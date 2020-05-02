TDR vs TDG Live | TDR vs TDG Live score | TDR vs TDG Live scorecard | TDR vs TDG Live match | TDR vs TDG t10 Live | TDR vs TDG Taipei T10 Live

TDR vs TDG Live | TDR vs TDG Live score | TDR vs TDG Live scorecard | TDR vs TDG Live match | TDR vs TDG t10 Live | TDR vs TDG | Live Match| Live update | Taipei T10 Live

Match Details

Taiwan Daredevils v TCA Indians

April 01 May, 2020 at 9.00 AM IST

Yingfeng Ground in Songshan district

TDR vs TDG Live

TDG: 68/3( 6.5 Overs)

TDR: 64/5(10 overs)

Full Scorecard Taiwan Daredevils innings (10 overs maximum) R B 4’s 6’s SR Duane Christie b Marlan S 8 13 1 0 61.54 Jeff Black not out 14 12 2 0 116.67 Ben Hall b Marlan S 3 6 0 0 50.00 George Klopper* not out 0 0 0 0 0.00 Extras (b 4 lb 2 w 4 nb 0 ) 10 Total (2 wickets;5.1 overs) 35 Did not bat: Charl Toua, Charles Hayward, Christiaan Du Toit, Hein Nothnagel, Johan Koekemoer, Tertius De Jager, Thomas Nel Bowling O M R W Econ Rishi Josula 1.0 0 2 0 2.00 (1w) Athula Senadeera 1.0 0 7 0 7.00 Rajiuddin Mohammad 1.0 0 12 0 12.00 (2w) Marlan Samarasinghe* 1.1 0 3 2 2.57 Chetan Pundora 1.0 0 5 0 5.00 (1w)

Expected playing11

TDG

Asif Hameed Adam Hopkins Athula Senadeera SantoshYadav Bivan Singh Waraich Chetan Pundora Arul Arjun Rahul Nautiyal Marlan Samarasinghe Ashutosh Tiwari Romil Kothari

TDR:

R SCHULENBERG L VAN NIEKERK G KLOOPER J KOEKMOER T NEL H NOTHNAGLE B HALL C TOUA H SNYMAM J BLACK C HAYWARD

Squads

Taiwan Daredevils:

George Klopper (C), Alan Slade, Christiaan du Toit, Duane Christie,

Hein Nothnagel, Herman Snyman, Hugh Schalkwyk, Jeff Black,

Johan Koekemoer, Louis van Niekirk, Ben Hall, Charl Toua,

Charles Hayward, Rob Schulenburg, Tertius de Jager, Thomas Nel

Taiwan Dragons

Asif Hameed, Athula Senadeera, Atif Khan, Bivan Singh, Chetan Pundora,

Rahul Nautiyal, Rajat Kumar Singh, Romil Kothari, Adam Hopkins, Arul Arju

Sachin Padghan, Santosh Yadav, Trideep Kumar, Jack Snart, Josula Rishi ,

Marlan Samarasinghe , Mohammad Rajiuddin, Ashutosh Tiwari,

Key Players

Taiwan Daredevils

Ben Hall

Christiaan du Toit

Johan Koekemoer

George Klopper

Jeff Black

Charles Hayward

Dream Team

Team#1

WK : A Hameed

BAT : A Senadeera , J Koekemo , C Du Toit , C Pundora

AR : J BlAck , G Klopper(vc) , A Hopkins(c)

BOWL : C Hayward , J Rishi , A Arjun

Team#2

WK : A Hameed

BAT : A Senadeera , J Koekemo , C Du Toit , C Pundora

AR : J BlAck , G Klopper(c) , A Hopkins(vc)

BOWL : C Hayward , J Rishi , A Arjun

Last Match Result

End of 2nd innings:

TDR : 72/2 ( 8.4 Over)

Full scorecard

Taiwan Daredevils – Innings (target: 72 runs from 10 overs) R B 4s 6s SR Jeff Black not out 46 27 4 3 170.37 Johan Koekemoer Retired Hurt 13 15 0 0 86.67 George Klopper* c Vivek H b Kishore K 4 5 0 0 80.00 Hein Nothnagel c †Girish H b Kishore K 0 2 0 0 0.00 Charles Hayward lbw b Neeraj Singh P 0 2 0 0 0.00 Rob Schulenburg not out 1 1 0 0 100.00 Extras (b 0 lb 2 w 6 nb 0 ) 8 Total (3 wickets;8.4 overs) 72 Did not bat: Charl Toua, Ben Hall, Herman Snyman, Louis Van Niekerk, Thomas Nel Fall Of Wickets: 1-64 (George K, 7.3), 2-64 (Hein N, 7.5), 3-71 (Charles H, 8.3) Bowling O M R W Econ Murugan Subramani 1.0 0 8 0 8.00 Neeraj Singh Patel 1.4 0 12 1 7.20 Jaysiva Ganesamurthi 1.0 0 11 0 11.00 (3w) Manoj Kriplani* 2.0 0 25 0 12.50 Kishore Krishnagiri Manoj Doss 2.0 0 9 2 4.50 (3w) Vivek Hegde 1.0 0 5 0 5.00

End of First INNINGS:

TCI : 71/8 ( 10 overs)

Batsman R B 4s 6s SR Vivek Mahato 2 2 0 0 100.00

Full Scorecard

TCA Indians – Innings ( 10 overs maximum ) R B 4s 6s SR Amit Kumar Bedaka c Charles H b Thomas N 12 8 0 1 150.00 Neeraj Singh Patel b Hein N 11 16 1 0 68.75 Manoj Kriplani* c Thomas N b Jeff B 20 15 2 1 133.33 Vivek Hegde c †Ben H b Hein N 13 7 1 1 185.71 Murugan Subramani run out (Jeff B) 4 6 0 0 66.67 Jaysiva Ganesamurthi c Charles H b Charles H 3 5 0 0 60.00 Vivek Mahato run out (Hein N) 4 3 0 0 133.33 Girish Hiranandani run out (Ben H) 0 1 0 0 0.00 Partheeban Chinnamuthu not out 0 0 0 0 0.00 Extras (b 1 lb 1 w 1 nb 1 ) 4 Total (8 wickets;10.0 overs) 71 Did not bat: Kishore Krishnagiri Manoj Doss, Sudip Sinha Fall Of Wickets: 1-18 (Amit Kumar B, 2.1), 2-45 (Manoj K, 5.6), 3-58 (Vivek H, 7.2), 4-59 (Neeraj Singh P, 7.4), 5-64 (Jaysiva G, 8.6), 6-67 (Murugan S, 9.3), 7-69 (Girish H, 9.6), 8-71 (Vivek M, 9.6) Bowling O M R W Econ Hein Nothnagel 2.0 0 6 2 3.00 Jeff Black 2.0 0 21 1 10.50 Thomas Nel 2.0 0 14 1 7.00 (1w 1nb) Charles Hayward 2.0 0 8 1 4.00 George Klopper* 2.0 0 20 0 10.00

