TCI vs TDG Live | Taipei T10 League | 26th April 2020 | 6th Match | TCI vs TDG Live score | TCI vs TDG Live scorecard

Match Detail
TCI vs TDG , 26/04/2020
DATE : 26/04/2020
Time : 1 PM
Taipei T10 League
Toss : TCI bat first
Full scorecard
|
TCA INDIANS: 61/2(8.3 OVERS)
|TCA Indians – Innings ( 10 overs maximum )
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Amit Kumar Bedaka
|b Rishi J
|27
|25
|3
|0
|108.00
|Neeraj Singh Patel
|St Asif H b Adam H
|16
|16
|0
|1
|100.00
|Manoj Kriplani*
|not out
|12
|10
|0
|1
|120.00
|Jaysiva Ganesamurthi
|not out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|(b 1 lb 2 w 3 nb 0 )
|6
|Total
|(2 wickets;8.3 overs)
|61
|Did not bat: Vivek Hegde, Krishnendu Chatterjee, Praveen Kumar Chittem, Murugan Subramani, Vivek Mahato, Kishore Krishnagiri Manoj Doss, Partheeban Chinnamuthu
|Fall Of Wickets: 1-37 (Neeraj Singh P, 5.2), 2-61 (Amit Kumar B, 8.3)
|Bowling
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Athula Senadeera
|2.0
|0
|11
|0
|5.50
|(2w)
|Sachin Padghan
|1.0
|0
|6
|0
|6.00
|Marlan Samarasinghe*
|1.0
|0
|9
|0
|9.00
|(1w)
|Adam Hopkins
|2.0
|0
|5
|1
|2.50
|Bivan Singh
|1.0
|0
|13
|0
|13.00
|Jack Snart
|1.0
|0
|9
|0
|9.00
|Rishi Josula
|0.3
|0
|5
|1
|10.00
Expected Playing11
TCI
- Manoj Kriplani
- Vivek Mahato
- Krishnendu Chatterje
- Vivek Hegde
- Murugan Subramani
- Neeraj Singh Patel
- Girish Hirnandani
- Ajay Gupta
- Amit Kumar Bedaka
- Jaysiva Ganesamurthi
- Partheeban Chinnamuthu
TDG
- Rahul Nautiyal
- Asif Hameed
- Arul Arjun
- Romil Kothari
- Adam Hopkins
- Marlan Samarasinghe
- Ashutosh Tiwari
- Athula Senadeera
- Bivan Singh Waraich
- Chetan Pundora
- SantoshYadav
Squad
TCA Indians
Vivek Hegde, Vivek Kumar Mahato , Girish Hiranandani,
Partheeban Chinnamuthu, Praveen Kumar Chittem
Jaysiva Ganesamurthi, Murugan Subramani, Neeraj Singh Patel, Ajay Gupta, Amit Kumar Bedaka,
Kishore Krish, Krish Veera, Krishnendu Chatterjee, Manoj Kriplani , Sudip Kumar Sinha,
Taiwan Dragons
Asif Hameed, Athula Senadeera, Atif Khan, Bivan Singh, Chetan Pundora,
Rahul Nautiyal, Rajat Kumar Singh, Romil Kothari, Adam Hopkins, Arul Arju
Sachin Padghan, Santosh Yadav, Trideep Kumar, Jack Snart, Josula Rishi ,
Marlan Samarasinghe , Mohammad Rajiuddin, Ashutosh Tiwari,
Dream Team
Team#1
WK : G Hairanandani
BOWL : V Hegde , A Tiwari , A Arjun
BAT : A Sanadeera , S Yadav , A Kumar Bedaka, P Chinnamuthu
AR : M Subramani(c) , M Kriplani(vc) , J Ganesamurthi
Team#2
WK : G Hairanandani
BOWL : V Hegde , A Tiwari , A Arjun
BAT : A Sanadeera , S Yadav , A Kumar Bedaka, P Chinnamuthu
AR : M Subramani(vc) , M Kriplani(c) , J Ganesamurthi