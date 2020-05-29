TOR vs SMO Dream11 | TOR vs SMO Dream11 Team | Prediction | Lineup | Belarus Premier League
Match Detail
Start date: 29 May 2020
Time : 20:30
Location: Zhodino
Venue: Torpedo Stadium
Match Preview
Torpedo-BelAZ Zhodino
expected chance of winning is 70%, but this team actually wins 76% matches
FC Smolevichi
expected chance of winning is 20%, but this team actually wins 1% matches
Dream11 Team
Team#1
GK : V Bushma
DEF : V Ushtinov , D Yashin , M Bordachev , N Stepanov
MID : A Butarevich , A Khachaturyan(vc) , E Barsukov
ST : V Gorbachik(c) , J Poe , V Mukhamedov
Team#2
GK : V Bushma
DEF : V Ushtinov , D Yashin , M Bordachev , N Stepanov
MID : A Butarevich , A Khachaturyan(c) , E Barsukov
ST : V Gorbachik(vc) , J Poe , V Mukhamedov