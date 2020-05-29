TOR vs SMO Dream11 | Team | Prediction | Lineup

May 29, 2020 admin Belarus Premier League, Football, Sports News 0

Dream11

TOR vs SMO Dream11 | TOR vs SMO Dream11 Team | Prediction | Lineup | Belarus Premier League

Match Detail

Start date: 29 May 2020

Time : 20:30

Location: Zhodino

Venue: Torpedo Stadium

Match Preview

Torpedo-BelAZ Zhodino

expected chance of winning is 70%, but this team actually wins 76% matches

FC Smolevichi

expected chance of winning is 20%, but this team actually wins 1% matches

Dream11 Team

Team#1

GK : V Bushma

DEF : V Ushtinov , D Yashin , M Bordachev , N Stepanov

MID : A Butarevich , A Khachaturyan(vc) , E Barsukov

ST : V Gorbachik(c) , J Poe , V Mukhamedov

Team#2

GK : V Bushma

DEF : V Ushtinov , D Yashin , M Bordachev , N Stepanov

MID : A Butarevich , A Khachaturyan(c) , E Barsukov

ST : V Gorbachik(vc) , J Poe , V Mukhamedov

 