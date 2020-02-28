SYD vs SYW Dream11 | SYD vs SYW Dream11 Team | SYD vs SYW Dream11 Prediction | SYD vs SYW Lineup | SYD vs SYW A League
Match Detail
Start date: 28 Feb 2020
Time : 14:30
Location: Carlton
Venue: WIN Jubilee Oval
Expected Lineup
SYD
- Redmayne
- McGowan
- GranT
- Brattan
- Ninkovic
- Baumjohann
- Caceres
- Barbarouses
- Le Fondre
- King
- Wilkinson
SYW
- Georgievski
- Schwegler
- Baccus
- Muller
- Cox
- Lopar
- Duke
- Kamau
- Zieglar
- McGowan
- Jurman
Squad
SYW
Mitchell Duke, Dylan McGowan, Matthew Jurman, Tate Russell,
Tass Mourdoukoutas, Mathieu Cordier, Simon Cox, Kwame Yeboah,
Mohamed Adam , Pirmin Schwegler, Nicolai Müller,
Radosław Majewski, Adrian Valenti , Daniel Lopar, Vedran Janjetović,
Nick Suman, Jack Greenwood , Bruce Kamau, Jordan O’Doherty,
Keanu Baccus, Kosta Grozos, Fabian Monge, Nicholas Sullivan ,
Patrick Ziegler, Daniel Georgievski
SYD
Alexander Baumjohann, Miloš Ninković, Luke Brattan,
Anthony Caceres, Paulo Retre, Chris Zuvela, Patrick Flottmann,
Calem Nieuwenhof, Jake Hollman, Thomas Main , Alex Wilkinson,
Adam Le Fondre, Kosta Barbarouses, Trent Buhagiar, Sam McIllhatton,
Jeremy Cox, Marco Tilio, Luke Ivanovic, Hamish Lamberton,
Jordi Swibel, Benjamin Koop , Ryan McGowan, Tom Heward Belle,
David Malishev, Adam Pavlesic , Michael Zullo, Rhyan Grant,
Ben Warland, Joel King, Patrick Scibilio, Harry Van Der Saag,
Callum Talbot, Daniel Blachura , Andrew Redmayne
Dream Team
Team#1
GK : N Suman
DEF : J King , R Grant , A Wilkinson , R Mcgowan
MID : M Ninkovic , J ODoherty , P Sxhwegler
ST : T Buhagiar(vc) , A Le Fondre(c) , S Cox
Team#2
GK : N Suman
DEF : J King , R Grant , A Wilkinson , R Mcgowan
MID : M Ninkovic , J ODoherty , P Sxhwegler
ST : T Buhagiar(c) , A Le Fondre(vc) , S Cox