UTA vs TOR Dream11 | UTA vs TOR Dream11 Team | UTA vs TOR Dream11 Prediction | UTA vs TOR lineup | UTA vs TOR fantasy tips

UTA vs TOR Match Details:
NAME: Utah Jazz – Toronto Raptors
DATE: March 10, 2020
TIME: 01:00 UTC
VENUE: Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City , USA
Expected Winning Chance:
Utah Jazz
Expected chance of winning is 65%, but this team actually wins 60% matches with these odds.
Toronto Raptors
Expected chance of winning is 38%, but this team actually wins 42% matches with these odds.
Expected Starting Lineup:
TOR:
PG Kyle Lowry
SG Fred VanVleet GTD
SF OG Anunoby
PF Pascal Siakam
C Serge Ibaka
UTA:
PG Mike Conley
SG D. Mitchell
SF Royce O’Neale
PF B. Bogdanovic
C Rudy Gobert
UTA vs TOR INJURIES
C D. Hernandez INACT
G Fred VanVleet GTD
G N. Williams-Goss OUT
UTA vs TOR Squad
Utah Jazz:
Georges Niang, Royce O’Neale, Miye Oni, Rayjon Tucker, Nigel Williams-Goss, Justin Wright-Foreman,
Bojan Bogdanovic, Tony Bradley, Jarrell Brantley, Jordan Clarkson, Mike Conley,
Ed Davis, Rudy Gobert, Joe Ingles, Donovan Mitchell, Juwan Morgan, Emmanuel Mudiay
Toronto Raptors:
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Serge Ibaka, Stanley Johnson, Kyle Lowry, Patrick McCaw,
Malcolm Miller, Norman Powell, Pascal Siakam, Matt Thomas, Fred VanVleet, Paul Watson,
OG Anunoby, Chris Boucher, Oshae Brissett, Terence Davis, Marc Gasol, Dewan Hernandez
HEAD TO HEAD STREAKS
H2H
Game points average (Last 10) 212
Utah Jazz
First half loser 4/5
Scored points average (Last 10) 105
Toronto Raptors
Wins 3
First half winner 4/5
Scored points average (Last 10) 107
TEAM STREAKS
Utah Jazz
Wins 5
First half winner 4/5
First quarter winner 5/5
Scored points average (Last 10) 112
Game points average (Last 10) 224
Toronto Raptors
Wins 3
Scored points average (Last 10) 115
Game points average (Last 10) 224
UTA vs TOR Preview:
UTA:
When the match starts, you will be able to follow Utah Jazz v Toronto Raptors live score , and live updated standings.
Utah Jazz previous match was against Detroit Pistons in NBA, match ended with result 105 – 111 (Utah Jazz won the match).
Utah Jazz fixtures tab is showing last 100 basketball matches with statistics and win/lose icons.
There are also all Utah Jazz scheduled matches that they are going to play in the future.
TOR:
When the match starts, you will be able to follow Toronto Raptors v Sacramento Kings live score , and live updated standings.
Toronto Raptors previous match was against Sacramento Kings in NBA, match ended with result 113 – 118 (Toronto Raptors won the match).
Toronto Raptors fixtures tab is showing last 100 basketball matches with statistics and win/lose icons.
There are also all Toronto Raptors scheduled matches that they are going to play in the future.
About Players NBA 2020:
UTA:
Points Per Game
- D. Mitchell :24.4
- B. Bogdanovic :20.5
- J. Clarkson: 15.8
- R. Gobert: 15.2
- M. Conley: 13.8
Assists Per Game
- J. Ingles :5.2
- M. Conley: 4.3
- D. Mitchell: 4.2
- R. O’Neale: 2.6
- E. Mudiay: 2.2
Rebounds Per Game
- R. Gobert :13.9
- R. O’Neale: 5.3
- D. Mitchell: 4.4
- T. Bradley: 4.3
- B. Bogdanovic: 4.2
Steals Per Game
- D. Mitchell :1
- J. Ingles: 0.9
- J. Clarkson: 0.8
- M. Conley: 0.8
- R. O’Neale: 0.7
Blocks per Game
- R. Gobert :2
- T. Bradley: 0.5
- R. O’Neale: 0.4
- J. Brantley: 0.4
- E. Davis: 0.4
TOR:
Points Per Game
P. Siakam :23.6
K. Lowry :19.7
F. VanVleet: 17.6
N. Powell: 16.8
S. Ibaka: 15.8
Assists Per Game
K. Lowry :7.7
F. VanVleet: 6.6
P. Siakam: 3.5
M. Gasol: 3.4
P. McCaw: 2.1
Rebounds Per Game
S. Ibaka :8.2
P. Siakam: 7.5
M. Gasol: 6.3
O. Anunoby: 5.4
K. Lowry: 4.8
Steals Per Game
F. VanVleet :1.9
O. Anunoby: 1.4
N. Powell: 1.3
K. Lowry: 1.3
P. McCaw: 1
Blocks per Game
C. Boucher :1
P. Siakam: 0.9
M. Gasol: 0.9
S. Ibaka: 0.9
O. Anunoby: 0.7
Best Dream11 Team Tips:
Team #1
PG : M Conley
SG : N Powell
SF : O Anunoby, B Bogdanovic
PF : R O’Neale
C –: T Bradley, S Ibaka, R Gobert (SP)
Team #2
PG : K Lowry
SG : N Powell, D Mitchell(sp), J Clarkson
SF : R Hollis-Jefferson
PF : G Niang, P Siakam
C : S Ibaka
