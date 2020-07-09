VIT vs VIC Dream11 | VIT vs VIC Dream11 Team | VIT vs VIC Dream11 Prediction | VIT vs VIC Lineup | VIT vs VIC Portugues League

Match Detail

Date : 10-07-2020

Time : 22.00

Location : Guimaraes

Venue : Dom Afonso Henriques

VIT vs VIC Portugues League 10 July 2020

Probable Starting Lineup

VIT

  • Douglas Jesus
  • Falaye Sacko
  • Frederico Venancio
  • Easah Suliman
  • Florent Hanin
  • Mikel Agu
  • Marcus Edwards
  • Pêpê
  • André André
  • Ola John
  • Abou Ouattara

VIC

  • Denis
  • Alex Pinto
  • Rodrigão Prado
  • Ruben Fernandes
  • Edwin Banguera
  • Rúben Ribeiro
  • William Soares
  • Claude Gonçalves
  • Yves Baraye
  • Sandro Lima
  • Lourency

Dream11 Team

Team#1

GK : D Jesus

DEF : A Ribeiro Almedida , F Hanin , F Sacko , F Venancio

MID : J Teixeira(vc) , Y Baraye , V Carvalho , B Kravalho , B Kraev

ST : M Edwards(c)

Team#2

GK : D Jesus

DEF : A Ribeiro Almedida , F Hanin , F Sacko , F Venancio

MID : J Teixeira(c) , Y Baraye , V Carvalho , B Kravalho , B Kraev

ST : M Edwards(vc)

 