UTA vs TOR Dream11 | UTA vs TOR Dream11 Team | UTA vs TOR Dream11 Prediction | UTA vs TOR lineup | UTA vs TOR fantasy tips

UTA vs TOR Match Details:

NAME: Utah Jazz – Toronto Raptors

DATE: March 10, 2020

TIME: 01:00 UTC

VENUE: Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City , USA

Expected Winning Chance:

Utah Jazz

Expected chance of winning is 65%, but this team actually wins 60% matches with these odds.

Toronto Raptors

Expected chance of winning is 38%, but this team actually wins 42% matches with these odds.

Expected Starting Lineup:

TOR:

PG Kyle Lowry

SG Fred VanVleet GTD

SF OG Anunoby

PF Pascal Siakam

C Serge Ibaka

UTA:

PG Mike Conley

SG D. Mitchell

SF Royce O’Neale

PF B. Bogdanovic

C Rudy Gobert

UTA vs TOR INJURIES

C D. Hernandez INACT

G Fred VanVleet GTD

G N. Williams-Goss OUT

UTA vs TOR Squad

Utah Jazz:

Georges Niang, Royce O’Neale, Miye Oni, Rayjon Tucker, Nigel Williams-Goss, Justin Wright-Foreman,

Bojan Bogdanovic, Tony Bradley, Jarrell Brantley, Jordan Clarkson, Mike Conley,

Ed Davis, Rudy Gobert, Joe Ingles, Donovan Mitchell, Juwan Morgan, Emmanuel Mudiay

Toronto Raptors:

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Serge Ibaka, Stanley Johnson, Kyle Lowry, Patrick McCaw,

Malcolm Miller, Norman Powell, Pascal Siakam, Matt Thomas, Fred VanVleet, Paul Watson,

OG Anunoby, Chris Boucher, Oshae Brissett, Terence Davis, Marc Gasol, Dewan Hernandez

HEAD TO HEAD STREAKS

H2H

Game points average (Last 10) 212

Utah Jazz

First half loser 4/5

Scored points average (Last 10) 105

Toronto Raptors

Wins 3

First half winner 4/5

Scored points average (Last 10) 107

TEAM STREAKS

Utah Jazz

Wins 5

First half winner 4/5

First quarter winner 5/5

Scored points average (Last 10) 112

Game points average (Last 10) 224

Toronto Raptors

Wins 3

Scored points average (Last 10) 115

Game points average (Last 10) 224

UTA vs TOR Preview:

UTA:

When the match starts, you will be able to follow Utah Jazz v Toronto Raptors live score , and live updated standings.

Utah Jazz previous match was against Detroit Pistons in NBA, match ended with result 105 – 111 (Utah Jazz won the match).

Utah Jazz fixtures tab is showing last 100 basketball matches with statistics and win/lose icons.

There are also all Utah Jazz scheduled matches that they are going to play in the future.

TOR:

When the match starts, you will be able to follow Toronto Raptors v Sacramento Kings live score , and live updated standings.

Toronto Raptors previous match was against Sacramento Kings in NBA, match ended with result 113 – 118 (Toronto Raptors won the match).

Toronto Raptors fixtures tab is showing last 100 basketball matches with statistics and win/lose icons.

There are also all Toronto Raptors scheduled matches that they are going to play in the future.

About Players NBA 2020:

UTA:

Points Per Game

D. Mitchell :24.4

B. Bogdanovic :20.5

J. Clarkson: 15.8

R. Gobert: 15.2

M. Conley: 13.8

Assists Per Game

J. Ingles :5.2

M. Conley: 4.3

D. Mitchell: 4.2

R. O’Neale: 2.6

E. Mudiay: 2.2

Rebounds Per Game

R. Gobert :13.9

R. O’Neale: 5.3

D. Mitchell: 4.4

T. Bradley: 4.3

B. Bogdanovic: 4.2

Steals Per Game

D. Mitchell :1

J. Ingles: 0.9

J. Clarkson: 0.8

M. Conley: 0.8

R. O’Neale: 0.7

Blocks per Game

R. Gobert :2

T. Bradley: 0.5

R. O’Neale: 0.4

J. Brantley: 0.4

E. Davis: 0.4

TOR:

Points Per Game

P. Siakam :23.6

K. Lowry :19.7

F. VanVleet: 17.6

N. Powell: 16.8

S. Ibaka: 15.8

Assists Per Game

K. Lowry :7.7

F. VanVleet: 6.6

P. Siakam: 3.5

M. Gasol: 3.4

P. McCaw: 2.1

Rebounds Per Game

S. Ibaka :8.2

P. Siakam: 7.5

M. Gasol: 6.3

O. Anunoby: 5.4

K. Lowry: 4.8

Steals Per Game

F. VanVleet :1.9

O. Anunoby: 1.4

N. Powell: 1.3

K. Lowry: 1.3

P. McCaw: 1

Blocks per Game

C. Boucher :1

P. Siakam: 0.9

M. Gasol: 0.9

S. Ibaka: 0.9

O. Anunoby: 0.7

Best Dream11 Team Tips:

Team #1

PG : M Conley

SG : N Powell

SF : O Anunoby, B Bogdanovic

PF : R O’Neale

C –: T Bradley, S Ibaka, R Gobert (SP)

Team #2

PG : K Lowry

SG : N Powell, D Mitchell(sp), J Clarkson

SF : R Hollis-Jefferson

PF : G Niang, P Siakam

C : S Ibaka

