TDR vs TDG Dream11 Prediction | TDR vs TDG Dream11 Team | TDR vs TDG Playing11 | Taipei T10 League
Match Details
Taiwan Daredevils v TCA Indians
April 01 May, 2020 at 9.00 AM IST
Yingfeng Ground in Songshan district
Expected playing11
TDG
- Asif Hameed
- Adam Hopkins
- Athula Senadeera
- SantoshYadav
- Bivan Singh Waraich
- Chetan Pundora
- Arul Arjun
- Rahul Nautiyal
- Marlan Samarasinghe
- Ashutosh Tiwari
- Romil Kothari
TDR:
- R SCHULENBERG
- L VAN NIEKERK
- G KLOOPER
- J KOEKMOER
- T NEL
- H NOTHNAGLE
- B HALL
- C TOUA
- H SNYMAM
- J BLACK
- C HAYWARD
Squads
Taiwan Daredevils:
George Klopper (C), Alan Slade, Christiaan du Toit, Duane Christie,
Hein Nothnagel, Herman Snyman, Hugh Schalkwyk, Jeff Black,
Johan Koekemoer, Louis van Niekirk, Ben Hall, Charl Toua,
Charles Hayward, Rob Schulenburg, Tertius de Jager, Thomas Nel
Taiwan Dragons
Asif Hameed, Athula Senadeera, Atif Khan, Bivan Singh, Chetan Pundora,
Rahul Nautiyal, Rajat Kumar Singh, Romil Kothari, Adam Hopkins, Arul Arju
Sachin Padghan, Santosh Yadav, Trideep Kumar, Jack Snart, Josula Rishi ,
Marlan Samarasinghe , Mohammad Rajiuddin, Ashutosh Tiwari,
Key Players
Taiwan Daredevils
Ben Hall
Christiaan du Toit
Johan Koekemoer
George Klopper
Jeff Black
Charles Hayward
Dream Team
Team#1
WK : A Hameed
BAT : A Senadeera , J Koekemo , C Du Toit , C Pundora
AR : J BlAck , G Klopper(vc) , A Hopkins(c)
BOWL : C Hayward , J Rishi , A Arjun
Team#2
WK : A Hameed
BAT : A Senadeera , J Koekemo , C Du Toit , C Pundora
AR : J BlAck , G Klopper(c) , A Hopkins(vc)
BOWL : C Hayward , J Rishi , A Arjun
Last Match Result
End of 2nd innings:
TDR : 72/2 ( 8.4 Over)
Full scorecard
|Taiwan Daredevils – Innings (target: 72 runs from 10 overs)
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Jeff Black
|not out
|46
|27
|4
|3
|170.37
|Johan Koekemoer
|Retired Hurt
|13
|15
|0
|0
|86.67
|George Klopper*
|c Vivek H b Kishore K
|4
|5
|0
|0
|80.00
|Hein Nothnagel
|c †Girish H b Kishore K
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|Charles Hayward
|lbw b Neeraj Singh P
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|Rob Schulenburg
|not out
|1
|1
|0
|0
|100.00
|Extras
|(b 0 lb 2 w 6 nb 0 )
|8
|Total
|(3 wickets;8.4 overs)
|72
|Did not bat: Charl Toua, Ben Hall, Herman Snyman, Louis Van Niekerk, Thomas Nel
|Fall Of Wickets: 1-64 (George K, 7.3), 2-64 (Hein N, 7.5), 3-71 (Charles H, 8.3)
|Bowling
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Murugan Subramani
|1.0
|0
|8
|0
|8.00
|Neeraj Singh Patel
|1.4
|0
|12
|1
|7.20
|Jaysiva Ganesamurthi
|1.0
|0
|11
|0
|11.00
|(3w)
|Manoj Kriplani*
|2.0
|0
|25
|0
|12.50
|Kishore Krishnagiri Manoj Doss
|2.0
|0
|9
|2
|4.50
|(3w)
|Vivek Hegde
|1.0
|0
|5
|0
|5.00
End of First INNINGS:
TCI : 71/8 ( 10 overs)
|Batsman
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Vivek Mahato
|2
|2
|0
|0
|100.00
Full Scorecard
|TCA Indians – Innings ( 10 overs maximum )
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Amit Kumar Bedaka
|c Charles H b Thomas N
|12
|8
|0
|1
|150.00
|Neeraj Singh Patel
|b Hein N
|11
|16
|1
|0
|68.75
|Manoj Kriplani*
|c Thomas N b Jeff B
|20
|15
|2
|1
|133.33
|Vivek Hegde
|c †Ben H b Hein N
|13
|7
|1
|1
|185.71
|Murugan Subramani
|run out (Jeff B)
|4
|6
|0
|0
|66.67
|Jaysiva Ganesamurthi
|c Charles H b Charles H
|3
|5
|0
|0
|60.00
|Vivek Mahato
|run out (Hein N)
|4
|3
|0
|0
|133.33
|Girish Hiranandani
|run out (Ben H)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|Partheeban Chinnamuthu
|not out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|(b 1 lb 1 w 1 nb 1 )
|4
|Total
|(8 wickets;10.0 overs)
|71
|Did not bat: Kishore Krishnagiri Manoj Doss, Sudip Sinha
|Fall Of Wickets: 1-18 (Amit Kumar B, 2.1), 2-45 (Manoj K, 5.6), 3-58 (Vivek H, 7.2), 4-59 (Neeraj Singh P, 7.4), 5-64 (Jaysiva G, 8.6), 6-67 (Murugan S, 9.3), 7-69 (Girish H, 9.6), 8-71 (Vivek M, 9.6)
|Bowling
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Hein Nothnagel
|2.0
|0
|6
|2
|3.00
|Jeff Black
|2.0
|0
|21
|1
|10.50
|Thomas Nel
|2.0
|0
|14
|1
|7.00
|(1w 1nb)
|Charles Hayward
|2.0
|0
|8
|1
|4.00
|George Klopper*
|2.0
|0
|20
|0
|10.00
Dream11 tips | dream11 Today match
