UCC vs PCC Dream11 | United CC vs Prague CC Kings Dream11 Team | UCC vs PCC Playing11 | UCC vs PCC Match Preview

UCC vs PCC Dream11 Prediction | Match Preview
Match Detail
Date : 13-06-2020
Time : 17.30
UCC vs PCC , ECN Czech Super Series T10 13 Jun 2020
Expected Playing11
UCC
P Bagauly, N Pandit, K Deshmukh, S Joshi, N Patel, A Pangarkar, A Shukla and A Deshpande, A Singh, C Sharma, U Kanyal
PCC
A Ashokan, P Sadasivan, M Glew, S Maduranga, S Roy Dias and N Valluru , R Krishnan Guruswamy, H Ahmad, S Ramakrishnan Sundareswaran, S Gladson, S Gnanatheeswaran
Squad
United CC
Abhimanyu Singh , Saurabh Awati, Mustafa Nawab, Abhishek Deshpande, Neelesh Pandit, Pramod Bagauly, Shasvat Raizada, Vamsi Elugula, Rhuturaj Magare, Kumal Deshmukh, Neel Patel, Chaitanya Parchure , Shyamal Joshi, Meet Parikh, Chetan Sharma, Arpan Shukla, Amit Pangarkar, Umesh Kanyal
Prague Kings
Sudesh Roy Dias, Prakash Sadasivan, Hilal Ahmad, Sudhir Gladson, Sharan Ramakrishnan Sundareswaran, Nishanth Valluru, Martin Glew, Ramesh Krishnan Guruswamy, Sameera Maduranga, Manish Sahijwani , Sivagnanam Gnanatheeswaran, Suditha Udugala, Arun Ashokan
Match Preview
A high-scoring game is expected between PCC and UCC with a flat track.
The Prague CC Kings are not only the favourites of the Group 1 matches but also whole tournament due to the presence of International stars.
Hilal Ahmad, Sudesh Roy Dias Wickramasekara, Sameera Maduranga and also their captain Arun Ashokan have experience of playing T20Is for the Czech Republic team.
The Saturday afternoon at the Vinor Cricket ground is wet with scattered thunderstorms
Dream11 Team
Team#1
WK : H Ahmad
BAT : A Ashokan, S Gladson, U Kanyal
ALL : P Sadasivan(C), M Glew, N Pandit, P Bagauly(VC)
BOWL : S Udugala, S Maduranga, A Shukla
Team#2
WK : H Ahmad
BAT : A Ashokan, S Gladson, U Kanyal
ALL : P Sadasivan(VC), M Glew, N Pandit, P Bagauly(C)
BOWL : S Udugala, S Maduranga, A Shukla