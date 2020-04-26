TDR vs TCI Live | Taipei T10 League Live | TDR vs TCI Live score | TDR vs TCI Live scorecard | 26th April 2020 | 4th Match

April 26, 2020 sachin Live score 0

dream11 prediction

TDR vs TCI Live | Taipei T10 League Live | TDR vs TCI Live score | TDR vs TCI Live scorecard | 26th April 2020 | 4th Match | TDR vs TCI Live update

Match Details

Taiwan Daredevils v TCA Indians

April 26th, 2019 at 9.00 AM IST

Yingfeng Ground in Songshan district

TDR vs TCI Live

Toss : TCA Indians won the toss and elected to bat

Target : 72

Result : Taiwan Daredevils won by 7 Wkt

For Fast Updates Only Our Telegram Channel Joint Now

End of 2nd innings:

TDR : 72/2 ( 8.4 Over)

Full scorecard

Taiwan Daredevils – Innings (target: 72 runs from 10 overs) R B 4s 6s SR
Jeff Black not out 46 27 4 3 170.37
Johan Koekemoer Retired Hurt 13 15 0 0 86.67
George Klopper* c Vivek H b Kishore K 4 5 0 0 80.00
Hein Nothnagel c †Girish H b Kishore K 0 2 0 0 0.00
Charles Hayward lbw b Neeraj Singh P 0 2 0 0 0.00
Rob Schulenburg not out 1 1 0 0 100.00
Extras (b 0 lb 2 w 6 nb 0 ) 8
Total (3 wickets;8.4 overs) 72
Did not bat: Charl Toua, Ben Hall, Herman Snyman, Louis Van Niekerk, Thomas Nel
Fall Of Wickets: 1-64 (George K, 7.3), 2-64 (Hein N, 7.5), 3-71 (Charles H, 8.3)

 

Bowling O M R W Econ
Murugan Subramani 1.0 0 8 0 8.00
Neeraj Singh Patel 1.4 0 12 1 7.20
Jaysiva Ganesamurthi 1.0 0 11 0 11.00 (3w)
Manoj Kriplani* 2.0 0 25 0 12.50
Kishore Krishnagiri Manoj Doss 2.0 0 9 2 4.50 (3w)
Vivek Hegde 1.0 0 5 0 5.00

End of First INNINGS:

TCI : 71/8 ( 10 overs)

Batsman R B 4s 6s SR
Vivek Mahato 2 2 0 0 100.00

Full Scorecard

TCA Indians – Innings ( 10 overs maximum ) R B 4s 6s SR
Amit Kumar Bedaka c Charles H b Thomas N 12 8 0 1 150.00
Neeraj Singh Patel b Hein N 11 16 1 0 68.75
Manoj Kriplani* c Thomas N b Jeff B 20 15 2 1 133.33
Vivek Hegde c †Ben H b Hein N 13 7 1 1 185.71
Murugan Subramani run out (Jeff B) 4 6 0 0 66.67
Jaysiva Ganesamurthi c Charles H b Charles H 3 5 0 0 60.00
Vivek Mahato run out (Hein N) 4 3 0 0 133.33
Girish Hiranandani run out (Ben H) 0 1 0 0 0.00
Partheeban Chinnamuthu not out 0 0 0 0 0.00
Extras (b 1 lb 1 w 1 nb 1 ) 4
Total (8 wickets;10.0 overs) 71
Did not bat: Kishore Krishnagiri Manoj Doss, Sudip Sinha
Fall Of Wickets: 1-18 (Amit Kumar B, 2.1), 2-45 (Manoj K, 5.6), 3-58 (Vivek H, 7.2), 4-59 (Neeraj Singh P, 7.4), 5-64 (Jaysiva G, 8.6), 6-67 (Murugan S, 9.3), 7-69 (Girish H, 9.6), 8-71 (Vivek M, 9.6)
Bowling O M R W Econ
Hein Nothnagel 2.0 0 6 2 3.00
Jeff Black 2.0 0 21 1 10.50
Thomas Nel 2.0 0 14 1 7.00 (1w 1nb)
Charles Hayward 2.0 0 8 1 4.00
George Klopper* 2.0 0 20 0 10.00

 

Recent Overs

6th Jeff B : 1 1 1 0 4 W

5th George K : 1 0 0 1 6 0 1

4rd over Charles H : 0 0 0 1lb 2 1


Official playing11

TCA:

