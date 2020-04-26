TDR vs TCI Live | Taipei T10 League Live | TDR vs TCI Live score | TDR vs TCI Live scorecard | 26th April 2020 | 4th Match | TDR vs TCI Live update
Match Details
Taiwan Daredevils v TCA Indians
April 26th, 2019 at 9.00 AM IST
Yingfeng Ground in Songshan district
TDR vs TCI Live
Toss : TCA Indians won the toss and elected to bat
Target : 72
Result : Taiwan Daredevils won by 7 Wkt
End of 2nd innings:
TDR : 72/2 ( 8.4 Over)
Full scorecard
|Taiwan Daredevils – Innings (target: 72 runs from 10 overs)
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Jeff Black
|not out
|46
|27
|4
|3
|170.37
|Johan Koekemoer
|Retired Hurt
|13
|15
|0
|0
|86.67
|George Klopper*
|c Vivek H b Kishore K
|4
|5
|0
|0
|80.00
|Hein Nothnagel
|c †Girish H b Kishore K
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|Charles Hayward
|lbw b Neeraj Singh P
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|Rob Schulenburg
|not out
|1
|1
|0
|0
|100.00
|Extras
|(b 0 lb 2 w 6 nb 0 )
|8
|Total
|(3 wickets;8.4 overs)
|72
|Did not bat: Charl Toua, Ben Hall, Herman Snyman, Louis Van Niekerk, Thomas Nel
|Fall Of Wickets: 1-64 (George K, 7.3), 2-64 (Hein N, 7.5), 3-71 (Charles H, 8.3)
|Bowling
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Murugan Subramani
|1.0
|0
|8
|0
|8.00
|Neeraj Singh Patel
|1.4
|0
|12
|1
|7.20
|Jaysiva Ganesamurthi
|1.0
|0
|11
|0
|11.00
|(3w)
|Manoj Kriplani*
|2.0
|0
|25
|0
|12.50
|Kishore Krishnagiri Manoj Doss
|2.0
|0
|9
|2
|4.50
|(3w)
|Vivek Hegde
|1.0
|0
|5
|0
|5.00
End of First INNINGS:
TCI : 71/8 ( 10 overs)
|Batsman
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Vivek Mahato
|2
|2
|0
|0
|100.00
Full Scorecard
|TCA Indians – Innings ( 10 overs maximum )
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Amit Kumar Bedaka
|c Charles H b Thomas N
|12
|8
|0
|1
|150.00
|Neeraj Singh Patel
|b Hein N
|11
|16
|1
|0
|68.75
|Manoj Kriplani*
|c Thomas N b Jeff B
|20
|15
|2
|1
|133.33
|Vivek Hegde
|c †Ben H b Hein N
|13
|7
|1
|1
|185.71
|Murugan Subramani
|run out (Jeff B)
|4
|6
|0
|0
|66.67
|Jaysiva Ganesamurthi
|c Charles H b Charles H
|3
|5
|0
|0
|60.00
|Vivek Mahato
|run out (Hein N)
|4
|3
|0
|0
|133.33
|Girish Hiranandani
|run out (Ben H)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|Partheeban Chinnamuthu
|not out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|(b 1 lb 1 w 1 nb 1 )
|4
|Total
|(8 wickets;10.0 overs)
|71
|Did not bat: Kishore Krishnagiri Manoj Doss, Sudip Sinha
|Fall Of Wickets: 1-18 (Amit Kumar B, 2.1), 2-45 (Manoj K, 5.6), 3-58 (Vivek H, 7.2), 4-59 (Neeraj Singh P, 7.4), 5-64 (Jaysiva G, 8.6), 6-67 (Murugan S, 9.3), 7-69 (Girish H, 9.6), 8-71 (Vivek M, 9.6)
|Bowling
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Hein Nothnagel
|2.0
|0
|6
|2
|3.00
|Jeff Black
|2.0
|0
|21
|1
|10.50
|Thomas Nel
|2.0
|0
|14
|1
|7.00
|(1w 1nb)
|Charles Hayward
|2.0
|0
|8
|1
|4.00
