TCI vs TDG Live | Taipei T10 League | 26th April 2020 | 6th Match | TCI vs TDG Live score | TCI vs TDG Live scorecard

Match Detail

TCI vs TDG , 26/04/2020

DATE : 26/04/2020

Time : 1 PM

Taipei T10 League

TCI vs TDG Live

Toss : TCI bat first

Full scorecard

TCA INDIANS: 61/2(8.3 OVERS)
TCA Indians – Innings ( 10 overs maximum ) R B 4s 6s SR
Amit Kumar Bedaka b Rishi J 27 25 3 0 108.00
Neeraj Singh Patel St Asif H b Adam H 16 16 0 1 100.00
Manoj Kriplani* not out 12 10 0 1 120.00
Jaysiva Ganesamurthi not out 0 0 0 0 0.00
Extras (b 1 lb 2 w 3 nb 0 ) 6
Total (2 wickets;8.3 overs) 61
Did not bat: Vivek Hegde, Krishnendu Chatterjee, Praveen Kumar Chittem, Murugan Subramani, Vivek Mahato, Kishore Krishnagiri Manoj Doss, Partheeban Chinnamuthu
Fall Of Wickets: 1-37 (Neeraj Singh P, 5.2), 2-61 (Amit Kumar B, 8.3)

 

Bowling O M R W Econ
Athula Senadeera 2.0 0 11 0 5.50 (2w)
Sachin Padghan 1.0 0 6 0 6.00
Marlan Samarasinghe* 1.0 0 9 0 9.00 (1w)
Adam Hopkins 2.0 0 5 1 2.50
Bivan Singh 1.0 0 13 0 13.00
Jack Snart 1.0 0 9 0 9.00
Rishi Josula 0.3 0 5 1 10.00

Expected Playing11

TCI

  1. Manoj Kriplani
  2. Vivek Mahato
  3. Krishnendu Chatterje
  4. Vivek Hegde
  5. Murugan Subramani
  6. Neeraj Singh Patel
  7. Girish Hirnandani
  8. Ajay Gupta
  9. Amit Kumar Bedaka
  10. Jaysiva Ganesamurthi
  11. Partheeban Chinnamuthu

TDG

  1. Rahul Nautiyal
  2. Asif Hameed
  3. Arul Arjun
  4. Romil Kothari
  5. Adam Hopkins
  6. Marlan Samarasinghe
  7. Ashutosh Tiwari
  8. Athula Senadeera
  9. Bivan Singh Waraich
  10. Chetan Pundora
  11. SantoshYadav

Squad

TCA Indians

Vivek Hegde, Vivek Kumar Mahato , Girish Hiranandani,

Partheeban Chinnamuthu, Praveen Kumar Chittem

Jaysiva Ganesamurthi, Murugan Subramani, Neeraj Singh Patel, Ajay Gupta, Amit Kumar Bedaka,

Kishore Krish, Krish Veera, Krishnendu Chatterjee, Manoj Kriplani , Sudip Kumar Sinha,

 

Taiwan Dragons

Asif Hameed, Athula Senadeera, Atif Khan, Bivan Singh, Chetan Pundora,

Rahul Nautiyal, Rajat Kumar Singh, Romil Kothari, Adam Hopkins, Arul Arju

Sachin Padghan, Santosh Yadav, Trideep Kumar, Jack Snart, Josula Rishi ,

Marlan Samarasinghe , Mohammad Rajiuddin, Ashutosh Tiwari,

 

Dream Team

Team#1

WK : G Hairanandani

BOWL : V Hegde , A Tiwari , A Arjun

BAT : A Sanadeera , S Yadav , A Kumar Bedaka, P Chinnamuthu

AR : M Subramani(c) , M Kriplani(vc) , J Ganesamurthi

Team#2

WK : G Hairanandani

BOWL : V Hegde , A Tiwari , A Arjun

BAT : A Sanadeera , S Yadav , A Kumar Bedaka, P Chinnamuthu

AR : M Subramani(vc) , M Kriplani(c) , J Ganesamurthi

 