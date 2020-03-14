TIT vs KTS Dream11 Prediction | TIT vs KTS Dream11 | TIT vs KTS Dream11 Team | TIT vs KTS Playing11 | TIT vs KTS Match Preview | TIT vs KTS South Africa ODD
Match Detail
Titans vs Knights, 30th Match
Date : Mar 15 2020
Time : 10:00 AM LOCAL
Series: Momentum One Day Cup 2020
Venue: SuperSport Park,Centurion
Expcted Playing11
TIT
Rivaldo Moonsamy (wk), Grant Thomson (c), Tony de Zorzi ,
Farhaan Behardien, Diego Rosier, Corbin Bosch,
Aiden Markram, Junior Dala
Alfred Mothoa, Imran Manack , Dean Elgar
KTS
Wandile Makwetu (c & wk), Patrick Kruger, Andries Gous,
Ottniel Baartman, Raynard van Tonder, Jacques Snyman ,
Obus Pienaar, Shaun von Berg, Keegan Petersen,
Tshepo Ntuli , Mbulelo Budaza
Squad
Titans
Rivaldo Moonsamy, Grant Thomson, Dean Elgar,
Alfred Mothoa, Diego Rosier, Kabelo Sekhukhune , Tony de Zorzi
Farhaan Behardien, Corbin Bosch , Neil Brand,
Junior Dala, Imran Manack, Aiden Markram
Knights
Wandile Makwetu , Obus Pienaar, Patrick Kruger,
Ottniel Baartman, Corne Dry, Gerald Coetzee ,
Andries Gous, Jacques Snyman, Shaun von Berg,
Tshepo Ntuli, Mbulelo Budaza,
Keegan Petersen, Raynard van Tonder
Match Preview
TIT
Multiply Titans previous match was against Cape Cobras in Momentum One Day Cup, Regular Season, match ended with result 169-164 Multiply Titans won the match.
KTS
VKB Knights previous match was against Highveld Lions in Momentum One Day Cup, Regular Season, match ended with result 0-188.
Top Pickup
- Edward Moore
- Lesiba Ngoepe
- A Markam
- T de Zorzi
Pitch Report
Total ODI matches scheduled at this venue 54
Matches won batting first scheduled at this venue 22
Matches won bowling first scheduled at this venue 30
Average 1st Inns scores scheduled at this venue 246
Average 2nd Inns scores scheduled at this venue 209
Highest total recorded scheduled at this venue 392/6 (50 Over) by RSA vs PAK
Lowest total recorded scheduled at this venue 118/10 (32.2 Over) by RSA vs IND
Highest score chased scheduled at this venues 319/3 (46.2 Over) by RSA vs ENG
Lowest score defended scheduled at this venue 198/10 (44.3 Over) by AFRICAXI vs ASIAXI
Weather Report
Mostly sunny
RealFeel® 33°
RealFeel Shade™ 28°
Max UV Index: 10 Very High
Wind: NNW at 7 km/h
Wind Gusts: 15 km/h
Probability of Precipitation: 1%
Probability of Thunderstorms: 0%
Precipitation: 0.0 mm
Rain: 0.0 mm
Snow: 0.0 cm
Ice: 0.0 mm
Dream Team
Team#1
WK : W Makwetu
BAT : A Markam(c) , K Petersen , A Gous(vc) , T de Zorzi , G Mokoena
AR : J Snyman , G Thomson
BOWL : M Budaza , O Baartman , I Manack
