TL vs NEP Live Score | Thailand vs Nepal 04 March Live | TL vs NEP Live | TL vs NEP t20 Live | TL vs NEP t20 Live
Match Detail
TL vs NEP Dream11
Thailand vs Nepal, 7th Match
Venue: Terdthai Cricket Ground,Bangkok
Date : Mar 04 2020
Time : 09:30 AM LOCAL
Series: ACC Eastern Region T20 2020
Live:
Toss: THAILAND Bat First
For Fast Updates Only Our Telegram Channel Joint Now
Offcial Playing11:
TL :
Vichanath Singh *
Nopphon Senamontree
Wanchana Uisuk
Phiriyapong Suanchuai +
Chanchai Pengkumta
Ziaul Hoque
Henno Jordan
Daniel Jacobs
Robert Raina
Naveed Pathan
Ismail Sardar
NEP:
Gyanendra Malla *
Dipendra Singh Airee
Paras Khadka
Binod Bhandari +
Md Arif Sheikh
Karan Kc
Sandeep Lamichhane
Abinash Bohara
Kushal Malla
Pawan Sarraf
Bhuban Karki
ScoreBoard:
TAL: 49/6 ( 15 Overs)
|#
|Bat
|R
|F
|S
|1
|Daniel Jacobs run out (Dipendra Singh Airee)
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Naveed Pathan c Abinash Bohara b Karan Kc
|8
|2
|0
|3
|Henno Jordan b Bhuban Karki
|13
|0
|0
|4
|Wanchana Uisuk b Karan Kc
|2
|0
|0
|5
|Robert Raina b Karan Kc
|1
|0
|0
|6
|Ziaul Hoque not out
|1
|0
|0
|7
|Ziaul Hoque lbw Sandeep Lamichhane
|5
|0
|0
|8
|Ismail Sardar not out
|1
|0
|0
|9
|Chanchai Pengkumta not out
|2
|0
|0
|10
|11
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Sandeep Lamichhane
|4
|2
|9
|1
|Karan Kc
|3
|0
|10
|3
|Paras Khadka
|2
|0
|3
|1
|Bhuban Karki
|4
|0
|6
|0
|Abinash Bohara
|1
|0
|8
|0
|Kushal Malla
|1
|0
|2
|0
Expected Playing11
TL
- Phiriyapong Suanchuai (wk)
- Vichanath Singh (c)
- Nopphon Senamontree
- Henno Jordaan
- Wanchana Uisuk
- Daniel Jacobs
- Robert Raina
- Naveed Pathan
- Ismail Sardar
- Mahsid Faheem
- Ziaul Hoque
NEP
- Binod Bhandari (wk)
- Gyanendra Malla (c)
- Aarif Sheikh
- Sandeep Lamichhane
- Sushan Bhari
- Pawan Sarraf
- Abinash Bohara
- Kushal Malla
- Karan KC
- Dipendra Singh Airee
- Paras Khadka
Squad
Nepal
Binod Bhandari(w), Gyanendra Malla(c), Paras Khadka,
Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Karan KC,
Pawan Sarraf, Bhuvan Karki, Kishore Mahato,
Sundeep Jora, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sushan Bhari,
Abinash Bohara, Kushal Malla
Thailand
Phiriyapong Suanchuai(w), Vichanath Singh(c), Nopphon Senamontree,
Mahsid Faheem , Daniel Jacobs, Wanchana Uisuk,
Henno Jordaan, Naveed Pathan, Robert Raina,
Ziaul Hoque, Ismail Sardar
Dream Team
Team#1
WK : B Bhandari
BAT : G Malla(C) , D Jacobs , H Jordaan
AR : P Khadka , K Karan(VC) , K Malla , Z Hoque
BOWL : S Lamichhane , A Bohara , N Senamonteree
Team#2
WK : B Bhandari
BAT : G Malla(VC) , D Jacobs , H Jordaan
AR : P Khadka , K Karan(C) , K Malla , Z Hoque
BOWL : S Lamichhane , A Bohara , N Senamonteree
PITCH REPORT
The match between Singapore vs Malaysia will be played on Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok.
The pitches helpful for the batter as well as fir bowler also in the initial stage of the game
Players dont take from Singapore
R Gaznavi
A Dutta
T David
A Mahboob
Players dont take from Malaysia
M Arief
B Vilas Save
N Rahman
F Sham
Top Players:
Surendran Chandramohan: 357 runs | 13 T20I | striking 117.04.
Rohan Rangarajan: 209 runs | 11 T20I | striking 120.11.
Virandeep Singh: 529 runs | 19 T20Is | striking at 108.62.
Aminuddin Ramly: 171 runs | 15 T20I | striking 144.91.
Anwar Arudin: 168 runs | 15 T20I | striking at 97.10.
Janak Prakash: 118 runs | 12 T20Is | 17 wickets.
Sidhant Singh: 84 runs | 7 T20 | striking 110.52.
Sharvin Munaindy: 202 runs | 18 T20I | striking 142.25 | 19 wickets.
Preview:
Today’s match will be played among Singapore vs Malaysia
MAL vs SIN Dream11 Prediction | MAL vs SIN Dream11 Team | MAL vs SIN Dream11 | MAL vs SIN Starting Lineup – 03 Mar 2020 – In this article,
We will be providing you the Probable starting Line-ups, Team injury news, and updates, dream11 Tips & the Best Dream11 Combination of the ACC Eastern Region T20 Cricket match between Singapore vs Malaysia
Broadcasting Details
we will Provide you a match preview of ACC Eastern Region T20 Cricket Matches.
The Match between Singapore vs Malaysia will Not be broadcasted in India but the viewers can catch the Live streaming action live on the Fancode APP
Pitch Condition
The Terdthai Cricket Ground has provided a better deck for the batsmen in the afternoon matches as compared to in the morning games.
However, the game between Hong Kong and Nepal witnessed the ball gripping during the 2nd innings.
The fresh tracks get settled by the 2nd match of the day as they get rolled 2-3 times.
Hence, chasing is not advisable in the afternoon matches.