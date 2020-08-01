SUR vs MID Live | SUR vs MID Live Score | SUR vs MID Live Streaming | SUR vs MID Playing11

Match Detail

Date : 01 Aug 2020

Time : 15.30

Expected Playing11

SUR

WK : Ben Foakes , J Smith

BAT : M Stoneman , W JACKS , R Buns

AR : Rikki Clarke, Scott Borthwick, S Curran

BOWL : Jade Dernbach , Gareth Batty, A Virdi

MID

WK : John Simpson

BAT : S Eskinazi, Max Holden, S Robson , Nick Gubbins

AR : Dwayne Bravo, Ashton Agar

BOWL : Steven Finn, Nathan Sowter, Tom Helm, James Fuller

Match Preview

The host team won their last game on July 27 against Somerset by 9 wickets but failed terribly short of Glamorgan in their last outing as they couldn’t defend a total of 194 runs in 20 overs.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss Surrey looked all set to register another win as Nic Maddinson’s unbeaten knock of 70 runs from 45 balls with three towering 6s and five 4s but terrible bowling display by everyone led them to their humiliating defeat in the hands of Glamorgan.

However, Surrey would start this game as the favourites because they are the better team in this fixture with three wins in the 7 matches they have played so far and would want to win this game at all cost so as to keep their playoff dream alive.

Middlesex, the guests, would want to repeat the same heroics they put up in the first clash against Surrey which they won by 3 wickets and would want to turn around their fate in this tournament.

They have lost four matches in row after than one win and would also consider themselves as unfortunate for losing out to Somerset on DLS method by 38 runs.

This is going to be a balanced clash between these two teams as none of the teams would let the other one to get an easy victory.

WK : Ben Foakes

BAT : S Eskinazi, Max Holden , M Stoneman , W JACKS

AR : Rikki Clarke, Scott Borthwick , Ashton Agar

BOWL : Steven Finn, Nathan Sowter , Gareth Batty