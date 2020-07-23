SKS vs KC Dream11 | SKS vs KC Player Record | SKS vs KC South Kanto Super Kings vs Kansai Chargers Dream11 | SKS vs KC Dream11 Team | SKS vs KC Dream11 Team Prediction | SKS vs KC Japan Premier League Other T20

July 23, 2020 admin Cricket, Japan Premier League OtherT20, Sports News 0

Dream11

SKS vs KC Dream11 | SKS vs KC Player Record | SKS vs KC South Kanto Super Kings vs Kansai Chargers Dream11 | SKS vs KC Dream11 Team | SKS vs KC Dream11 Team Prediction | SKS vs KC Japan Premier League Other T20

Match detail

Date : 24 July 2020

Time : 11.00 AM

SKS vs KC Dream11 Japan Premier League Other T20 24 July 2020

Expected Playing11

SKS

  • D Mee
  • V Iyer
  • P Kumbhare
  • Kohei Kubota
  • N Chhajed
  • K Vellingiri
  • Gurman Singh
  • A Mahasaheb
  • A Patmore
  • P Kale
  • S Ravichandran

KC

  • Akira Kuribayashi
  • Sota Wada
  • Mahmood Ur-Rehman
  • Chanaka Dushmantha
  • Makoto Taniyama
  • Yuji Yamamoto
  • Subhan Arshad
  • R Ashida
  • Kohei Wakita
  • Kenjiro Iwamoto
  • Daichi Motoyama

Final Team  Team  & Tips Updates In Our New Telegram Channel Joint Now

Player Record

South Kanto Super Kings (SKS)

Batting

Rank
Player
Club
Mat
Inn
NO
100’s
50’s
4’s
6’s
HS
Runs
Ave
BF
S/R
1 Sabaorish Ravichandran South Kanto 8 8 1 0 1 23 9 87 246 35.14 192 128.13
2 Vinay Mohan Iyer South Kanto 6 4 1 1 0 17 5 102* 192 64.00 165 116.36
3 Prashant Kale South Kanto 5 5 0 0 0 8 2 43 73 14.60 91 80.22
4 Alex Patmore South Kanto 4 4 2 0 0 11 1 31* 72 36.00 71 101.41
5 Nikhil Chhajed South Kanto 4 3 0 0 0 1 3 18 48 16.00 40 120.00
6 Devendra Dhaka South Kanto 2 2 0 0 0 2 1 25 34 17.00 36 94.44
7 Raman Kumar Tanwar South Kanto 8 6 3 0 0 3 1 17* 29 9.67 21 138.10
8 Nilesh Kanungo South Kanto 4 3 0 0 0 2 0 16 28 9.33 45 62.22
9 Anthony Winston South Kanto 1 1 0 0 0 6 0 28 28 28.00 20 140.00
10 Rohit Kesari South Kanto 3 2 1 0 0 3 0 16 18 18.00 13 138.46
11 Arata Ueda South Kanto 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 16 16 16.00 30 53.33
12 MZ Anas South Kanto 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 13 14 7.00 30 46.67
13 Richard Bracefield South Kanto 2 2 1 0 0 1 1 8* 14 14.00 15 93.33
14 Anil Kumar South Kanto 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 13 13.00 19 68.42
15 Manoj Bhardwaj South Kanto 4 2 1 0 0 0 0 12* 12 12.00 20 60.00
16 Gurman Singh South Kanto 6 3 2 0 0 0 0 8 9 9.00 12 75.00
17 Masaomi Kobayashi South Kanto 4 3 0 0 0 1 0 8 8 2.67 13 61.54
18 Ranjith Mouli South Kanto 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 8 8 8.00 10 80.00
19 Karthik Vellingiri South Kanto 6 2 1 0 0 0 0 5* 8 8.00 14 57.14
20 Piyush Kumbhare South Kanto 4 1 0 0 0 1 0 7 7 7.00 9 77.78
21 Rahul Koul South Kanto 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 6 6.00 8 75.00
22 Vishnu Shekhawat South Kanto 4 1 1 0 0 0 0 3* 3 6 50.00
23 Anuraj Singh South Kanto 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 0.67 6 33.33
24 Nigel McKay South Kanto 2 0

Bowling

Rank
Player
Club
Mat
BB
M
R
W
5WI
10WM
BBI
Ave
S/R
Ecn
1 Nikhil Chhajed South Kanto 4 78 0 79 8 0 0 4/23 9.88 9.75 6.08
2 Karthik Vellingiri South Kanto 6 85 1 104 8 0 0 4/18 13.00 10.63 7.34
3 Sabaorish Ravichandran South Kanto 8 156 1 104 6 0 0 2/12 17.33 26.00 4.00
4 Vishnu Shekhawat South Kanto 4 78 2 72 5 0 0 2/9 14.40 15.60 5.54
5 Raman Kumar Tanwar South Kanto 8 156 0 173 5 0 0 3/23 34.60 31.20 6.65
6 Devendra Dhaka South Kanto 2 36 0 33 2 0 0 2/16 16.50 18.00 5.50
7 Gurman Singh South Kanto 6 115 0 143 2 0 0 1/16 71.50 57.50 7.46
8 Manoj Bhardwaj South Kanto 4 18 0 22 1 0 0 1/11 22.00 18.00 7.33
9 Vinay Mohan Iyer South Kanto 6 24 0 41 1 0 0 1/22 41.00 24.00 10.25
10 MZ Anas South Kanto 2 42 0 56 1 0 0 1/23 56.00 42.00 8.00
11 Piyush Kumbhare South Kanto 4 81 0 94 1 0 0 1/24 94.00 81.00 6.96
12 Nigel McKay South Kanto 2 18 0 24 0 0 0 0/11 8.00
13 Masaomi Kobayashi South Kanto 4
14 Alex Patmore South Kanto 4
15 Prashant Kale South Kanto 5
16 Anthony Winston South Kanto 1
17 Anuraj Singh South Kanto 3
18 Anil Kumar South Kanto 2
19 Richard Bracefield South Kanto 2
20 Ranjith Mouli South Kanto 1
21 Nilesh Kanungo South Kanto 4
22 Arata Ueda South Kanto 2
23 Rahul Koul South Kanto 1
24 Rohit Kesari South Kanto 3

Final Team  Team  & Tips Updates In Our New Telegram Channel Joint Now

SKS vs KC Dream11 | SKS vs KC Player Record | SKS vs KC South Kanto Super Kings vs Kansai Chargers Dream11 | SKS vs KC Dream11 Team | SKS vs KC Dream11 Team Prediction | SKS vs KC Japan Premier League Other T20

Also Read : https://sixteams.com/wkh-vs-sks-live-japan-premier-league-other-t20-live-score-west-kanto-hurricanes-vs-south-kanto-super-kings-live-scorecard-wkh-vs-sks-player-record-wkh-vs-sks-live-score-wkh-vs-sks-playing11/