKS Live Score | SKS vs EKS Playing11 | SKS vs EKS Japan Premier League Other T20
Match Detail
Date : 26 July 2020
Time : 11.00 AM
Live
Toss : Updating soon.
Official playing11
Venue: Sano International Cricket Ground 1
Toss won by: unknown
Batted first: unknown
Umpires: Not specified
Scorers: Not specified
Match ID: 5822275
Expected Playing11
SKS
A Patmore, P Kale, S Ravichandran, K Vellingiri, Gurman Singh, A Mahasaheb , D Mee, V Iyer, P Kumbhare, Kohei Kubota, N Chhajed
EKS
Tsuyoshi Takada , Marcus Thurgate, Muneeb Siddique, A Deewan, Debashish Sahoo, Kushal Kamat , Dhugal Bedingfield, Neel Date, Naveen Negi, B Umair, Sanjaya Yapabandara, Kuldeep Bisht, L Mehlig, Manish Kapil
Squad
South Kanto Super Kings
Sabaorish Ravichandran (C), Rasika Chandimal, Karthick Vellingiri, Manoj Bhardwaj, Raj Kamal, Kohei Kubota, Hiroshige Murakawa, Daniel Mee, Vinay Iyer, Raman Tanwar, Prashanth Kale, Ankush MahasahebRohit Kesari, Mohamed Yusry, Alex Patmore, Piyush Kumbhare, Gurman Singh, Nikhil Chhajed
East Kanto Sun Risers
Tsuyoshi Takada (C), Marcus Thurgate, Muneeb Siddique, Bhutto Umair, Sanjaya Yapabandara, Kuldeep Bisht, Leon Mehlig, Manish Kapil, Abhipray Deewan, Debashish Sahoo, Kushal Kamat , Dhugal Bedingfield, Neel Date, Naveen Negi, Ashik Chowdhury, Rony Taluqdar, Nalin Priyadarshana, Tharindu Perera
Player Record
South Kanto Super Kings (SKS)
Batting
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Mat
|
Inn
|
NO
|
100’s
|
50’s
|
4’s
|
6’s
|
HS
|
Runs
|
Ave
|
BF
|
S/R
|1
|Sabaorish Ravichandran
|8
|8
|1
|0
|1
|23
|9
|87
|246
|35.14
|192
|128.13
|2
|Vinay Mohan Iyer
|6
|4
|1
|1
|0
|17
|5
|102*
|192
|64.00
|165
|116.36
|3
|Prashant Kale
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2
|43
|73
|14.60
|91
|80.22
|4
|Alex Patmore
|4
|4
|2
|0
|0
|11
|1
|31*
|72
|36.00
|71
|101.41
|5
|Nikhil Chhajed
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|18
|48
|16.00
|40
|120.00
|6
|Devendra Dhaka
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|25
|34
|17.00
|36
|94.44
|7
|Raman Kumar Tanwar
|8
|6
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|17*
|29
|9.67
|21
|138.10
|8
|Nilesh Kanungo
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|16
|28
|9.33
|45
|62.22
|9
|Anthony Winston
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|28
|28
|28.00
|20
|140.00
|10
|Rohit Kesari
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|16
|18
|18.00
|13
|138.46
|11
|Arata Ueda
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|16
|16.00
|30
|53.33
|12
|MZ Anas
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|14
|7.00
|30
|46.67
|13
|Richard Bracefield
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|8*
|14
|14.00
|15
|93.33
|14
|Anil Kumar
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|13
|13.00
