SPB vs GRD Live | Grenadines Divers vs Salt Pond Breakers Vincy Premier League T10 Live | SPB vs GRD 30 may2020 Live score

SPB vs GRD Live | Grenadines Divers vs Salt Pond Breakers Vincy Premier League T10
Match Detail
Date : 30 05 2020
Time : 17.00
SPB vs GRD , Vincy Premier League 30 May 2020
SPB vs GRD Live
Toss :
Expected Playing11
Grenadine Divers
Anson Latchman(Wk), Ajex Samuel, Romano Pierre, Braxie Browne, Shammick Roberts , Shem Browne , Razie Browne, Asif Hooper, Richie Richards, Geron Wyllie, Obed McCoy
Salt Pond Breakers
Seon Sween(Wk), Kadir Nedd, Christoy John, Delorn Johnson, Javid Harry, Sunil Ambris , Jeremy Layne, Urnel Thomas, Rickford Walker, Wesrick Strough, Benninton Stapleton
Squad
Grenadine Divers
Richie Richards, Shammick Roberts, Braxie Browne,
Ajex Samuel , Geron Wyllie, Obed McCoy , Asif Hooper
Tijorn Pope, Romano Pierre, Wayne Harper,
Shem Browne, Anson Latchman, Razie Browne
Salt Pond Breakers
Benninton Stapleton, Kadir Nedd, Rickford Walker,
Urnel Thomas , Seon Sween, Sunil Ambris , Delorn Johnson
Donwell Hector, Jeremy Layne, Javid Harry,
Wesrick Strough, Kevin Peters, Christoy John
Dream Team
Team#1
WK : A Latchman
BAT : S Ambris(vc) , R Walker , R Pierre ,W Harper
AR : A Hooper , U Thomas(c) , R Browne
BOWL : O McCoy , B Stepieton , G Wyllie
Team#2
WK : A Latchman
BAT : S Ambris(c) , R Walker , R Pierre ,W Harper
AR : A Hooper , U Thomas(vc) , R Browne
BOWL : O McCoy , B Stepieton , G Wyllie