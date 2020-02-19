SLBP XI vs WI Live Score | SLBP XI vs WI Live | SLBP XI vs WI Live scorecard | SLBP XI vs WI Live streaming | West Indies tour of Sri Lanka Other ODD | Sri Lanka Board Presidents XI vs West Indies Live

Dhoni

1 hour ago

Comments: 0 1 hour agoComments: 0

SLBP XI vs WI Live Score | SLBP XI vs WI Live | SLBP XI vs WI Live scorecard | SLBP XI vs WI Live streaming | West Indies tour of Sri Lanka Other ODD

Match Detail

Sri Lanka Board Presidents XI vs West Indies,

One-day Practice Match

Venue: FTZ Sports Complex,Katunayake

Date & Time: Feb 20, 09:30 AM LOCAL

Series: West Indies tour of Sri Lanka, 2020

Squad

West Indies

Shai Hope(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Brandon King,

Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh, Darren Bravo,

Sunil Ambris, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Sheldon Cottrell , Alzarri Joseph

Sri Lanka Board Presidents XI

Lahiru Thirimanne(c), Minod Bhanuka(w),

Amila Aponso, Vishwa Fernando, Pulina Tharanga,

Kasun Rajitha, Asitha Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa,

Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal,

Thikshila de Silva , Ramesh Mendis, Asela Gunaratne, Ashen Bandara

Weather Report:

The wind will blow at a rate of 7 to 9 km/hr whereas the temperature will deviate between 21 and 33 Degree Celsius throughout the day according to Accuweather.

There are no chances of rain on the matchday with the sun expected to be shining upright on the heads.

Pitch Report:

The track at FTZ Sports Complex can offer good assistance to the bowlers in the early phase of the match.

But the batsmen are expected to have an edge in the end.

The same is expected in the first game between Sri Lanka XI and West Indies.

This ground has hosted 10 List A games in which the average score is around 210 runs.

And, the side chasing has won 9 games at this venue.

Dream Team

Team#1

WK : S Hope

BAT : D Bravo , B King , L Thirimanne

BOWL : S Cottrell , K Paul , A Fernando

AR : K Pollard , J Holder , A Gunaratne(c) , T De Silva(vc)

Team#2

WK : S Hope

BAT : D Bravo , B King , L Thirimanne

BOWL : S Cottrell , K Paul , A Fernando

AR : K Pollard , J Holder , A Gunaratne(vc) , T De Silva(c)

Team#3

WK : S Hope

BAT : D Bravo , B King , L Thirimanne

BOWL : S Cottrell , K Paul , A Fernando

AR : K Pollard , J Holder(vc) , A Gunaratne(c) , T De Silva

Team News Of SLBP-XI vs WI:

Sheldon Cottrell picks 2 wickets in previous match against Sri Lanka Board Cricket XI.

Asela Gunaratne perform well batting department in last match against West Indies. He score 64 runs.

Dilshan Maushanka takes 3 wickets in last match against West Indies.

Darren Bravo perform well in last match in last match against Sri Lanka Board Cricket XI. He score 100 runs.

Fabian Allen perform well in previous match against Sri Lanka Board Cricket XI. He score 28 runs and picks 2 wickets.

Asitha Fernando takes 2 wickets in last match against West Indies.

Upul Tharanga perform well in batting department in last match against West Indies. He score 120 runs.