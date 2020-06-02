TIR vs POL Dream11 | TIR vs POL Dream11 Team | TIR vs POL Dream11 Prediction | TIR vs POL Lineup

June 2, 2020 admin Austrian League, Football, Sports News 0

Dream11

TIR vs POL Dream11 | TIR vs POL Dream11 Team | Prediction | Lineup | Match Preview

Match Detail

Date : 03 Jun 2020

Time : 00.00

TIR vs POL , Austrian League 03 Jun 2020

For Fast Updates Only Our Telegram Channel Joint Now

Match Preview

SV Mattersburg

Expected chance of winning is 34%, but this team actually wins 30% matche

SC Rheindorf Altach

Expected chance of winning is 42%, but this team actually wins 26% matches

Dream11 Team

Team#1

GK : F Oswald

DEF ; M Svoboda , S Santin , L Leite , S Hager

MID : D Hafbauer(Vc) , B Pranter(c) , C Burke , C Walch

ST : P Kwang Ryong , L Grabovac

Team#2

GK : F Oswald

DEF ; M Svoboda , S Santin , L Leite , S Hager

MID : D Hafbauer(c) , B Pranter(vc) , C Burke , C Walch

ST : P Kwang Ryong , L Grabovac

Team#3

GK : F Oswald

DEF ; M Svoboda , S Santin , L Leite , S Hager

MID : D Hafbauer(c) , B Pranter, C Burke , C Walch

ST : P Kwang Ryong , L Grabovac(vc)

 