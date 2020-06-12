TP vs TY Dream11 | Taipower vs Taiyuan Womens Super Baseketball League | TP vs TY Dream11 Prediction | TP vs TY Starting Five 12 Jun 2020

TP vs TY Dream11 | Taipower vs Taiyuan Womens Super Baseketball League | Prediction | Starting Five
Match Detail
Date : 12 Jun 2020
Time : 2:00 PM
TP vs TY , 12 Jun 2020
Womens Basketball League
For Fast Updates Only Our Telegram Channel Joint Now
Expected Starting Five
TP
- L Xiye
- X Yizhi
- K Chia Wen
- Y Ke Shi
- S Rou
TY
- C Ting Yu
- S Hsin
- Z Xin ke
- W Ying Jie
- L Wen Yu
Match Preview
Taiwan Power
Losses 9
Scored points average (Last 10) :59
Game points average (Last 10) : 143
Taiyuan
Scored points average (Last 10): 69
Game points average (Last 10) : 141
Head to Head
game points average (Last 10) : 136
Taiwan Power
Scored points average (Last 10) : 62
Taiyuan
Scored points average (Last 10) : 74
Taiwan Power previous match was against Cathay Life in SBL, Women, match ended with result 92-49 Cathay Life won the matcH.
Taiwan Power fixtures tab is showing last 100 basketball matches with statistics and win/lose icons.
There are also all Taiyuan scheduled matches that they are going to play in the future
Dream Team
Team #1
PG : K Chia Wen , S Hsin , C Yi Feng
SG : H Peng(sp)
SF : S Rou
PF : W Yi Xuan , W Ying Jie
C : T Pei Chen
Team #2
PG : K Chia Wen , S Hsin , C Yi Feng
SG : H Peng
SF : S Rou
PF : W Yi Xuan , W Ying Jie
C : T Pei Chen(sp)
Team #3
PG : K Chia Wen , S Hsin , C Yi Feng(sP)
SG : H Peng
SF : S Rou
PF : W Yi Xuan , W Ying Jie
C : T Pei Chen