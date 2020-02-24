sachin

4 mins ago

Comments: 0 4 mins agoComments: 0

UTA vs PHX Dream11 | UTA vs PHX Dream11 Team | UTA vs PHX Dream11 Prediction | NBA UTA vs PHX Dream11 | UTA vs PHX Basketball Dream11

Match Details:

Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah

Monday, February 24, 2020

Time: 9:00 PM ET, 7:30 AM IST (February 25, 2020)

Winning Chance:

Utah Jazz

Expected chance of winning is 78%, but this team actually wins 73% matches with these odds.

Phoenix Suns

Expected chance of winning is 27%, but this team actually wins 29% matches with these odds.

For Fast Updates Only Our Telegram Channel Joint Now

Expected Starting Lineup:

Utah Jazz

Gobert,

Bojan,

Royce,

Ingles,

Mitchell

Phoenix Suns

Ayton,

Kelly,

Bridges,

Booker,

Rubio

INJURIES

C F. Kaminsky INACT

G Jared Harper OUT

C Deandre Ayton GTD

C Aron Baynes GTD

G Elie Okobo GTD

F Dario Saric GTD

G N. Williams-Goss OUT

Squads

UTA:

Bojan Bogdanovic, Tony Bradley, Jarrell Brantley, Mike Conley,

Stanton Kidd, Donovan Mitchell, Emmanuel Mudiay, Georges Niang,

Royce O’Neale, Miye Oni, Nigel Williams-Goss and Justin Wright-Foreman.

Ed Davis, Dante Exum, Rudy Gobert, Jeff Green, Joe Ingles,

PHX:

Frank Kaminsky, Jalen Lecque, Elie Okobo,

Kelly Oubre Jr., Ricky Rubio and Dario Saric

Aron Baynes, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jevon Carter, Cheick Diallo,

Jared Harper, Ty Jerome, Cameron Johnson, Tyler Johnson,

Best Dream11 Team:

Team #1:

PG: Ricky Rubio, Mike Conley, Emmanuel Mudiay

SG: Donovan Mitchell , Devin Booker(sp)

SF: Joe Ingles

PF: Dario Saric

C: Aron Baynes

Team #2:

PG: Ricky Rubio, Mike Conley, Emmanuel Mudiay

SG: Donovan Mitchell , Devin Booker

SF: Joe Ingles

PF: Dario Saric

C: Aron Baynes(sp)

Team #3:

PG: Ricky Rubio, Mike Conley(sp), Emmanuel Mudiay

SG: Donovan Mitchell , Devin Booker

SF: Joe Ingles

PF: Dario Saric

C: Aron Baynes