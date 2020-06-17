STO vs KCC Dream11 | STO vs KCC Dream11 Team | STO vs KCC Dream11Pediction | STO vs KCC Playing11

STO vs KCC Dream11 | STO vs KCC Playing11 | STO vs KCC Dream11 Team | STO vs KCC Dream11Pediction

Match Detail

Date : 17 Jun 2020

Time : 9.30 pm

STO vs KCC 17 Jun 2020

Probable Playing11

STO

K Vats, V Chalindra, S Sakpal, H Pate, A Upadhyaya, R Lal Raveendran , N Komalla , C Nali , J Saikia, A Mathur, U Bharti

KCC

S Nawaz, M Farhan, C Khatri, A Zaidi, N Khan , F Shah, G Mehdi, I Hussain, A Muhammad, M Asif, Z Abbas

Team#1

WK : C Nail

BAT : A Mathur , M Farhan A , K Vats

AR : C Khatri(c), U Bharti(vc) , H Patel ,F Shah

BOWL : N Khan , A Upadhyaya , N Komalla

Team#2

WK : C Nail

BAT : A Mathur , M Farhan A , K Vats

AR : C Khatri(vc), U Bharti(c) , H Patel ,F Shah

BOWL : N Khan , A Upadhyaya , N Komalla

Preview

Although a few clouds are expected to make an appearance, the match should take place as scheduled with a good batting track on offer.

The pacers should have a say in the proceedings with spinners having to rely on changed of pace.

Both teams will ideally look to bat first, with the pitch not expected to change much during the course of the twenty overs.