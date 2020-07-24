SKS vs KC Live | SKS vs KC Player Record | SKS vs KC South Kanto Super Kings vs Kansai Chargers Live | SKS vs KC Live Scorecard | SKS vs KC Japan Premier League Other T20 Live

SKS vs KC Live | SKS vs KC Player Record | SKS vs KC Live Scorecard | SKS vs KC Playing11 | Japan Premier League Other T20 Live

Toss :

South Kanto Super Kings
Kansai Chargers
Toss

Japan Premier League, 2020

Sano International Cricket Ground 2

Start Date : 24 July 2020

Match detail

Date : 24 July 2020

Time : 11.00 AM

SKS vs KC Live Japan Premier League Other T20 24 July 2020

Expected Playing11

SKS

  • K Vellingiri
  • Gurman Singh
  • D Mee
  • V Iyer
  • P Kumbhare
  • N Chhajed
  • Kohei Kubota
  • A Mahasaheb
  • A Patmore
  • P Kale
  • S Ravichandran

KC

  • Daichi Motoyama
  • Chanaka Dushmantha
  • Makoto Taniyama
  • Yuji Yamamoto
  • Akira Kuribayashi
  • Sota Wada
  • Mahmood Ur-Rehman
  • Kenjiro Iwamoto
  • Subhan Arshad
  • R Ashida
  • Kohei Wakita

Player Record

South Kanto Super Kings (SKS)

Batting

Rank
Player
Mat
Inn
NO
100’s
50’s
4’s
6’s
HS
Runs
Ave
BF
S/R
1 Sabaorish Ravichandran 8 8 1 0 1 23 9 87 246 35.14 192 128.13
2 Vinay Mohan Iyer 6 4 1 1 0 17 5 102* 192 64.00 165 116.36
3 Prashant Kale 5 5 0 0 0 8 2 43 73 14.60 91 80.22
4 Alex Patmore 4 4 2 0 0 11 1 31* 72 36.00 71 101.41
5 Nikhil Chhajed 4 3 0 0 0 1 3 18 48 16.00 40 120.00
6 Devendra Dhaka 2 2 0 0 0 2 1 25 34 17.00 36 94.44
7 Raman Kumar Tanwar 8 6 3 0 0 3 1 17* 29 9.67 21 138.10
8 Nilesh Kanungo 4 3 0 0 0 2 0 16 28 9.33 45 62.22
9 Anthony Winston 1 1 0 0 0 6 0 28 28 28.00 20 140.00
10 Rohit Kesari 3 2 1 0 0 3 0 16 18 18.00 13 138.46
11 Arata Ueda 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 16 16 16.00 30 53.33
12 MZ Anas 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 13 14 7.00 30 46.67
13 Richard Bracefield 2 2 1 0 0 1 1 8* 14 14.00 15 93.33
14 Anil Kumar 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 13 13.00 19 68.42
15 Manoj Bhardwaj 4 2 1 0 0 0 0 12* 12 12.00 20 60.00
16 Gurman Singh 6 3 2 0 0 0 0 8 9 9.00 12 75.00
17 Masaomi Kobayashi 4 3 0 0 0 1 0 8 8 2.67 13 61.54
18 Ranjith Mouli 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 8 8 8.00 10 80.00
19 Karthik Vellingiri 6 2 1 0 0 0 0 5* 8 8.00 14 57.14
20 Piyush Kumbhare 4 1 0 0 0 1 0 7 7 7.00 9 77.78
21 Rahul Koul 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 6 6.00 8 75.00
22 Vishnu Shekhawat 4 1 1 0 0 0 0 3* 3 6 50.00
23 Anuraj Singh 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 0.67 6 33.33
24 Nigel McKay 2 0

Bowling

Rank
Player
Mat
BB
M
R
W
5WI
10WM
BBI
Ave
S/R
Ecn
1 Nikhil Chhajed 4 78 0 79 8 0 0 4/23 9.88 9.75 6.08
2 Karthik Vellingiri 6 85 1 104 8 0 0 4/18 13.00 10.63 7.34
3 Sabaorish Ravichandran 8 156 1 104 6 0 0 2/12 17.33 26.00 4.00
4 Vishnu Shekhawat 4 78 2 72 5 0 0 2/9 14.40 15.60 5.54
5 Raman Kumar Tanwar 8 156 0 173 5 0 0 3/23 34.60 31.20 6.65
6 Devendra Dhaka 2 36 0 33 2 0 0 2/16 16.50 18.00 5.50
7 Gurman Singh 6 115 0 143 2 0 0 1/16 71.50 57.50 7.46
8 Manoj Bhardwaj 4 18 0 22 1 0 0 1/11 22.00 18.00 7.33
9 Vinay Mohan Iyer 6 24 0 41 1 0 0 1/22 41.00 24.00 10.25
10 MZ Anas 2 42 0 56 1 0 0 1/23 56.00 42.00 8.00
11 Piyush Kumbhare 4 81 0 94 1 0 0 1/24 94.00 81.00 6.96
12 Nigel McKay 2 18 0 24 0 0 0 0/11 8.00
13 Masaomi Kobayashi 4
14 Alex Patmore 4
15 Prashant Kale 5
16 Anthony Winston 1
17 Anuraj Singh 3
18 Anil Kumar 2
19 Richard Bracefield 2
20 Ranjith Mouli 1
21 Nilesh Kanungo 4
22 Arata Ueda 2
23 Rahul Koul 1
24 Rohit Kesari 3