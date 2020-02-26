Follow Me in social Media Now

UTA vs BOS Dream11 | UTA vs BOS Dream11 Team | UTA vs BOS Dream11 Prediction | UTA vs BOS Lineup | UTA vs BOS Starting Five | UTA vs BOS NBA

Basketball, NBA 2019-20

39 seconds ago
UTA vs BOS Dream11 | UTA vs BOS Dream11 Team | UTA vs BOS Dream11 Prediction | UTA vs BOS Lineup | UTA vs BOS Starting Five | UTA vs BOS NBA

Match Detail

Start date : 27 Feb 2020

Time : 09:00

Location : Salt Lake City

Venue : Vivint Smart Home Arena

Official Starting lineup We update 10 mints before match starts

Expected Starting Five

BOS

PG : M Conley
SG : D Mitchell
SF : J Ingles
PF : B Bogdanovic
C : R Gobert

UTA

PG : M Smart
SG : J Brown
SF : J Tatum
PF : G Hayward
C : D Theis

Squad

UTA (Utah Jazz)

Joe Ingles, Nigel Williams Goss, Justin Wright Foreman , Donovan Mitchell,

Juwan Morgan, Stanton Kidd, Bojan Bogdanovic, Tony Bradley,

Jarrell Brantley, Mike Conley, Ed Davis, Emmanuel Mudiay, Georges Niang,

Royce O’Neale, Miye Oni,TrevonBluiett, Dante Exum, Rudy Gobert,

Jeff Green, William Howard

BOS (Boston Celtics)

Gordon Hayward , Enes Kanter , Romeo Langford , Semi Ojeleye ,

Kemba Walker, Brad Wanamaker, Tremont Waters , Grant Williams , Robert Williams

Jaylen Brown, Carsen Edwards, Tacko Fall , Javonte Green ,

Vincent Poirier , Marcus Smart , Jayson Tatum, Daniel Theis

About The Match

Utah Jazz

expected chance of winning is 75%

Scored points average (Last 10) 110
Game points average (Last 10) 224

INJURIES

G : N WilliamsGoss

 

Boston Celtics

expected chance of winning is 40%

Scored points average (Last 10) 118
Game points average (Last 10) 230

INJURIES

C : R Williams
G : Kemba Walker
C : Tacko Fall

Dream Team

Team#1

PG : B Wananmak , E Mudiay

SG : D Mitchell , J Clarkson

SF : J Tatum(sp)

PF : G Haywad

C : D Theis , E Kanter

Team#2

PG : B Wananmak , E Mudiay

SG : D Mitchell(sp) , J Clarkson

SF : J Tatum

PF : G Haywad

C : D Theis , E Kanter

 

