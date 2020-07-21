TRT vs NER Dream11 | TRT vs NER Dream11 Team | TRT vs NER Dream11 Prediction | TRT vs NER Lineup | TRT vs NER Major League Soccer

Match Detail

Start date: 21 Jul 2020

Time : 18:30

Location: Orlando

Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

Expected Lineup

TRT

  • Quentin Westberg
  • Auro
  • Omar Gonzalez
  • Chris Mavinga
  • Richie Laryea
  • Pablo Piatti
  • Michael Bradley
  • Marky Delgado
  • Tsubasa Endoh
  • Alejandro Pozuelo
  • Ayo Akinola

NER

  • Matt Turner
  • Brandon Bye
  • Michael Mancienne
  • Antonio Delamea Mlinar
  • Alexander Büttner
  • Kelyn Rowe
  • Scott Caldwell
  • Gustavo Bou
  • Carles Gil
  • Cristian Penilla
  • Adam Buksa

Match Preview

Toronto FC

expected chance of winning is 45%, but this team actually wins 28% matches

New England Revolution

expected chance of winning is 32%, but this team actually wins 40% matches

Squad

Toronto FC

Justin Morrow, Laurent Ciman, Omar Gonzalez, Richie Laryea, Alex Bono, Kevin Silva, Quentin Westberg, Auro da Cruz, Chris Mavinga, Marky Alejandro Pozuelo, Ifunanyachi Achara, Ayo Akinola, Jozy Altidore, Patrick Mullins , Eriq Zavaleta, Julian Dunn-Johnson, Rocco Romeo, Erickson Gallardo, Griffin Dorsey, Delgado, Michael Bradley, Nick DeLeon, Noble Okello, Pablo Piatti, Tsubasa Endoh, Jacob Shaffelburg, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, Jayden Nelson, Jonathan Osorio, Liam Fraser

New England Revolution

Brandon Bye, Collin Verfurth, Henry Kessler, Brad Knighton, Jeff Caldwell, Matt Turner, Alexander Buttner, Andrew Farrell, DeJuan Jones, Carles Gil, Damien Rivera, Diego Fagundez, Isaac Angking, Kelyn Rowe, Luis Caicedo, Nicolas Firmino , Antonio Delamea Mlinar, Scott Caldwell, Wilfried Zahibo, Gustavo Bou, Adam Buksa, Cristian Penilla, Justin Rennicks, Tajon Buchanan, Teal BunburyMatt Polster, Michael Mancienne, Seth Sinovic

Dream11 Team

