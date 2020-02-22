UTA vs HOU Dream11 | UTA vs HOU Dream11 Team | UTA vs HOU Dream11 Prediction | UTA vs HOU Stating Five | UTA vs HOU Lineup | NBA
Match Detail
Start date: 23. Feb 2020
Time : 07:30
Location: Salt Lake City
Venue: Vivint Smart Home Arena
For Fast Updates Only Our Telegram Channel Joint Now
Official Starting FiveUpdate in 10 min Before Match Start
Expected Starting Five
UTA
PG : M Conley
SG : D Mitchell
SF : J Ingles
PF : B Bogdanovic
C : R Gobert
HOU
PG : R Westbrook
SG : J Harden
SF : E Gordon GTD
PF : R Covington
C : P J Tucker
Squad
Houston Rockets
James Harden, Isaiah Hartenstein, Nene, Danuel House Jr,
William Howard, Ben McLemore, Austin Rivers, Clint Capela,
Tyson Chandler, Russell Westbrook , Chris Clemons, Michael Frazier,
Eric Gordon, Gerald Green, Thabo Sefolosha, P J Tucker
Utah Jazz
Rudy Gobert, Joe Ingles,Donovan Mitchell, Juwan Morgan, Emmanuel Mudiay,
Georges Niang, Royce O’Neale, Bojan Bogdanovic, Miye Oni,
Rayjon Tucker, Nigel Williams-Goss, Justin Wright Foreman ,
Tony Bradley, Jarrell Brantley, Jordan Clarkson, Mike Conley,Ed Davis
ABOUT THE MATCH
Utah Jazz
expected chance of winning is 65%
Scored points average (Last 10) : 125
Game points average (Last 10) : 235
Houston Rockets
expected chance of winning is 35%
Scored points average (Last 10) : 115
Game points average (Last 10) : 230
Dream Team
Team#1
PG : R Westbrook
SG : J Harden(sp)
SF : D House , T Sefolosha
PF : E Davis , R Covington
C : R Gobert , T Bradley
Team#2
PG : R Westbrook(sp)
SG : J Harden
SF : D House , T Sefolosha
PF : E Davis , R Covington
C : R Gobert , T Bradley
Team#3
PG : R Westbrook
SG : J Harden
SF : D House , T Sefolosha
PF : E Davis , R Covington
C : R Gobert(sp) , T Bradley