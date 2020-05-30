SPB vs GRD Dream11 | Grenadines Divers vs Salt Pond Breakers Vincy Premier League T10 30 may2020

SPB vs GRD Dream11 | SPB vs GRD Dream11 Team | Prediction | Playing11 | Result
Match Detail
Date : 30 05 2020
Time : 17.00
SPB vs GRD , Vincy Premier League 30 May 2020
Live score & Final Dream11 Team in Sixteams app Download Now Click Here
For Fast Updates Only Our Telegram Channel Joint Now
Expected Playing11
Grenadine Divers
Anson Latchman(Wk), Ajex Samuel, Romano Pierre, Braxie Browne, Shammick Roberts , Shem Browne , Razie Browne, Asif Hooper, Richie Richards, Geron Wyllie, Obed McCoy
Salt Pond Breakers
Seon Sween(Wk), Kadir Nedd, Christoy John, Delorn Johnson, Javid Harry, Sunil Ambris , Jeremy Layne, Urnel Thomas, Rickford Walker, Wesrick Strough, Benninton Stapleton
Squad
Grenadine Divers
Richie Richards, Shammick Roberts, Braxie Browne,
Ajex Samuel , Geron Wyllie, Obed McCoy , Asif Hooper
Tijorn Pope, Romano Pierre, Wayne Harper,
Shem Browne, Anson Latchman, Razie Browne
Salt Pond Breakers
Benninton Stapleton, Kadir Nedd, Rickford Walker,
Urnel Thomas , Seon Sween, Sunil Ambris , Delorn Johnson
Donwell Hector, Jeremy Layne, Javid Harry,
Wesrick Strough, Kevin Peters, Christoy John
Dream Team
Team#1
WK : A Latchman
BAT : S Ambris(vc) , R Walker , R Pierre ,W Harper
AR : A Hooper , U Thomas(c) , R Browne
BOWL : O McCoy , B Stepieton , G Wyllie
Team#2
WK : A Latchman
BAT : S Ambris(c) , R Walker , R Pierre ,W Harper
AR : A Hooper , U Thomas(vc) , R Browne
BOWL : O McCoy , B Stepieton , G Wyllie