TY vs CA Dream11 | TY vs CA Dream11 Team | TY vs CA Starting Five | TY vs CA Womens Super Basketball League | Dream11 Prediction | Lineup
Match Detail
Date : 06/05/2020
Time : 14.30
TY vs CA 06 mAY 2020
Womens Super Basketball League
Expected Starting Five
TY
- S Hsin
- C Ting Yu
- W Ying Jie
- L Wen Yu
- Z Xin ke
CA
- H Ya En
- W Wei Lin
- W Chen
- H Fan Shan
- C Yu Chun
Match Preview
Taiyuan
Scored points average (Last 10): 69
Game points average (Last 10) : 141
Cathay Life
Scored points average (Last 10) : 76
Game points average (Last 10) : 136
Head to Head
game points average (Last 10) : 136
Taiyuan
Scored points average (Last 10) : 74
Game points average (Last 10) : 124
Cathay Life
Wins : 4
No losses : 5
Scored points average (Last 10) : 67
Taiwan Power previous match was against Cathay Life in SBL, Women, match ended with result 92-49 Cathay Life won the matcH.
Taiwan Power fixtures tab is showing last 100 basketball matches with statistics and win/lose icons.
There are also all Taiwan Power scheduled matches that they are going to play in the future.
Taiyuan previous match was against Cathay Life in SBL, Women, match ended with result 72-68 Cathay Life won the match.
Taiyuan fixtures tab is showing last 100 basketball matches with statistics and win/lose icons.
There are also all Taiyuan scheduled matches that they are going to play in the futurE
Dream Team
Team#1
PG : P Lo , L Wan Yu
SG : C Yu Chun
SF :L Huang
PF : L Yu Ting , WWei Lin
C : L Wen Yu , T Pei Chen(sp)
Team#2
PG : P Lo , L Wan Yu
SG : C Yu Chun
SF :L Huang
PF : L Yu Ting(sp) , WWei Lin
C : L Wen Yu , T Pei Chen