SPA vs PPT live score | Dream11 ECS Alicante T10 Semi Final – 1 Live | March 6 2020 | SPA vs PPT scorecard

Match Detail

SPA vs PPT Dream11

Semi Final – 1

Dream11 ECS Alicante T10 League

Intellectuals C.C. vs Levante C.C.

Sporting Alfas Cricket Club, Alicante

Date : March 06 2020

Time : 06.30 AM Local Time

Expected Playing11

SPA

F Afzal

J Perman

C Munoz

WAshraf

K Perman

I Byrne

A Wajid

EBallad

PPennick

K Muhamad

DWalker

PPT

S SINGH G SINGH J J SINGH A SAQLEMM G KUMAR L SINGH K LAL R MAINI K SINGH D SINGH B SINGH

Squad

SPA

Faran Afzal, Jamie Roper, Hamza Kayani , Ian Byrne,

Kevin Laundon, Eddie Ballard, Jack Perman, Simon Barter

Antonio Brown, Jamshaid Ahmad, Kieran Perman,

Mark Perman, Sam Lupson, Tyler Brown, Waqar Ashraf,

Basharat Ali, Amjad Hussain, Abdul Wajid, Christian Munoz

PPT

Balwant Singh, Javed Iqbal, Kuldeep Lal,

Harwinderdeep Singh, Jassie Jagdeep Singh ,

Vikash Singh, Sukhpal Singh,Gopi Singh

Kulwant Singh, Rahul Maini ,Gulshan Kumar,

Mukhtiar Singh, Dillpreet Singh, Lovejit Singh,Santosh Rai

Best Dream11 Team Tips:

Dream Team#1

WK : A Brown

BAT : J Perman(vc) , L Singh , C Munoz , J Jagdeep , A Wajid

AR : F Afzal(c) , J Ahmad

BOWL : W Ashraf , J Singh , G Kumar

Dream Team#2

WK : A Brown

BAT : J Perman(c) , L Singh , C Munoz , J Jagdeep , A Wajid

AR : F Afzal(vc) , J Ahmad

BOWL : W Ashraf , J Singh , G Kumar

Dream Team#3

WK : A Brown

BAT : J Perman , L Singh , C Munoz , J Jagdeep , A Wajid

AR : F Afzal(c) , J Ahmad

BOWL : W Ashraf(vc) , J Singh , G Kumar

Preview:

Absolutely imperious so far with five wins from five in the Dream11 European Cricket Series Alicante,

Sporting Alfas face the Pinatar Pirates with a place in the final on the line.

History-maker Ballard is the highest scoring batsman in the

Dream11 European Cricket Series Alicante and Sporting Alfas even had the

temerity to drop him down the order for their final group game.

The all-conquering hosts and favourites Sporting Alfas have looked utterly supreme so far in the

Dream11 European Cricket Series Alicante with Eddie Ballard making history by blasting the first century (off 31 balls).

Ballard, a brutal batsman on both sides of the wickets,

is set to return to the top of the order against Pinatar along

with Faran Afzal who has amassed a series of tidy scores as well.

Wicket keeper Sukhpal “Sukhi” Singh performs competently

behind the stumps and can be a match winner with the bat on his day.

However, the Pirates will especially look to Kuldeep Lal, a

Spanish international all-rounder to shoulder the burden with bat and ball.

Pinatar skipper Gopi Singh has been a most consistent wicket taker for his side so far,

while all-rounders Jassie Jagdeep and Lovejit Singh have both made some useful contributions.

Lurking in the wings are the likes of 18-year-old talent Jack Perman,

Spanish-born Christian Munoz-Mills to further bolster a sound batting line up.

In fact, it’s hard to see a weakness in their line-up as left-armer

Kamran Muhammad has been the epitome of miserly with the ball and

can bludgeon the ball to all parts when needed with the bat too.

When all is said and done, given the two sides form ahead of the crunch semi-final,

anything other than a comfortable Sporting Alfas win would be HUGE surprise,

but anything can happen in T10 cricket with

scoreboard pressure abounding and the loss of early wickets.

Having hung onto fourth spot on run rate ahead of La Manga,

the Pinatar Pirates are definitely the weaker side on paper

following two wins in five games. But Pinatar possess almost a team

of Singhs at their disposal in a tightly-knit squad.