TIR vs POL Dream11 | TIR vs POL Dream11 Team | TIR vs POL Dream11 Prediction | TIR vs POL Lineup

TIR vs POL Dream11 | TIR vs POL Dream11 Team | Prediction | Lineup | Match Preview
Match Detail
Date : 03 Jun 2020
Time : 00.00
TIR vs POL , Austrian League 03 Jun 2020
Match Preview
SV Mattersburg
Expected chance of winning is 34%, but this team actually wins 30% matche
SC Rheindorf Altach
Expected chance of winning is 42%, but this team actually wins 26% matches
Dream11 Team
Team#1
GK : F Oswald
DEF ; M Svoboda , S Santin , L Leite , S Hager
MID : D Hafbauer(Vc) , B Pranter(c) , C Burke , C Walch
ST : P Kwang Ryong , L Grabovac
Team#2
GK : F Oswald
DEF ; M Svoboda , S Santin , L Leite , S Hager
MID : D Hafbauer(c) , B Pranter(vc) , C Burke , C Walch
ST : P Kwang Ryong , L Grabovac
Team#3
GK : F Oswald
DEF ; M Svoboda , S Santin , L Leite , S Hager
MID : D Hafbauer(c) , B Pranter, C Burke , C Walch
ST : P Kwang Ryong , L Grabovac(vc)