SPK vs KRS Dream11 | SPK vs KRS Dream11 Russian Premier Leagur | SPK vs KRS Dream11 Team

SPK vs KRS Dream11 | SPK vs KRS Dream11 Russian Premier Leagur | SPK vs KRS Dream11 Team
Football, Russian Premier League

2 hours ago
SPK vs KRS Dream11 Russian Premier Leagur | SPK vs KRS Dream11 Prediction | SPK vs KRS Dream11 Team

Match Detail

Start date: 09 Mar 2020

Time : 19:00

Location: Moscow

Venue: Otkrytie Arena

Referee: Sergei Lapochkin, Russia

Expected Lineup

SPK

  • Samuel Gigot
  • Nikolay Rasskazov
  • Zelimkhan Bakaev
  • Roman Zobnin
  • Ezequiel Ponce
  • Aleksandr Sobolev
  • Alex Král
  • Aleksandr Maksimenko
  • Georgiy Dzhikiya
  • Ilya Kutepov
  • Ayrton

KRS

  • Egor Sorokin
  • Cristian Ramírez
  • Aleksandr Chernikov
  • (c) Ari
  • Manuel Fernandes
  • Kristoffer Olsson
  • Daniil Utkin
  • Matvey Safonov
  • Sergei Petrov
  • Kaio
  • Wanderson

Squad

Spartak Moscow : Dmitry Markitesov, Nail Umyarov, Nikolay Rasskazov, Ayrton, Pavel Maslov, Ilya Gaponov , Artem Rebrov, Aleksandr Selikhov, Timur Akmurzin, Aleksandr Maksimenko , Lorenzo Melgarejo, Reziuan Mirzov, Ayaz Guliev, Alex Král, Guus Til, Mikhail Ignatov, Nikita Bakalyuk, Zelimkhan Bakaev , Andrey Eshchenko, Andre Schürrle, Ezequiel Ponce, Jordan Larsson, Aleksandr Sobolev , Fernando, Roman Zobnin, Georgiy Dzhikiya, Samuel Gigot, Ilya Kutepov, Georgi Tigiev

 

FC Krasnodar : Manuel Fernandes, Kristoffer Olsson, Ilya Zhigulev, Aleks Matsukatov, Shapi Suleymanov, Marcus Berg, Ari, Wanderson, Ruslan Kambolov, Rémy Cabella, Yuri Gazinskiy, Viktor Claesson, Tonny Vilhena, Maksim Kutovoy, Maksim Kutovoi, Ruslan Apekov, Ilya Vorotnikov , Cristian Ramírez, Egor Sorokin, Sergey Borodin, Nikolay Bochko , Andrey Sinitsyn, Stanislav Kritsyuk, Denis Adamov, Matvey Safonov , Vyacheslav Yakimov, Daniil Utkin, Kaio, Aleksandr Cherniko , Aleksandr Martynovich, Jón Guðni Fjóluson, Sergei Petrov, Dmitri Stotskiy, Uroš Spajić

ABOUT THE MATCH

Spartak Moscow

expected chance of winning is 50%, but this team actually wins 40% . Spartak Moscow previous match was against CSKA Moscow in Russian Cup, match ended with result 3 – 2 Spartak Moscow won the match

Aleksandr Sobolev 19 match 10 goal
Samuel Gigot 17 match 4 goal
Zelimkhan Bakaev 18 match 4 goal

 

FC Krasnodar

expected chance of winning is 40%, but this team actually wins 8% . FC Krasnodar previous match was against FC Ufa in Premier League, match ended with result 2 – 0 FC Krasnodar won the match

Ari 16 match 5 goal
Marcus Berg 15 match 5 goal
Shapi Suleymanov 18 match 4 goal

Dream Team

Team#1

GK : M Safonov

DEF ; S Gigot , G Dzhikiya , A Lucas  , Y Sorokin

MID : R Zobnin , Z Bakayev , A Schurrle , T Vilhena

ST : A Sobolev(c) , A Ferreia(vc)

Team#2

GK : M Safonov

DEF ; S Gigot , G Dzhikiya , A Lucas  , Y Sorokin

MID : R Zobnin , Z Bakayev , A Schurrle , T Vilhena

ST : A Sobolev(vc) , A Ferreia(c)

 

