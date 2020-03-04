sachin

3 hours ago

Comments: 0 3 hours agoComments: 0

TL vs NEP Live Score | Thailand vs Nepal 04 March Live | TL vs NEP Live | TL vs NEP t20 Live | TL vs NEP t20 Live

Match Detail

TL vs NEP Dream11

Thailand vs Nepal, 7th Match

Venue: Terdthai Cricket Ground,Bangkok

Date : Mar 04 2020

Time : 09:30 AM LOCAL

Series: ACC Eastern Region T20 2020

Live:

Toss: THAILAND Bat First

For Fast Updates Only Our Telegram Channel Joint Now

Offcial Playing11:

TL :

Vichanath Singh *

Nopphon Senamontree

Wanchana Uisuk

Phiriyapong Suanchuai +

Chanchai Pengkumta

Ziaul Hoque

Henno Jordan

Daniel Jacobs

Robert Raina

Naveed Pathan

Ismail Sardar

NEP:

Gyanendra Malla *

Dipendra Singh Airee

Paras Khadka

Binod Bhandari +

Md Arif Sheikh

Karan Kc

Sandeep Lamichhane

Abinash Bohara

Kushal Malla

Pawan Sarraf

Bhuban Karki

ScoreBoard:

TAL: 49/6 ( 15 Overs)

# Bat R F S 1 Daniel Jacobs run out (Dipendra Singh Airee) 0 0 0 2 Naveed Pathan c Abinash Bohara b Karan Kc 8 2 0 3 Henno Jordan b Bhuban Karki 13 0 0 4 Wanchana Uisuk b Karan Kc 2 0 0 5 Robert Raina b Karan Kc 1 0 0 6 Ziaul Hoque not out 1 0 0 7 Ziaul Hoque lbw Sandeep Lamichhane 5 0 0 8 Ismail Sardar not out 1 0 0 9 Chanchai Pengkumta not out 2 0 0 10 11

Bowler O M R W Sandeep Lamichhane 4 2 9 1 Karan Kc 3 0 10 3 Paras Khadka 2 0 3 1 Bhuban Karki 4 0 6 0 Abinash Bohara 1 0 8 0 Kushal Malla 1 0 2 0

Expected Playing11

TL

Phiriyapong Suanchuai (wk)

Vichanath Singh (c)

Nopphon Senamontree

Henno Jordaan

Wanchana Uisuk

Daniel Jacobs

Robert Raina

Naveed Pathan

Ismail Sardar

Mahsid Faheem

Ziaul Hoque

NEP

Binod Bhandari (wk)

Gyanendra Malla (c)

Aarif Sheikh

Sandeep Lamichhane

Sushan Bhari

Pawan Sarraf

Abinash Bohara

Kushal Malla

Karan KC

Dipendra Singh Airee

Paras Khadka

Squad

Nepal

Binod Bhandari(w), Gyanendra Malla(c), Paras Khadka,

Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Karan KC,

Pawan Sarraf, Bhuvan Karki, Kishore Mahato,

Sundeep Jora, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sushan Bhari,

Abinash Bohara, Kushal Malla

Thailand

Phiriyapong Suanchuai(w), Vichanath Singh(c), Nopphon Senamontree,

Mahsid Faheem , Daniel Jacobs, Wanchana Uisuk,

Henno Jordaan, Naveed Pathan, Robert Raina,

Ziaul Hoque, Ismail Sardar

Dream Team

Team#1

WK : B Bhandari

BAT : G Malla(C) , D Jacobs , H Jordaan

AR : P Khadka , K Karan(VC) , K Malla , Z Hoque

BOWL : S Lamichhane , A Bohara , N Senamonteree

Team#2

WK : B Bhandari

BAT : G Malla(VC) , D Jacobs , H Jordaan

AR : P Khadka , K Karan(C) , K Malla , Z Hoque

BOWL : S Lamichhane , A Bohara , N Senamonteree

PITCH REPORT

The match between Singapore vs Malaysia will be played on Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok.

The pitches helpful for the batter as well as fir bowler also in the initial stage of the game

Players dont take from Singapore

R Gaznavi

A Dutta

T David

A Mahboob

Players dont take from Malaysia

M Arief

B Vilas Save

N Rahman

F Sham

Top Players:

Surendran Chandramohan: 357 runs | 13 T20I | striking 117.04.

Rohan Rangarajan: 209 runs | 11 T20I | striking 120.11.

Virandeep Singh: 529 runs | 19 T20Is | striking at 108.62.

Aminuddin Ramly: 171 runs | 15 T20I | striking 144.91.

Anwar Arudin: 168 runs | 15 T20I | striking at 97.10.

Janak Prakash: 118 runs | 12 T20Is | 17 wickets.

Sidhant Singh: 84 runs | 7 T20 | striking 110.52.

Sharvin Munaindy: 202 runs | 18 T20I | striking 142.25 | 19 wickets.

Preview:

Today’s match will be played among Singapore vs Malaysia

MAL vs SIN Dream11 Prediction | MAL vs SIN Dream11 Team | MAL vs SIN Dream11 | MAL vs SIN Starting Lineup – 03 Mar 2020 – In this article,

We will be providing you the Probable starting Line-ups, Team injury news, and updates, dream11 Tips & the Best Dream11 Combination of the ACC Eastern Region T20 Cricket match between Singapore vs Malaysia

Broadcasting Details

we will Provide you a match preview of ACC Eastern Region T20 Cricket Matches.

The Match between Singapore vs Malaysia will Not be broadcasted in India but the viewers can catch the Live streaming action live on the Fancode APP

Pitch Condition

The Terdthai Cricket Ground has provided a better deck for the batsmen in the afternoon matches as compared to in the morning games.

However, the game between Hong Kong and Nepal witnessed the ball gripping during the 2nd innings.

The fresh tracks get settled by the 2nd match of the day as they get rolled 2-3 times.

Hence, chasing is not advisable in the afternoon matches.