SPB vs GRD Dream11 | Grenadines Divers vs Salt Pond Breakers Vincy Premier League T10 30 may2020

SPB vs GRD Dream11 Team | Prediction | Playing11

Match Detail

Date : 30 05 2020

Time : 17.00

SPB vs GRD , Vincy Premier League 30 May 2020

Expected Playing11

Grenadine Divers

Anson Latchman(Wk), Ajex Samuel, Romano Pierre, Braxie Browne, Shammick Roberts , Shem Browne , Razie Browne, Asif Hooper, Richie Richards, Geron Wyllie, Obed McCoy

Salt Pond Breakers

Seon Sween(Wk), Kadir Nedd, Christoy John, Delorn Johnson, Javid Harry, Sunil Ambris , Jeremy Layne, Urnel Thomas, Rickford Walker, Wesrick Strough, Benninton Stapleton

Squad

Grenadine Divers

Richie Richards, Shammick Roberts, Braxie Browne,

Ajex Samuel , Geron Wyllie, Obed McCoy , Asif Hooper

Tijorn Pope, Romano Pierre, Wayne Harper,

Shem Browne, Anson Latchman, Razie Browne

Salt Pond Breakers

Benninton Stapleton, Kadir Nedd, Rickford Walker,

Urnel Thomas , Seon Sween, Sunil Ambris , Delorn Johnson

Donwell Hector, Jeremy Layne, Javid Harry,

Wesrick Strough, Kevin Peters, Christoy John

Dream Team

Team#1

WK : A Latchman

BAT : S Ambris(vc) , R Walker , R Pierre ,W Harper

AR : A Hooper , U Thomas(c) , R Browne

BOWL : O McCoy , B Stepieton , G Wyllie

Team#2

WK : A Latchman

BAT : S Ambris(c) , R Walker , R Pierre ,W Harper

AR : A Hooper , U Thomas(vc) , R Browne

BOWL : O McCoy , B Stepieton , G Wyllie

 