SKS vs EKS Live | SKS vs EKS Live Score | SKS vs EKS Playing11 | SKS vs EKS Japan Premier League Other T20

July 26, 2020 admin Live score 0

Match Detail

Date : 26 July 2020

Time : 11.00 AM

Toss : Updating soon.

Official playing11

Venue: Sano International Cricket Ground 1
Toss won by: unknown
Batted first: unknown
Umpires: Not specified
Scorers: Not specified
Match ID: 5822275

Expected Playing11

SKS

A Patmore, P Kale, S Ravichandran, K Vellingiri, Gurman Singh, A Mahasaheb , D Mee, V Iyer, P Kumbhare, Kohei Kubota, N Chhajed

EKS

Tsuyoshi Takada , Marcus Thurgate, Muneeb Siddique, A Deewan, Debashish Sahoo, Kushal Kamat , Dhugal Bedingfield, Neel Date, Naveen Negi, B Umair, Sanjaya Yapabandara, Kuldeep Bisht, L Mehlig, Manish Kapil

Squad

South Kanto Super Kings

Sabaorish Ravichandran (C), Rasika Chandimal, Karthick Vellingiri, Manoj Bhardwaj, Raj Kamal, Kohei Kubota, Hiroshige Murakawa, Daniel Mee, Vinay Iyer, Raman Tanwar, Prashanth Kale, Ankush MahasahebRohit Kesari, Mohamed Yusry, Alex Patmore, Piyush Kumbhare, Gurman Singh, Nikhil Chhajed

East Kanto Sun Risers

Tsuyoshi Takada (C), Marcus Thurgate, Muneeb Siddique, Bhutto Umair, Sanjaya Yapabandara, Kuldeep Bisht, Leon Mehlig, Manish Kapil, Abhipray Deewan, Debashish Sahoo, Kushal Kamat , Dhugal Bedingfield, Neel Date, Naveen Negi, Ashik Chowdhury, Rony Taluqdar, Nalin Priyadarshana, Tharindu Perera

Player Record

South Kanto Super Kings (SKS)

Batting

Rank
Player
Mat
Inn
NO
100’s
50’s
4’s
6’s
HS
Runs
Ave
BF
S/R
1 Sabaorish Ravichandran 8 8 1 0 1 23 9 87 246 35.14 192 128.13
2 Vinay Mohan Iyer 6 4 1 1 0 17 5 102* 192 64.00 165 116.36
3 Prashant Kale 5 5 0 0 0 8 2 43 73 14.60 91 80.22
4 Alex Patmore 4 4 2 0 0 11 1 31* 72 36.00 71 101.41
5 Nikhil Chhajed 4 3 0 0 0 1 3 18 48 16.00 40 120.00
6 Devendra Dhaka 2 2 0 0 0 2 1 25 34 17.00 36 94.44
7 Raman Kumar Tanwar 8 6 3 0 0 3 1 17* 29 9.67 21 138.10
8 Nilesh Kanungo 4 3 0 0 0 2 0 16 28 9.33 45 62.22
9 Anthony Winston 1 1 0 0 0 6 0 28 28 28.00 20 140.00
10 Rohit Kesari 3 2 1 0 0 3 0 16 18 18.00 13 138.46
11 Arata Ueda 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 16 16 16.00 30 53.33
12 MZ Anas 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 13 14 7.00 30 46.67
13 Richard Bracefield 2 2 1 0 0 1 1 8* 14 14.00 15 93.33
14 Anil Kumar 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 13 13.00 19 68.42
15 Manoj Bhardwaj 4 2 1 0 0 0 0 12* 12 12.00 20 60.00
16 Gurman Singh 6 3 2 0 0 0 0 8 9 9.00 12 75.00
17 Masaomi Kobayashi 4 3 0 0 0 1 0 8 8 2.67 13 61.54
18 Ranjith Mouli 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 8 8 8.00 10 80.00
19 Karthik Vellingiri 6 2 1 0 0 0 0 5* 8 8.00 14 57.14
20 Piyush Kumbhare 4 1 0 0 0 1 0 7 7 7.00 9 77.78
21 Rahul Koul 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 6 6.00 8 75.00
22 Vishnu Shekhawat 4 1 1 0 0 0 0 3* 3 6 50.00
23 Anuraj Singh 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 0.67 6 33.33
24 Nigel McKay 2 0

Bowling

Rank
Player
Mat
BB
M
R
W
5WI
10WM
BBI
Ave
S/R
Ecn
1 Nikhil Chhajed 4 78 0 79 8 0 0 4/23 9.88 9.75 6.08
2 Karthik Vellingiri 6 85 1 104 8 0 0 4/18 13.00 10.63 7.34
3 Sabaorish Ravichandran 8 156 1 104 6 0 0 2/12 17.33 26.00 4.00
4 Vishnu Shekhawat 4 78 2 72 5 0 0 2/9 14.40 15.60 5.54
5 Raman Kumar Tanwar 8 156 0 173 5 0 0 3/23 34.60 31.20 6.65
6 Devendra Dhaka 2 36 0 33 2 0 0 2/16 16.50 18.00 5.50
7 Gurman Singh 6 115 0 143 2 0 0 1/16 71.50 57.50 7.46
8 Manoj Bhardwaj 4 18 0 22 1 0 0 1/11 22.00 18.00 7.33
9 Vinay Mohan Iyer 6 24 0 41 1 0 0 1/22 41.00 24.00 10.25
10 MZ Anas 2 42 0 56 1 0 0 1/23 56.00 42.00 8.00
11 Piyush Kumbhare 4 81 0 94 1 0 0 1/24 94.00 81.00 6.96
12 Nigel McKay 2 18 0 24 0 0 0 0/11 8.00
13 Masaomi Kobayashi 4
14 Alex Patmore 4
15 Prashant Kale 5
16 Anthony Winston 1
17 Anuraj Singh 3
18 Anil Kumar 2
19 Richard Bracefield 2
20 Ranjith Mouli 1
21 Nilesh Kanungo 4
22 Arata Ueda 2
23 Rahul Koul 1
24 Rohit Kesari 3

EKS (East Kanto Sunrisers)

Player Record 2020

Name Runs Strike Rate Wickets
Bhutto Umair 0 0 0
Debashish Sahoo 0 0 0
Dhugal Bedingfield 51 127.5 0
Kuldeep Bisht 7 46.66 0
Kushal Kamat 4 44.44 0
Manish Kapil 0 0 0
Abhipray Deewan 79 151.92 1
Nalin Priyadarshana 0 0 0
Tharindu Perera 0 0 0
Marcus Thurgate 6 60 0
Ashik Chowdhury 0 0 0
Leon Mehlig 0 0 0
Muneeb Siddique 3 50 0
Naveen Negi 1 14.28 4
Neel Date 8 53.33 5
Rony Taluqdar 0 0 0
Sanjaya Yapabandara 23 191.66 1
Tsuyoshi Takada 39 72.22 0

Dream11 Team

