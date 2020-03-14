TIT vs KTS Dream11 Prediction | TIT vs KTS Dream11 | TIT vs KTS Dream11 Team | TIT vs KTS Playing11

Follow Me in social Media Now

Match Detail

Titans vs Knights, 30th Match

Date : Mar 15 2020

Time : 10:00 AM LOCAL

Series: Momentum One Day Cup 2020

Venue: SuperSport Park,Centurion

Expcted Playing11

TIT

Rivaldo Moonsamy (wk), Grant Thomson (c), Tony de Zorzi ,

Farhaan Behardien, Diego Rosier, Corbin Bosch,

Aiden Markram, Junior Dala

Alfred Mothoa, Imran Manack , Dean Elgar

KTS

Wandile Makwetu (c & wk), Patrick Kruger, Andries Gous,

Ottniel Baartman, Raynard van Tonder, Jacques Snyman ,

Obus Pienaar, Shaun von Berg, Keegan Petersen,

Tshepo Ntuli , Mbulelo Budaza

Squad

Titans

Rivaldo Moonsamy, Grant Thomson, Dean Elgar,

Alfred Mothoa, Diego Rosier, Kabelo Sekhukhune , Tony de Zorzi

Farhaan Behardien, Corbin Bosch , Neil Brand,

Junior Dala, Imran Manack, Aiden Markram

Knights

Wandile Makwetu , Obus Pienaar, Patrick Kruger,

Ottniel Baartman, Corne Dry, Gerald Coetzee ,

Andries Gous, Jacques Snyman, Shaun von Berg,

Tshepo Ntuli, Mbulelo Budaza,

Keegan Petersen, Raynard van Tonder

Match Preview

TIT

Multiply Titans previous match was against Cape Cobras in Momentum One Day Cup, Regular Season, match ended with result 169-164 Multiply Titans won the match.

KTS

VKB Knights previous match was against Highveld Lions in Momentum One Day Cup, Regular Season, match ended with result 0-188.

Top Pickup

  • Edward Moore
  • Lesiba Ngoepe
  • A Markam
  • T de Zorzi

Pitch Report

Total ODI matches scheduled at this venue 54

Matches won batting first scheduled at this venue 22

Matches won bowling first scheduled at this venue 30

Average 1st Inns scores scheduled at this venue 246

Average 2nd Inns scores scheduled at this venue 209

Highest total recorded scheduled at this venue 392/6 (50 Over) by RSA vs PAK

Lowest total recorded scheduled at this venue 118/10 (32.2 Over) by RSA vs IND

Highest score chased scheduled at this venues 319/3 (46.2 Over) by RSA vs ENG

Lowest score defended scheduled at this venue 198/10 (44.3 Over) by AFRICAXI vs ASIAXI

Weather Report

Mostly sunny

RealFeel® 33°

RealFeel Shade™ 28°

Max UV Index: 10 Very High

Wind: NNW at 7 km/h

Wind Gusts: 15 km/h

Probability of Precipitation: 1%

Probability of Thunderstorms: 0%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Rain: 0.0 mm

Snow: 0.0 cm

Ice: 0.0 mm

Dream Team

Team#1

WK : W Makwetu

BAT : A Markam(c) , K Petersen , A Gous(vc) , T de Zorzi , G Mokoena

AR : J Snyman , G Thomson

BOWL : M Budaza , O Baartman , I Manack

Team#2

WK : W Makwetu

BAT : A Markam(vc) , K Petersen , A Gous(c) , T de Zorzi , G Mokoena

AR : J Snyman , G Thomson

BOWL : M Budaza , O Baartman , I Manack

 

