SL vs WI Dream11 | SL vs WI Dream11 Team | SL vs WI Dream11 Prediction | SL vs WI Playing11 | SL vs WI Lineup | Sri Lanka vs West Indies ODI

SL vs WI Dream11 | Sri Lanka vs West Indies ODI
Match Detail
Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 1st ODI
Venue: Sinhalese Sports Club,Colombo
Date : Feb 22 2020
Time: 09:45 AM LOCAL
Series: West Indies tour of Sri Lanka, 2020
Expected Playing11
SL
Kusal Perera(WK), D Karunaratne (C), Fernando,
K Mendis, A Mathews, D Shanaka, de Silva,
Hasaranga, Pradeep , Kumara , I Udana
WI
K Pollard (C), S Hope(WK), B King, D Bravo,
R Chase, N Pooran, J Holder, K Paul,
A Joseph, Walsh , N Cottrell
Squad
West Indies
Shai Hope(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Sunil Ambris, Hayden Walsh, Brandon King, Fabian Allen, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell,
Rovman Powell, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd
Sri Lanka
Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera(w), Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Shehan Jayasuriya,
Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Lahiru Kumara , Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Lakshan Sandakan
Dream Team
Team#1
WK : S Hope
BAT : D Bravo , B King(vc) , A Mathews , K Mendies
AR : K Pollard(c) , R Chase , D de Silva
BOWL : S Cottrell , A Joseph , L Kumara
Dream Team
Team#2
WK : S Hope
BAT : D Bravo , B King(c) , A Mathews , K Mendies
AR : K Pollard(vc) , R Chase , D de Silva
BOWL : S Cottrell , A Joseph , L Kumara