Follow Me in social Media Now

SPA vs PPT Dream11 | SPA vs PPT Playing11 | SPA vs PPT Dream11 Prediction | Dream11 ECS Alicante T10 Semi Final – 1

Home » Cricket » SPA vs PPT Dream11 | SPA vs PPT Playing11 | SPA vs PPT Dream11 Prediction | Dream11 ECS Alicante T10 Semi Final – 1
Cricket, Dream11 ECS Alicante T10, Sports News

17 mins ago
Comments: 0

SPA vs PPT Dream11 | SPA vs PPT Playing11 | SPA vs PPT Dream11 Prediction | Dream11 ECS Alicante T10 Semi Final – 1

Match Detail

SPA vs PPT Dream11

Semi Final – 1

Dream11 ECS Alicante T10 League

Intellectuals C.C. vs Levante C.C.

Sporting Alfas Cricket Club, Alicante

Date : March 06 2020

Time : 06.30 AM Local Time

For Fast Updates Only Our Telegram Channel Joint Now

Expected Playing11

SPA

  • F Afzal
  • J Perman
  • C Munoz
  • WAshraf
  • K Perman
  • I Byrne
  • A Wajid
  • EBallad
  • PPennick
  • K Muhamad
  • DWalker

PPT

  1. S SINGH
  2. G SINGH
  3. J J SINGH
  4. A SAQLEMM
  5. G KUMAR
  6. L SINGH
  7. K LAL
  8. R MAINI
  9. K SINGH
  10. D SINGH
  11. B SINGH

Squad

SPA

Faran Afzal, Jamie Roper, Hamza Kayani , Ian Byrne,

Kevin Laundon, Eddie Ballard, Jack Perman, Simon Barter

Antonio Brown, Jamshaid Ahmad, Kieran Perman,

Mark Perman, Sam Lupson, Tyler Brown, Waqar Ashraf,

Basharat Ali, Amjad Hussain, Abdul Wajid, Christian Munoz

PPT

Balwant Singh, Javed Iqbal, Kuldeep Lal,

Harwinderdeep Singh, Jassie Jagdeep Singh ,

Vikash Singh, Sukhpal Singh,Gopi Singh

Kulwant Singh, Rahul Maini ,Gulshan Kumar,

Mukhtiar Singh, Dillpreet Singh, Lovejit Singh,Santosh Rai

Best Dream11 Team Tips:

Dream Team#1

WK : A Brown

BAT : J Perman(vc) , L Singh , C Munoz , J Jagdeep , A Wajid

AR : F Afzal(c) , J Ahmad

BOWL : W Ashraf , J Singh , G Kumar

Dream Team#2

WK : A Brown

BAT : J Perman(c) , L Singh , C Munoz , J Jagdeep , A Wajid

AR : F Afzal(vc) , J Ahmad

BOWL : W Ashraf , J Singh , G Kumar

Dream Team#3

WK : A Brown

BAT : J Perman , L Singh , C Munoz , J Jagdeep , A Wajid

AR : F Afzal(c) , J Ahmad

BOWL : W Ashraf(vc) , J Singh , G Kumar

Preview:

Absolutely imperious so far with five wins from five in the Dream11 European Cricket Series Alicante,
Sporting Alfas face the Pinatar Pirates with a place in the final on the line.
History-maker Ballard is the highest scoring batsman in the
Dream11 European Cricket Series Alicante and Sporting Alfas even had the
temerity to drop him down the order for their final group game.

The all-conquering hosts and favourites Sporting Alfas have looked utterly supreme so far in the
Dream11 European Cricket Series Alicante with Eddie Ballard making history by blasting the first century (off 31 balls).

Ballard, a brutal batsman on both sides of the wickets,
is set to return to the top of the order against Pinatar along
with Faran Afzal who has amassed a series of tidy scores as well.

Wicket keeper Sukhpal “Sukhi” Singh performs competently
behind the stumps and can be a match winner with the bat on his day.
However, the Pirates will especially look to Kuldeep Lal, a
Spanish international all-rounder to shoulder the burden with bat and ball.
Pinatar skipper Gopi Singh has been a most consistent wicket taker for his side so far,
while all-rounders Jassie Jagdeep and Lovejit Singh have both made some useful contributions.

Lurking in the wings are the likes of 18-year-old talent Jack Perman,
Spanish-born Christian Munoz-Mills to further bolster a sound batting line up.
In fact, it’s hard to see a weakness in their line-up as left-armer
Kamran Muhammad has been the epitome of miserly with the ball and
can bludgeon the ball to all parts when needed with the bat too.

When all is said and done, given the two sides form ahead of the crunch semi-final,
anything other than a comfortable Sporting Alfas win would be HUGE surprise,
but anything can happen in T10 cricket with
scoreboard pressure abounding and the loss of early wickets.

Having hung onto fourth spot on run rate ahead of La Manga,
the Pinatar Pirates are definitely the weaker side on paper
following two wins in five games. But Pinatar possess almost a team
of Singhs at their disposal in a tightly-knit squad.

Tags:
Read More
Search Date Wise
March 2020
M T W T F S S
« Feb    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  
Recent Tweet

Search Date Wise
March 2020
M T W T F S S
« Feb    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  
Categories
Archives

Search by Date
March 2020
M T W T F S S
« Feb    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

© Copyright 2018 Sixteams.com. Designed by Space-Themes.com.