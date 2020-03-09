SPK vs KRS Dream11 | SPK vs KRS Dream11 Russian Premier Leagur | SPK vs KRS Dream11 Team

SPK vs KRS Dream11 Russian Premier Leagur | SPK vs KRS Dream11 Prediction | SPK vs KRS Dream11 Team
Match Detail
Start date: 09 Mar 2020
Time : 19:00
Location: Moscow
Venue: Otkrytie Arena
Referee: Sergei Lapochkin, Russia
Expected Lineup
SPK
- Samuel Gigot
- Nikolay Rasskazov
- Zelimkhan Bakaev
- Roman Zobnin
- Ezequiel Ponce
- Aleksandr Sobolev
- Alex Král
- Aleksandr Maksimenko
- Georgiy Dzhikiya
- Ilya Kutepov
- Ayrton
KRS
- Egor Sorokin
- Cristian Ramírez
- Aleksandr Chernikov
- (c) Ari
- Manuel Fernandes
- Kristoffer Olsson
- Daniil Utkin
- Matvey Safonov
- Sergei Petrov
- Kaio
- Wanderson
Squad
Spartak Moscow : Dmitry Markitesov, Nail Umyarov, Nikolay Rasskazov, Ayrton, Pavel Maslov, Ilya Gaponov , Artem Rebrov, Aleksandr Selikhov, Timur Akmurzin, Aleksandr Maksimenko , Lorenzo Melgarejo, Reziuan Mirzov, Ayaz Guliev, Alex Král, Guus Til, Mikhail Ignatov, Nikita Bakalyuk, Zelimkhan Bakaev , Andrey Eshchenko, Andre Schürrle, Ezequiel Ponce, Jordan Larsson, Aleksandr Sobolev , Fernando, Roman Zobnin, Georgiy Dzhikiya, Samuel Gigot, Ilya Kutepov, Georgi Tigiev
FC Krasnodar : Manuel Fernandes, Kristoffer Olsson, Ilya Zhigulev, Aleks Matsukatov, Shapi Suleymanov, Marcus Berg, Ari, Wanderson, Ruslan Kambolov, Rémy Cabella, Yuri Gazinskiy, Viktor Claesson, Tonny Vilhena, Maksim Kutovoy, Maksim Kutovoi, Ruslan Apekov, Ilya Vorotnikov , Cristian Ramírez, Egor Sorokin, Sergey Borodin, Nikolay Bochko , Andrey Sinitsyn, Stanislav Kritsyuk, Denis Adamov, Matvey Safonov , Vyacheslav Yakimov, Daniil Utkin, Kaio, Aleksandr Cherniko , Aleksandr Martynovich, Jón Guðni Fjóluson, Sergei Petrov, Dmitri Stotskiy, Uroš Spajić
ABOUT THE MATCH
Spartak Moscow
expected chance of winning is 50%, but this team actually wins 40% . Spartak Moscow previous match was against CSKA Moscow in Russian Cup, match ended with result 3 – 2 Spartak Moscow won the match
Aleksandr Sobolev 19 match 10 goal
Samuel Gigot 17 match 4 goal
Zelimkhan Bakaev 18 match 4 goal
FC Krasnodar
expected chance of winning is 40%, but this team actually wins 8% . FC Krasnodar previous match was against FC Ufa in Premier League, match ended with result 2 – 0 FC Krasnodar won the match
Ari 16 match 5 goal
Marcus Berg 15 match 5 goal
Shapi Suleymanov 18 match 4 goal
Dream Team
Team#1
GK : M Safonov
DEF ; S Gigot , G Dzhikiya , A Lucas , Y Sorokin
MID : R Zobnin , Z Bakayev , A Schurrle , T Vilhena
ST : A Sobolev(c) , A Ferreia(vc)
