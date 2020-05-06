TP vs TY Dream11 | TP vs TY Womens Super Baseketball League | TP vs TY Dream11 Prediction | TP vs TY Starting Five | dream11 team | lineup | dream11 today
Match Detail
Date : 06 May 2020
Time : 2:00 PM
TP vs TY , 06 mAY 2020
Womens Basketball League
Expected Starting Five
TP
- K Chia Wen
- Y Ke Shi
- S Rou
- L Xiye
- X Yizhi
TY
- S Hsin
- Z Xin ke
- C Ting Yu
- W Ying Jie
- L Wen Yu
Match Preview
Taiwan Power
Losses 9
Scored points average (Last 10) :59
Game points average (Last 10) : 143
Taiyuan
Scored points average (Last 10): 69
Game points average (Last 10) : 141
Head to Head
game points average (Last 10) : 136
Taiwan Power
Scored points average (Last 10) : 62
Taiyuan
Scored points average (Last 10) : 74
Taiwan Power previous match was against Cathay Life in SBL, Women, match ended with result 92-49 Cathay Life won the matcH.
Taiwan Power fixtures tab is showing last 100 basketball matches with statistics and win/lose icons.
There are also all Taiwan Power scheduled matches that they are going to play in the future.
Taiyuan previous match was against Cathay Life in SBL, Women, match ended with result 72-68 Cathay Life won the match.
Taiyuan fixtures tab is showing last 100 basketball matches with statistics and win/lose icons.
There are also all Taiyuan scheduled matches that they are going to play in the futurE
Dream Team
Team #1
PG : K Chia Wen , S Hsin , C Yi Feng
SG : H Peng
SF : S Rou
PF : W Yi Xuan , W Ying Jie
C : T Pei Chen(sp)
Team #2
PG : K Chia Wen , S Hsin , C Yi Feng
SG : H Peng(sp)
SF : S Rou
PF : W Yi Xuan , W Ying Jie
C : T Pei Chen
Team #3
PG : K Chia Wen , S Hsin , C Yi Feng(sP)
SG : H Peng
SF : S Rou
PF : W Yi Xuan , W Ying Jie
C : T Pei Chen