|George Klopper*
|2.0
|0
|20
|0
|10.00
Recent Overs
6th Jeff B : 1 1 1 0 4 W
5th George K : 1 0 0 1 6 0 1
4rd over Charles H : 0 0 0 1lb 2 1
Official playing11
TCA:
- G HIRANANDANI
- A KUMAR BEDAKA
- P CHINNAMUTHU
- S KUMAR SINHA
- J GANESAMUTHI
- v HEDGE
- M SUBRAMANI
- M KRIPLANI
- V KUMAR MAHATO
- N S PATEL
- K KRISHNAGIRI MANOJ DOSS
TDR:
- B HALL
- C TOUA
- H SNYMAM
- R SCHULENBERG
- L VAN NIEKERK
- G KLOOPER
- H NOTHNAGLE
- J BLACK
- C HAYWARD
- J KOEKMOER
- T NEL
Expected Playing11
Taiwan Daredevils
- H Schalkwyk
- Hein Nothnagle
- G Klooper (C)
- John Koekemoer
- Christiaan Du Toit
- Herman Snyman
- Ben Hall (WK)
- Jeff Black
- Tertius De Jager
- C Hayward
- Alan Slade
TCA Indians
- M Subramani
- Manoj Kriplani
- Vivek Mahato
- K Chatterje
- N Singh Patel
- G Hiranandani (WK)
- Ajay Gupta
- A Kumar Bedaka
- P Chinnamut
- J Ganesamurthi
- Vivek Hegde
Squads
Taiwan Daredevils:
George Klopper (C), Alan Slade, Ben Hall, Charl Toua, Charles Hayward, Christiaan du Toit, Duane Christie, Hein Nothnagel, Herman Snyman, Hugh Schalkwyk, Jeff Black, Johan Koekemoer, Louis van Niekirk, Rob Schulenburg, Tertius de Jager, Thomas Nel.
TCA Indians:
Manoj Kriplani (C), Ajay Gupta, Amit Kumar Bedaka, Girish Hiranandani, Jaysiva Ganesamurthi, Kishore Krish, Krish Veera, Krishnendu Chatterjee, Murugan Subramani, Neeraj Singh Patel, Partheeban Chinnamuthu, Praveen Kumar Chittem, Sudip Kumar Sinha, Vivek Hegde, Vivek Kumar Mahato.
Key Players
Taiwan Daredevils
Ben Hall
Christiaan du Toit
Johan Koekemoer
George Klopper
Jeff Black
Charles Hayward
Recent Score
1. Duane Christie: 107 runs / 5 innings / striking at 100.94.
2. Jeff Black: 45 runs / 3 innings / striking at 118.62 / 3 wickets.
3. George Klooper: 84 runs / 1 T20 innings / 20 runs in the last match.
TCA Indians
Girish Hiranandani
Amit Kumar Bedaka
Murugan Subramani
Vivek Hegde
Neeraj Singh Patel
Recent Score
1. Manoj Kriplani: 155 runs / 9 innings i/ striking at 112.32 / 9 wickets.
2. Vivek Hegde: 136 runs / 6 innings / striking at 130.77 / 2 wickets.
3. Amit Kumar Bedaka: 14 runs and 2 wickets.
4. Girish Hiranandani: 25 runs / 3 innings / striking at 108.56.
My Dream11 Team
Team #1
WICKETKEPER : G Hiranandani(vc)
BATING : A Kumar Bedaka, J Koekemoer, C Du-Toit
ALL ROUNDER : M Kriplani, J Ganesamurthi, M Subramani, G Klopper (C)
BOWLER : V Hegde, N Singh Patel, C Hayward
Team #2
WICKETKEPER : G Hiranandani
BATING : A Kumar Bedaka, J Koekemoer, C Du-Toit
ALL ROUNDER : M Kriplani(vc), J Ganesamurthi, M Subramani, G Klopper (C)
BOWLER : V Hegde, N Singh Patel, C Hayward
Team #3
WICKETKEPER : G Hiranandani
BATING : A Kumar Bedaka, J Koekemoer, C Du-Toit
ALL ROUNDER : M Kriplani, J Ganesamurthi(vc), M Subramani, G Klopper (C)
BOWLER : V Hegde, N Singh Patel, C Hayward
Team #4
WICKETKEPER : G Hiranandani
BATING : A Kumar Bedaka, J Koekemoer, C Du-Toit
ALL ROUNDER : M Kriplani, J Ganesamurthi, M Subramani, G Klopper (C)
BOWLER : V Hegde, N Singh Patel, C Hayward(vc)
