UTA vs PHX Dream11 | UTA vs PHX Dream11 Team | UTA vs PHX Dream11 Prediction | NBA UTA vs PHX Dream11 | UTA vs PHX Basketball Dream11

Match Details:
Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah
Monday, February 24, 2020
Time: 9:00 PM ET, 7:30 AM IST (February 25, 2020)
Winning Chance:
Utah Jazz
Expected chance of winning is 78%, but this team actually wins 73% matches with these odds.
Phoenix Suns
Expected chance of winning is 27%, but this team actually wins 29% matches with these odds.
Expected Starting Lineup:
Utah Jazz
Gobert,
Bojan,
Royce,
Ingles,
Mitchell
Phoenix Suns
Ayton,
Kelly,
Bridges,
Booker,
Rubio
INJURIES
C F. Kaminsky INACT
G Jared Harper OUT
C Deandre Ayton GTD
C Aron Baynes GTD
G Elie Okobo GTD
F Dario Saric GTD
G N. Williams-Goss OUT
Squads
UTA:
Bojan Bogdanovic, Tony Bradley, Jarrell Brantley, Mike Conley,
Stanton Kidd, Donovan Mitchell, Emmanuel Mudiay, Georges Niang,
Royce O’Neale, Miye Oni, Nigel Williams-Goss and Justin Wright-Foreman.
Ed Davis, Dante Exum, Rudy Gobert, Jeff Green, Joe Ingles,
PHX:
Frank Kaminsky, Jalen Lecque, Elie Okobo,
Kelly Oubre Jr., Ricky Rubio and Dario Saric
Aron Baynes, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jevon Carter, Cheick Diallo,
Jared Harper, Ty Jerome, Cameron Johnson, Tyler Johnson,
Best Dream11 Team:
Team #1:
PG: Ricky Rubio, Mike Conley, Emmanuel Mudiay
SG: Donovan Mitchell , Devin Booker(sp)
SF: Joe Ingles
PF: Dario Saric
C: Aron Baynes
Team #2:
PG: Ricky Rubio, Mike Conley, Emmanuel Mudiay
SG: Donovan Mitchell , Devin Booker
SF: Joe Ingles
PF: Dario Saric
C: Aron Baynes(sp)
Team #3:
PG: Ricky Rubio, Mike Conley(sp), Emmanuel Mudiay
SG: Donovan Mitchell , Devin Booker
SF: Joe Ingles
PF: Dario Saric
C: Aron Baynes