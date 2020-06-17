SMI vs SIG Dream11 | Dream11 Team | Dream11 Prediction | SMI vs SIG Playing11

Match Detail

Date : 17 jun 2020

Time : 5.30

SMI vs SIG 17 JUN 2020

Probable Playing11

SMI

S Mahajan, R Dhage, D Lakhani, Rohit SVS, P Sankhe, T Hussain, S Kadam , S Kale , A Donagre, S Kaklij, C Shelar

SIG

A Azhar, Q Ali, M Rehman, A Raza, A Safi, A Ejaz, R Mahmood, A Singh , S Atif , S Hassan, Z Kiyani

Team#1

WK : P Sankhe

BAT : A Safi, S Hassan(VC), A Donagre

ALL : A Ejaz, D Lakhani(C) , M Rehman

BWL : A Raza, A Singh, C Shelar, S Kale

Team#2

WK : P Sankhe

BAT : A Safi, S Hassan(C), A Donagre

ALL : A Ejaz, D Lakhani(VC) , M Rehman

BWL : A Raza, A Singh, C Shelar, S Kale

Preview

SMI vs SIG Dream11 | SMI vs SIG Dream11 Team | SMI vs SIG Dream11 Prediction | SMI vs SIG Playing11 Although there is some rain on the forecast during this game, at least a shortened game should take place at the Marsta Cricket Club.

With the prospect of rain looming large, the pacers should get additional movement with the new ball although it might be difficult to grip the ball.

The batsman will have to keep an eye out for the odd ball keeping low, with 80 being par on this surface.