SYD vs SYW Dream11 | SYD vs SYW Dream11 Team | SYD vs SYW Dream11 Prediction | SYD vs SYW Lineup | SYD vs SYW A League

SYD vs SYW Dream11 A League

Match Detail

Start date: 28 Feb 2020

Time : 14:30

Location: Carlton

Venue: WIN Jubilee Oval

Expected Lineup

SYD

Redmayne McGowan GranT Brattan Ninkovic Baumjohann Caceres Barbarouses Le Fondre King Wilkinson

SYW

Georgievski Schwegler Baccus Muller Cox Lopar Duke Kamau Zieglar McGowan Jurman

Squad

SYW

Mitchell Duke, Dylan McGowan, Matthew Jurman, Tate Russell,

Tass Mourdoukoutas, Mathieu Cordier, Simon Cox, Kwame Yeboah,

Mohamed Adam , Pirmin Schwegler, Nicolai Müller,

Radosław Majewski, Adrian Valenti , Daniel Lopar, Vedran Janjetović,

Nick Suman, Jack Greenwood , Bruce Kamau, Jordan O’Doherty,

Keanu Baccus, Kosta Grozos, Fabian Monge, Nicholas Sullivan ,

Patrick Ziegler, Daniel Georgievski

SYD

Alexander Baumjohann, Miloš Ninković, Luke Brattan,

Anthony Caceres, Paulo Retre, Chris Zuvela, Patrick Flottmann,

Calem Nieuwenhof, Jake Hollman, Thomas Main , Alex Wilkinson,

Adam Le Fondre, Kosta Barbarouses, Trent Buhagiar, Sam McIllhatton,

Jeremy Cox, Marco Tilio, Luke Ivanovic, Hamish Lamberton,

Jordi Swibel, Benjamin Koop , Ryan McGowan, Tom Heward Belle,

David Malishev, Adam Pavlesic , Michael Zullo, Rhyan Grant,

Ben Warland, Joel King, Patrick Scibilio, Harry Van Der Saag,

Callum Talbot, Daniel Blachura , Andrew Redmayne

Dream Team

Team#1

GK : N Suman

DEF : J King , R Grant , A Wilkinson , R Mcgowan

MID : M Ninkovic , J ODoherty , P Sxhwegler

ST : T Buhagiar(vc) , A Le Fondre(c) , S Cox

