TP vs TY Live | TP vs TY Live score | TP vs TY Live scorecard | TP vs TY basketball Live | TP vs TY Womens Basketball super League Live

Match Detail

Date : 06 May 2020

Time : 2:00 PM

TP vs TY , 06 mAY 2020

Womens Basketball League

TP vs TY Live score

Expected Starting Five

TP

K Chia Wen

Y Ke Shi

S Rou

L Xiye

X Yizhi

TY

S Hsin

Z Xin ke

C Ting Yu

W Ying Jie

L Wen Yu

Match Preview

Taiwan Power

Losses 9

Scored points average (Last 10) :59

Game points average (Last 10) : 143

Taiyuan

Scored points average (Last 10): 69

Game points average (Last 10) : 141

Head to Head

game points average (Last 10) : 136

Taiwan Power

Scored points average (Last 10) : 62

Taiyuan

Scored points average (Last 10) : 74

Taiwan Power previous match was against Cathay Life in SBL, Women, match ended with result 92-49 Cathay Life won the matcH.

Taiwan Power fixtures tab is showing last 100 basketball matches with statistics and win/lose icons.

There are also all Taiwan Power scheduled matches that they are going to play in the future.

Taiyuan previous match was against Cathay Life in SBL, Women, match ended with result 72-68 Cathay Life won the match.

Taiyuan fixtures tab is showing last 100 basketball matches with statistics and win/lose icons.

There are also all Taiyuan scheduled matches that they are going to play in the futurE

Dream Team

Team #1

PG : K Chia Wen , S Hsin , C Yi Feng

SG : H Peng

SF : S Rou

PF : W Yi Xuan , W Ying Jie

C : T Pei Chen(sp)

Team #2

PG : K Chia Wen , S Hsin , C Yi Feng

SG : H Peng(sp)

SF : S Rou

PF : W Yi Xuan , W Ying Jie

C : T Pei Chen

Team #3

PG : K Chia Wen , S Hsin , C Yi Feng(sP)

SG : H Peng

SF : S Rou

PF : W Yi Xuan , W Ying Jie

C : T Pei Chen