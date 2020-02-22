Follow Me in social Media Now

UTA vs HOU Dream11 | UTA vs HOU Dream11 Team | UTA vs HOU Dream11 Prediction | UTA vs HOU Stating Five | UTA vs HOU Lineup | NBA

1 min ago
UTA vs HOU Dream11 | UTA vs HOU Dream11 Team | UTA vs HOU Dream11 Prediction | UTA vs HOU Stating Five | UTA vs HOU Lineup | NBA

Match Detail

Start date: 23. Feb 2020

Time : 07:30

Location: Salt Lake City

Venue: Vivint Smart Home Arena

Official Starting FiveUpdate in 10 min Before Match Start

Expected Starting Five

UTA

PG : M Conley
SG : D Mitchell
SF : J Ingles
PF : B Bogdanovic
C : R Gobert

HOU

PG : R Westbrook
SG : J Harden
SF : E Gordon GTD
PF : R Covington
C : P J Tucker

Squad

Houston Rockets

James Harden, Isaiah Hartenstein, Nene, Danuel House Jr,

William Howard, Ben McLemore, Austin Rivers, Clint Capela,

Tyson Chandler, Russell Westbrook , Chris Clemons, Michael Frazier,

Eric Gordon, Gerald Green, Thabo Sefolosha, P J Tucker

Utah Jazz

Rudy Gobert, Joe Ingles,Donovan Mitchell, Juwan Morgan, Emmanuel Mudiay,

Georges Niang, Royce O’Neale, Bojan Bogdanovic, Miye Oni,

Rayjon Tucker, Nigel Williams-Goss, Justin Wright Foreman ,

Tony Bradley, Jarrell Brantley, Jordan Clarkson, Mike Conley,Ed Davis

ABOUT THE MATCH

 

Utah Jazz

expected chance of winning is 65%

Scored points average (Last 10) : 125

Game points average (Last 10) : 235

 

Houston Rockets

expected chance of winning is 35%

Scored points average (Last 10) : 115
Game points average (Last 10) : 230

Dream Team

Team#1

PG : R Westbrook

SG : J Harden(sp)

SF : D House , T Sefolosha

PF : E Davis , R Covington

C : R Gobert , T Bradley

Team#2

PG : R Westbrook(sp)

SG : J Harden

SF : D House , T Sefolosha

PF : E Davis , R Covington

C : R Gobert , T Bradley

Team#3

PG : R Westbrook

SG : J Harden

SF : D House , T Sefolosha

PF : E Davis , R Covington

C : R Gobert(sp) , T Bradley

 

Tags:
Recent Tweet

