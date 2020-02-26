UTA vs BOS Dream11 | UTA vs BOS Dream11 Team | UTA vs BOS Dream11 Prediction | UTA vs BOS Lineup | UTA vs BOS Starting Five | UTA vs BOS NBA
Match Detail
Start date : 27 Feb 2020
Time : 09:00
Location : Salt Lake City
Venue : Vivint Smart Home Arena
Official Starting lineup We update 10 mints before match starts
Expected Starting Five
BOS
PG : M Conley
SG : D Mitchell
SF : J Ingles
PF : B Bogdanovic
C : R Gobert
UTA
PG : M Smart
SG : J Brown
SF : J Tatum
PF : G Hayward
C : D Theis
Squad
UTA (Utah Jazz)
Joe Ingles, Nigel Williams Goss, Justin Wright Foreman , Donovan Mitchell,
Juwan Morgan, Stanton Kidd, Bojan Bogdanovic, Tony Bradley,
Jarrell Brantley, Mike Conley, Ed Davis, Emmanuel Mudiay, Georges Niang,
Royce O’Neale, Miye Oni,TrevonBluiett, Dante Exum, Rudy Gobert,
Jeff Green, William Howard
BOS (Boston Celtics)
Gordon Hayward , Enes Kanter , Romeo Langford , Semi Ojeleye ,
Kemba Walker, Brad Wanamaker, Tremont Waters , Grant Williams , Robert Williams
Jaylen Brown, Carsen Edwards, Tacko Fall , Javonte Green ,
Vincent Poirier , Marcus Smart , Jayson Tatum, Daniel Theis
About The Match
Utah Jazz
expected chance of winning is 75%
Scored points average (Last 10) 110
Game points average (Last 10) 224
INJURIES
G : N WilliamsGoss
Boston Celtics
expected chance of winning is 40%
Scored points average (Last 10) 118
Game points average (Last 10) 230
INJURIES
C : R Williams
G : Kemba Walker
C : Tacko Fall
Dream Team
Team#1
PG : B Wananmak , E Mudiay
SG : D Mitchell , J Clarkson
SF : J Tatum(sp)
PF : G Haywad
C : D Theis , E Kanter
Team#2
PG : B Wananmak , E Mudiay
SG : D Mitchell(sp) , J Clarkson
SF : J Tatum
PF : G Haywad
C : D Theis , E Kanter