  1. G HIRANANDANI
  2. A KUMAR BEDAKA
  3. P CHINNAMUTHU
  4. S KUMAR SINHA
  5. J GANESAMUTHI
  6. v HEDGE
  7. M SUBRAMANI
  8. M KRIPLANI
  9. V KUMAR MAHATO
  10. N S PATEL
  11. K KRISHNAGIRI MANOJ DOSS

TDR:

  1. B HALL
  2. C TOUA
  3. H SNYMAM
  4. R SCHULENBERG
  5. L VAN NIEKERK
  6. G KLOOPER
  7. H NOTHNAGLE
  8. J BLACK
  9. C HAYWARD
  10. J KOEKMOER
  11. T NEL

Expected Playing11

Taiwan Daredevils

  1. H Schalkwyk
  2. Hein Nothnagle
  3. G Klooper (C)
  4. John Koekemoer
  5. Christiaan Du Toit
  6. Herman Snyman
  7. Ben Hall (WK)
  8. Jeff Black
  9. Tertius De Jager
  10. C Hayward
  11. Alan Slade

TCA Indians

  1. M Subramani
  2. Manoj Kriplani
  3. Vivek Mahato
  4. K Chatterje
  5. N Singh Patel
  6. G Hiranandani (WK)
  7. Ajay Gupta
  8. A Kumar Bedaka
  9. P Chinnamut
  10. J Ganesamurthi
  11. Vivek Hegde

Squads

Taiwan Daredevils:

George Klopper (C), Alan Slade, Ben Hall, Charl Toua, Charles Hayward, Christiaan du Toit, Duane Christie, Hein Nothnagel, Herman Snyman, Hugh Schalkwyk, Jeff Black, Johan Koekemoer, Louis van Niekirk, Rob Schulenburg, Tertius de Jager, Thomas Nel.

TCA Indians:

Manoj Kriplani (C), Ajay Gupta, Amit Kumar Bedaka, Girish Hiranandani, Jaysiva Ganesamurthi, Kishore Krish, Krish Veera, Krishnendu Chatterjee, Murugan Subramani, Neeraj Singh Patel, Partheeban Chinnamuthu, Praveen Kumar Chittem, Sudip Kumar Sinha, Vivek Hegde, Vivek Kumar Mahato.

Key Players

Taiwan Daredevils

Ben Hall
Christiaan du Toit
Johan Koekemoer
George Klopper
Jeff Black
Charles Hayward

Recent Score

1. Duane Christie: 107 runs / 5 innings / striking at 100.94.

2. Jeff Black: 45 runs / 3 innings / striking at 118.62 / 3 wickets.

3. George Klooper: 84 runs / 1 T20 innings / 20 runs in the last match.

TCA Indians

Girish Hiranandani
Amit Kumar Bedaka
Murugan Subramani
Vivek Hegde
Neeraj Singh Patel

Recent Score

1. Manoj Kriplani: 155 runs / 9 innings i/ striking at 112.32 / 9 wickets.

2. Vivek Hegde: 136 runs / 6 innings / striking at 130.77 / 2 wickets.

3. Amit Kumar Bedaka: 14 runs and 2 wickets.

4. Girish Hiranandani: 25 runs / 3 innings / striking at 108.56.

My Dream11 Team

Team #1

WICKETKEPER : G Hiranandani(vc)
BATING : A Kumar Bedaka, J Koekemoer, C Du-Toit
ALL ROUNDER : M Kriplani, J Ganesamurthi, M Subramani, G Klopper (C)
BOWLER : V Hegde, N Singh Patel, C Hayward

Team #2

WICKETKEPER : G Hiranandani
BATING : A Kumar Bedaka, J Koekemoer, C Du-Toit
ALL ROUNDER : M Kriplani(vc), J Ganesamurthi, M Subramani, G Klopper (C)
BOWLER : V Hegde, N Singh Patel, C Hayward

Team #3

WICKETKEPER : G Hiranandani
BATING : A Kumar Bedaka, J Koekemoer, C Du-Toit
ALL ROUNDER : M Kriplani, J Ganesamurthi(vc), M Subramani, G Klopper (C)
BOWLER : V Hegde, N Singh Patel, C Hayward

Team #4

WICKETKEPER : G Hiranandani
BATING : A Kumar Bedaka, J Koekemoer, C Du-Toit
ALL ROUNDER : M Kriplani, J Ganesamurthi, M Subramani, G Klopper (C)
BOWLER : V Hegde, N Singh Patel, C Hayward(vc)

Dream11 tips | dream11 Today match 

Read This also : Taipei T10 League 2020 | Full Schedule | Fixtures | Squads | Broadcast | Live Streaming Information