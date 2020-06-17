STO vs KCC Dream11 | STO vs KCC Dream11 Team | STO vs KCC Dream11Pediction | STO vs KCC Playing11

STO vs KCC Dream11 | STO vs KCC Playing11 | STO vs KCC Dream11 Team | STO vs KCC Dream11Pediction
Match Detail
Date : 17 Jun 2020
Time : 9.30 pm
STO vs KCC 17 Jun 2020
Probable Playing11
STO
K Vats, V Chalindra, S Sakpal, H Pate, A Upadhyaya, R Lal Raveendran , N Komalla , C Nali , J Saikia, A Mathur, U Bharti
KCC
S Nawaz, M Farhan, C Khatri, A Zaidi, N Khan , F Shah, G Mehdi, I Hussain, A Muhammad, M Asif, Z Abbas
Deam11 Team
Team#1
WK : C Nail
BAT : A Mathur , M Farhan A , K Vats
AR : C Khatri(c), U Bharti(vc) , H Patel ,F Shah
BOWL : N Khan , A Upadhyaya , N Komalla
Team#2
WK : C Nail
BAT : A Mathur , M Farhan A , K Vats
AR : C Khatri(vc), U Bharti(c) , H Patel ,F Shah
BOWL : N Khan , A Upadhyaya , N Komalla
Preview
Although a few clouds are expected to make an appearance, the match should take place as scheduled with a good batting track on offer.
The pacers should have a say in the proceedings with spinners having to rely on changed of pace.
Both teams will ideally look to bat first, with the pitch not expected to change much during the course of the twenty overs.