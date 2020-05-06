TY vs CA Dream11 | TY vs CA Dream11 Team | TY vs CA Starting Five | TY vs CA Womens Super Basketball League | Dream11 Prediction | Lineup

Match Detail

Date : 06/05/2020

Time : 14.30

TY vs CA 06 mAY 2020

Womens Super Basketball League

Expected Starting Five

TY

S Hsin

C Ting Yu

W Ying Jie

L Wen Yu

Z Xin ke

CA

H Ya En

W Wei Lin

W Chen

H Fan Shan

C Yu Chun

Match Preview

Taiyuan

Scored points average (Last 10): 69

Game points average (Last 10) : 141

Cathay Life

Scored points average (Last 10) : 76

Game points average (Last 10) : 136

Head to Head

Taiwan Power previous match was against Cathay Life in SBL, Women, match ended with result 92-49 Cathay Life won the matcH.

Taiwan Power fixtures tab is showing last 100 basketball matches with statistics and win/lose icons.

There are also all Taiwan Power scheduled matches that they are going to play in the future.

Taiyuan previous match was against Cathay Life in SBL, Women, match ended with result 72-68 Cathay Life won the match.

Taiyuan fixtures tab is showing last 100 basketball matches with statistics and win/lose icons.

There are also all Taiyuan scheduled matches that they are going to play in the futurE

Dream Team

Team#1

PG : P Lo , L Wan Yu

SG : C Yu Chun

SF :L Huang

PF : L Yu Ting , WWei Lin

C : L Wen Yu , T Pei Chen(sp)

Team#2

PG : P Lo , L Wan Yu

SG : C Yu Chun

SF :L Huang

PF : L Yu Ting(sp) , WWei Lin

C : L Wen Yu , T Pei Chen