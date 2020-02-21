Follow Me in social Media Now

3 mins ago
SL vs WI Dream11 | SL vs WI Dream11 Team | SL vs WI Dream11 Prediction | SL vs WI Playing11 | SL vs WI Lineup | Sri Lanka vs West Indies ODI

Match Detail

Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 1st ODI

Venue: Sinhalese Sports Club,Colombo

Date : Feb 22 2020

Time: 09:45 AM LOCAL

Series: West Indies tour of Sri Lanka, 2020

Expected Playing11

SL

Kusal Perera(WK), D Karunaratne (C), Fernando,

K Mendis, A Mathews, D Shanaka, de Silva,

Hasaranga, Pradeep , Kumara , I Udana

WI

K Pollard (C), S Hope(WK), B King, D Bravo,

R Chase, N Pooran, J Holder, K Paul,

A Joseph, Walsh , N Cottrell

Squad

West Indies

Shai Hope(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Sunil Ambris, Hayden Walsh, Brandon King, Fabian Allen, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell,

Rovman Powell, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd

Sri Lanka

Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera(w), Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Shehan Jayasuriya,

Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Lahiru Kumara , Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Lakshan Sandakan

Dream Team

Team#1

WK : S Hope

BAT : D Bravo , B King(vc) , A Mathews , K Mendies

AR : K Pollard(c) , R Chase , D de Silva

BOWL : S Cottrell , A Joseph , L Kumara

Dream Team

Team#2

WK : S Hope

BAT : D Bravo , B King(c) , A Mathews , K Mendies

AR : K Pollard(vc) , R Chase , D de Silva

BOWL : S Cottrell , A Joseph , L Kumara

 

