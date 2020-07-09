VIT vs VIC Dream11 | VIT vs VIC Dream11 Team | VIT vs VIC Dream11 Prediction | VIT vs VIC Lineup | VIT vs VIC Portugues League

VIT vs VIC Dream11 | VIT vs VIC Dream11 Team | Dream11 Prediction | Lineup | Portugues League
Match Detail
Date : 10-07-2020
Time : 22.00
Location : Guimaraes
Venue : Dom Afonso Henriques
VIT vs VIC Portugues League 10 July 2020
Probable Starting Lineup
VIT
- Douglas Jesus
- Falaye Sacko
- Frederico Venancio
- Easah Suliman
- Florent Hanin
- Mikel Agu
- Marcus Edwards
- Pêpê
- André André
- Ola John
- Abou Ouattara
VIC
- Denis
- Alex Pinto
- Rodrigão Prado
- Ruben Fernandes
- Edwin Banguera
- Rúben Ribeiro
- William Soares
- Claude Gonçalves
- Yves Baraye
- Sandro Lima
- Lourency
Dream11 Team
Team#1
GK : D Jesus
DEF : A Ribeiro Almedida , F Hanin , F Sacko , F Venancio
MID : J Teixeira(vc) , Y Baraye , V Carvalho , B Kravalho , B Kraev
ST : M Edwards(c)
Team#2
GK : D Jesus
DEF : A Ribeiro Almedida , F Hanin , F Sacko , F Venancio
MID : J Teixeira(c) , Y Baraye , V Carvalho , B Kravalho , B Kraev
ST : M Edwards(vc)