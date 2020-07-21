TRT vs NER Dream11 | TRT vs NER Dream11 Team | TRT vs NER Dream11 Prediction | TRT vs NER Lineup | TRT vs NER Major League Soccer
Match Detail
Start date: 21 Jul 2020
Time : 18:30
Location: Orlando
Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
Expected Lineup
TRT
- Quentin Westberg
- Auro
- Omar Gonzalez
- Chris Mavinga
- Richie Laryea
- Pablo Piatti
- Michael Bradley
- Marky Delgado
- Tsubasa Endoh
- Alejandro Pozuelo
- Ayo Akinola
NER
- Matt Turner
- Brandon Bye
- Michael Mancienne
- Antonio Delamea Mlinar
- Alexander Büttner
- Kelyn Rowe
- Scott Caldwell
- Gustavo Bou
- Carles Gil
- Cristian Penilla
- Adam Buksa
Match Preview
Toronto FC
expected chance of winning is 45%, but this team actually wins 28% matches
New England Revolution
expected chance of winning is 32%, but this team actually wins 40% matches
Squad
Toronto FC
Justin Morrow, Laurent Ciman, Omar Gonzalez, Richie Laryea, Alex Bono, Kevin Silva, Quentin Westberg, Auro da Cruz, Chris Mavinga, Marky Alejandro Pozuelo, Ifunanyachi Achara, Ayo Akinola, Jozy Altidore, Patrick Mullins , Eriq Zavaleta, Julian Dunn-Johnson, Rocco Romeo, Erickson Gallardo, Griffin Dorsey, Delgado, Michael Bradley, Nick DeLeon, Noble Okello, Pablo Piatti, Tsubasa Endoh, Jacob Shaffelburg, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, Jayden Nelson, Jonathan Osorio, Liam Fraser
New England Revolution
Brandon Bye, Collin Verfurth, Henry Kessler, Brad Knighton, Jeff Caldwell, Matt Turner, Alexander Buttner, Andrew Farrell, DeJuan Jones, Carles Gil, Damien Rivera, Diego Fagundez, Isaac Angking, Kelyn Rowe, Luis Caicedo, Nicolas Firmino , Antonio Delamea Mlinar, Scott Caldwell, Wilfried Zahibo, Gustavo Bou, Adam Buksa, Cristian Penilla, Justin Rennicks, Tajon Buchanan, Teal BunburyMatt Polster, Michael Mancienne, Seth Sinovic
Dream11 Team
