SKS vs KC Dream11 | SKS vs KC Player Record | SKS vs KC South Kanto Super Kings vs Kansai Chargers Dream11 | SKS vs KC Dream11 Team | SKS vs KC Dream11 Team Prediction | SKS vs KC Japan Premier League Other T20
Match detail
Date : 24 July 2020
Time : 11.00 AM
SKS vs KC Dream11 Japan Premier League Other T20 24 July 2020
Expected Playing11
SKS
- D Mee
- V Iyer
- P Kumbhare
- Kohei Kubota
- N Chhajed
- K Vellingiri
- Gurman Singh
- A Mahasaheb
- A Patmore
- P Kale
- S Ravichandran
KC
- Akira Kuribayashi
- Sota Wada
- Mahmood Ur-Rehman
- Chanaka Dushmantha
- Makoto Taniyama
- Yuji Yamamoto
- Subhan Arshad
- R Ashida
- Kohei Wakita
- Kenjiro Iwamoto
- Daichi Motoyama
Final Team Team & Tips Updates In Our New Telegram Channel Joint Now
Player Record
South Kanto Super Kings (SKS)
Batting
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Club
|
Mat
|
Inn
|
NO
|
100’s
|
50’s
|
4’s
|
6’s
|
HS
|
Runs
|
Ave
|
BF
|
S/R
|1
|Sabaorish Ravichandran
|South Kanto
|8
|8
|1
|0
|1
|23
|9
|87
|246
|35.14
|192
|128.13
|2
|Vinay Mohan Iyer
|South Kanto
|6
|4
|1
|1
|0
|17
|5
|102*
|192
|64.00
|165
|116.36
|3
|Prashant Kale
|South Kanto
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2
|43
|73
|14.60
|91
|80.22
|4
|Alex Patmore
|South Kanto
|4
|4
|2
|0
|0
|11
|1
|31*
|72
|36.00
|71
|101.41
|5
|Nikhil Chhajed
|South Kanto
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|18
|48
|16.00
|40
|120.00
|6
|Devendra Dhaka
|South Kanto
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|25
|34
|17.00
|36
|94.44
|7
|Raman Kumar Tanwar
|South Kanto
|8
|6
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|17*
|29
|9.67
|21
|138.10
|8
|Nilesh Kanungo
|South Kanto
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|16
|28
|9.33
|45
|62.22
|9
|Anthony Winston
|South Kanto
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|28
|28
|28.00
|20
|140.00
|10
|Rohit Kesari
|South Kanto
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|16
|18
|18.00
|13
|138.46
|11
|Arata Ueda
|South Kanto
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|16
|16.00
|30
|53.33
|12
|MZ Anas
|South Kanto
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|14
|7.00
|30
|46.67
|13
|Richard Bracefield
|South Kanto
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|8*
|14
|14.00
|15
|93.33
|14
|Anil Kumar
|South Kanto
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|13
|13.00
|19
|68.42
|15
|Manoj Bhardwaj
|South Kanto
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12*
|12
|12.00
|20
|60.00
|16
|Gurman Singh
|South Kanto
|6
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|9
|9.00
|12
|75.00
|17
|Masaomi Kobayashi
|South Kanto
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|8
|2.67
|13
|61.54
|18
|Ranjith Mouli
|South Kanto
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|8
|8.00
|10
|80.00
|19
|Karthik Vellingiri
|South Kanto
|6
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5*
|8
|8.00
|14
|57.14
|20
|Piyush Kumbhare
|South Kanto
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|7
|7.00
|9
|77.78
|21
|Rahul Koul
|South Kanto
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|6
|6.00
|8
|75.00
|22
|Vishnu Shekhawat
|South Kanto
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3*
|3
|–
|6
|50.00
|23
|Anuraj Singh
|South Kanto
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0.67
|6
|33.33
|24
|Nigel McKay
|South Kanto
|2
|0
|–
|–
Bowling
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Club
|
Mat
|
BB
|
M
|
R
|
W
|
5WI
|
10WM
|
BBI
|
Ave
|
S/R
|
Ecn
|1
|Nikhil Chhajed
|South Kanto
|4
|78
|0
|79
|8
|0
|0
|4/23
|9.88
|9.75
|6.08
|2
|Karthik Vellingiri
|South Kanto
|6
|85
|1
|104
|8
|0
|0
|4/18
|13.00
|10.63
|7.34
|3
|Sabaorish Ravichandran
|South Kanto
|8
|156
|1
|104
|6
|0
|0
|2/12
|17.33
|26.00
|4.00
|4
|Vishnu Shekhawat
|South Kanto
|4
|78
|2
|72
|5
|0
|0
|2/9
|14.40
|15.60
|5.54
|5
|Raman Kumar Tanwar
|South Kanto
|8
|156
|0
|173
|5
|0
|0
|3/23
|34.60
|31.20
|6.65
|6
|Devendra Dhaka
|South Kanto
|2
|36
|0
|33
|2
|0
|0
|2/16
|16.50
|18.00
|5.50
|7
|Gurman Singh
|South Kanto
|6
|115
|0
|143
|2
|0
|0
|1/16
|71.50
|57.50
|7.46
|8
|Manoj Bhardwaj
|South Kanto
|4
|18
|0
|22
|1
|0
|0
|1/11
|22.00
|18.00
|7.33
|9
|Vinay Mohan Iyer
|South Kanto
|6
|24
|0
|41
|1
|0
|0
|1/22
|41.00
|24.00
|10.25
|10
|MZ Anas
|South Kanto
|2
|42
|0
|56
|1
|0
|0
|1/23
|56.00
|42.00
|8.00
|11
|Piyush Kumbhare
|South Kanto
|4
|81
|0
|94
|1
|0
|0
|1/24
|94.00
|81.00
|6.96
|12
|Nigel McKay
|South Kanto
|2
|18
|0
|24
|0
|0
|0
|0/11
|–
|–
|8.00
|13
|Masaomi Kobayashi
|South Kanto
|4
|–
|–
|–
|14
|Alex Patmore
|South Kanto
|4
|–
|–
|–
|15
|Prashant Kale
|South Kanto
|5
|–
|–
|–
|16
|Anthony Winston
|South Kanto
|1
|–
|–
|–
|17
|Anuraj Singh
|South Kanto
|3
|–
|–
|–
|18
|Anil Kumar
|South Kanto
|2
|–
|–
|–
|19
|Richard Bracefield
|South Kanto
|2
|–
|–
|–
|20
|Ranjith Mouli
|South Kanto
|1
|–
|–
|–
|21
|Nilesh Kanungo
|South Kanto
|4
|–
|–
|–
|22
|Arata Ueda
|South Kanto
|2
|–
|–
|–
|23
|Rahul Koul
|South Kanto
|1
|–
|–
|–
|24
|Rohit Kesari
|South Kanto
|3
|–
|–
|–
Final Team Team & Tips Updates In Our New Telegram Channel Joint Now
SKS vs KC Dream11 | SKS vs KC Player Record | SKS vs KC South Kanto Super Kings vs Kansai Chargers Dream11 | SKS vs KC Dream11 Team | SKS vs KC Dream11 Team Prediction | SKS vs KC Japan Premier League Other T20
Also Read : https://sixteams.com/wkh-vs-sks-live-japan-premier-league-other-t20-live-score-west-kanto-hurricanes-vs-south-kanto-super-kings-live-scorecard-wkh-vs-sks-player-record-wkh-vs-sks-live-score-wkh-vs-sks-playing11/