|19
|68.42
|15
|Manoj Bhardwaj
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12*
|12
|12.00
|20
|60.00
|16
|Gurman Singh
|6
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|9
|9.00
|12
|75.00
|17
|Masaomi Kobayashi
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|8
|2.67
|13
|61.54
|18
|Ranjith Mouli
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|8
|8.00
|10
|80.00
|19
|Karthik Vellingiri
|6
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5*
|8
|8.00
|14
|57.14
|20
|Piyush Kumbhare
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|7
|7.00
|9
|77.78
|21
|Rahul Koul
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|6
|6.00
|8
|75.00
|22
|Vishnu Shekhawat
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3*
|3
|–
|6
|50.00
|23
|Anuraj Singh
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0.67
|6
|33.33
|24
|Nigel McKay
|2
|0
|–
|–
Bowling
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Mat
|
BB
|
M
|
R
|
W
|
5WI
|
10WM
|
BBI
|
Ave
|
S/R
|
Ecn
|1
|Nikhil Chhajed
|4
|78
|0
|79
|8
|0
|0
|4/23
|9.88
|9.75
|6.08
|2
|Karthik Vellingiri
|6
|85
|1
|104
|8
|0
|0
|4/18
|13.00
|10.63
|7.34
|3
|Sabaorish Ravichandran
|8
|156
|1
|104
|6
|0
|0
|2/12
|17.33
|26.00
|4.00
|4
|Vishnu Shekhawat
|4
|78
|2
|72
|5
|0
|0
|2/9
|14.40
|15.60
|5.54
|5
|Raman Kumar Tanwar
|8
|156
|0
|173
|5
|0
|0
|3/23
|34.60
|31.20
|6.65
|6
|Devendra Dhaka
|2
|36
|0
|33
|2
|0
|0
|2/16
|16.50
|18.00
|5.50
|7
|Gurman Singh
|6
|115
|0
|143
|2
|0
|0
|1/16
|71.50
|57.50
|7.46
|8
|Manoj Bhardwaj
|4
|18
|0
|22
|1
|0
|0
|1/11
|22.00
|18.00
|7.33
|9
|Vinay Mohan Iyer
|6
|24
|0
|41
|1
|0
|0
|1/22
|41.00
|24.00
|10.25
|10
|MZ Anas
|2
|42
|0
|56
|1
|0
|0
|1/23
|56.00
|42.00
|8.00
|11
|Piyush Kumbhare
|4
|81
|0
|94
|1
|0
|0
|1/24
|94.00
|81.00
|6.96
|12
|Nigel McKay
|2
|18
|0
|24
|0
|0
|0
|0/11
|–
|–
|8.00
|13
|Masaomi Kobayashi
|4
|–
|–
|–
|14
|Alex Patmore
|4
|–
|–
|–
|15
|Prashant Kale
|5
|–
|–
|–
|16
|Anthony Winston
|1
|–
|–
|–
|17
|Anuraj Singh
|3
|–
|–
|–
|18
|Anil Kumar
|2
|–
|–
|–
|19
|Richard Bracefield
|2
|–
|–
|–
|20
|Ranjith Mouli
|1
|–
|–
|–
|21
|Nilesh Kanungo
|4
|–
|–
|–
|22
|Arata Ueda
|2
|–
|–
|–
|23
|Rahul Koul
|1
|–
|–
|–
|24
|Rohit Kesari
|3
|–
|–
|–
EKS (East Kanto Sunrisers)
Player Record 2020
|Name
|Runs
|Strike Rate
|Wickets
|Bhutto Umair
|0
|0
|0
|Debashish Sahoo
|0
|0
|0
|Dhugal Bedingfield
|51
|127.5
|0
|Kuldeep Bisht
|7
|46.66
|0
|Kushal Kamat
|4
|44.44
|0
|Manish Kapil
|0
|0
|0
|Abhipray Deewan
|79
|151.92
|1
|Nalin Priyadarshana
|0
|0
|0
|Tharindu Perera
|0
|0
|0
|Marcus Thurgate
|6
|60
|0
|Ashik Chowdhury
|0
|0
|0
|Leon Mehlig
|0
|0
|0
|Muneeb Siddique
|3
|50
|0
|Naveen Negi
|1
|14.28
|4
|Neel Date
|8
|53.33
|5
|Rony Taluqdar
|0
|0
|0
|Sanjaya Yapabandara
|23
|191.66
|1
|Tsuyoshi Takada
|39
|72.22
|0