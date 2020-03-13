Follow Me in social Media Now

WAR vs CC Dream11 Prediction | WAR vs CC Dream11 | WAR vs CC Dream11 Team | South Africa ODD

2 hours ago
Match Detail

Warriors vs Cape Cobras, 29th Match

Date : Mar 14 2020

Time : 01:30 PM LOCAL

Series: Momentum One Day Cup 2020

Venue: Buffalo Park,East London

Expected Playing11

WAR

Matthew Breetzke (wk), Edward Moore (c), Jade de Klerk, Marco Marais, Onke Nyaku, Stephan Tait , Andrew Birch, Ayabulela Gqamane, Yaseen Vallie, Lesiba Ngoepe, Sisanda Magala

CC

Mangaliso Mosehle (wk), Zubayr Hamza (c), Pieter Malan, Akhona Mnyaka, Thando Ntini, Jonathan Bird, Tayo Walbrugh , Dane Piedt, Jason Smith, Lizaad Williams, Aviwe Mgijima

Squad

Warriors

Rudi Second (c), Lesiba Ngoepe, Sinethemba Qeshile, Onke Nyaku, Glenton Stuurman, Edward Moore, Sisanda Magala, Lutho Sipamla, Matthew Breetzke, Andrew Birch, Gihahn Cloete, Dyllan Matthews, Stephan Tait , Ayabulela Gqamane, Yaseen Vallie, Jade de Klerk, Marco Marais, Sithembile Langa

Cape Cobras

Dane Piedt (c), Jason Smith, Dane Paterson, Aviwe Mgijima, George Linde, Ferisco Adams, Jean Paul Duminy, Rory Kleinveldt, Nandre Burger, Mangaliso Mosehle, Simon Khomari, Zubayr Hamza, Kyle Verreynne, David Bedingham, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Jonathan Bird, Hanno Kotze, Mihlali Mpongwana, Tayo Walbrugh , Lizaad Williams, Tladi Bokako, Pieter Malan, Akhona Mnyaka, Janneman Malan, Isaac Dikgale, Thando Ntini

Match Preview

WAR

Warriors previous match was against Hollywood Bets Dolphins in Momentum One Day Cup, Regular Season, match ended with result 293-287 Warriors won the match

Top Pick Up

  • Matthew Breetzke 33 match 943 run 30.1 avg
  • Rudi Second 85 match 3032 run 43.31 avg

CC

Cape Cobras previous match was against Multiply Titans in Momentum One Day Cup, Regular Season, match ended with result 169-164 Multiply Titans won the match

Top Pick Up

  • Pieter Malan 108 match 4255 run avg 45.26
  • Zubayr Hamza 44 match 1525 runs 40.13 avg
  • JF Smith 43 match 1070 run 33.43 avg

Pitch Report

Avg 1st inn score : 225

Avg 2nd inn score : 194

Total matches : 22

Matches won batting first : 10

Matches won bowling first : 12

Highest total recorded 369/6 (50 Over) by RSA vs BAN

Lowest total recorded 115/10 (43.4 Over) by ENG vs RSA

Highest score chased 257/5 (47.1 Over) by SL vs NZ

Lowest score defended 129/10 (41.4 Over) by RSA vs ENG

Weather Report

Mostly sunny and pleasant

Max UV Index: 8 Very High

Wind: SW at 17 km/h

Wind Gusts: 26 km/h

Probability of Precipitation: 11%

Probability of Thunderstorms: 24%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Rain: 0.0 mm

Snow: 0.0 cm

Ice: 0.0 mmRealFeel® 31°

RealFeel Shade™ 27°

Best Dream11 Team Tips

Team#1

WK : M Breetzke

BAT : Z Hamza(vc) , P Malan(c) , L Ngoepe

AR : J Smith , G Linde , A Gqamane , O Nyaku

BOWL : D Piedt , T Ntini , S Magala

Team#2

WK : M Breetzke

BAT : Z Hamza(c) , P Malan(vc) , L Ngoepe

AR : J Smith , G Linde , A Gqamane , O Nyaku

BOWL : D Piedt , T Ntini , S Magala

 

