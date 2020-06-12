TP vs TY Dream11 | Taipower vs Taiyuan Womens Super Baseketball League | TP vs TY Dream11 Prediction | TP vs TY Starting Five 12 Jun 2020

June 12, 2020 admin Basketball, Sports News, Womens Super Basketball League 0

Dream11

TP vs TY Dream11 | Taipower vs Taiyuan Womens Super Baseketball League | Prediction | Starting Five

Match Detail

Date : 12 Jun 2020

Time : 2:00 PM

TP vs TY , 12 Jun 2020

Womens Basketball League

Expected Starting Five

TP

  • L Xiye
  • X Yizhi
  • K Chia Wen
  • Y Ke Shi
  • S Rou

TY

  • C Ting Yu
  • S Hsin
  • Z Xin ke
  • W Ying Jie
  • L Wen Yu

Match Preview

Taiwan Power

Losses 9

Scored points average (Last 10) :59

Game points average (Last 10) : 143

Taiyuan

Scored points average (Last 10): 69

Game points average (Last 10) : 141

Head to Head

 

game points average (Last 10) : 136

Taiwan Power

Scored points average (Last 10) : 62

Taiyuan

Scored points average (Last 10) : 74

Taiwan Power previous match was against Cathay Life in SBL, Women, match ended with result 92-49 Cathay Life won the matcH.

Taiwan Power fixtures tab is showing last 100 basketball matches with statistics and win/lose icons.

There are also all Taiyuan scheduled matches that they are going to play in the future

Dream Team

 

Team #1

PG : K Chia Wen , S Hsin , C Yi Feng

SG : H Peng(sp)

SF : S Rou

PF : W Yi Xuan , W Ying Jie

C : T Pei Chen

Team #2

PG : K Chia Wen , S Hsin , C Yi Feng

SG : H Peng

SF : S Rou

PF : W Yi Xuan , W Ying Jie

C : T Pei Chen(sp)

Team #3

PG : K Chia Wen , S Hsin , C Yi Feng(sP)

SG : H Peng

SF : S Rou

PF : W Yi Xuan , W Ying Jie

C : T Pei Chen

 