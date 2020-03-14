WAR vs CC Live Score | Warriors vs Cape Cobras 29th Match Live Score | Live Streaming | Momentum One Day Cup | WAR vs CC Live match | Warriors vs Cape Cobras live scorecard
WAR vs CC Match Detail
Warriors vs Cape Cobras, 29th Match
Date : Mar 14 2020
Time : 01:30 PM LOCAL
Series: Momentum One Day Cup 2020
Venue: Buffalo Park,East London
WAR vs CC Live Score:
Toss:
Expected Playing11
WAR
Marco Marais, Onke Nyaku, Stephan Tait , Andrew Birch,
Matthew Breetzke (wk), Edward Moore (c), Jade de Klerk,
Ayabulela Gqamane, Yaseen Vallie, Lesiba Ngoepe, Sisanda Magala
CC
Akhona Mnyaka, Thando Ntini, Jonathan Bird, Tayo Walbrugh ,
Mangaliso Mosehle (wk), Zubayr Hamza (c), Pieter Malan,
Dane Piedt, Jason Smith, Lizaad Williams, Aviwe Mgijima
WAR vs CC Squad
Warriors
Rudi Second (c), Lesiba Ngoepe, Sinethemba Qeshile, Onke Nyaku,
Matthew Breetzke, Andrew Birch, Gihahn Cloete, Dyllan Matthews,
Stephan Tait , Ayabulela Gqamane, Yaseen Vallie, Jade de Klerk,
Glenton Stuurman, Edward Moore, Sisanda Magala, Lutho Sipamla,
Marco Marais, Sithembile Langa
Cape Cobras
Dane Piedt (c), Jason Smith, Dane Paterson, Aviwe Mgijima, George Linde,
David Bedingham, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Jonathan Bird, Hanno Kotze,
Mihlali Mpongwana, Tayo Walbrugh , Lizaad Williams, Tladi Bokako,
Ferisco Adams, Jean Paul Duminy, Rory Kleinveldt, Nandre Burger,
Mangaliso Mosehle, Simon Khomari, Zubayr Hamza, Kyle Verreynne,
Pieter Malan, Akhona Mnyaka, Janneman Malan, Isaac Dikgale, Thando Ntini
Match Preview
WAR
Warriors previous match was against Hollywood Bets Dolphins in Momentum One Day Cup, Regular Season, match ended with result 293-287 Warriors won the match
Top Pick Up
- Matthew Breetzke 33 match 943 run 30.1 avg
- Rudi Second 85 match 3032 run 43.31 avg
CC
Cape Cobras previous match was against Multiply Titans in Momentum One Day Cup, Regular Season, match ended with result 169-164 Multiply Titans won the match
Top Pick Up
- Pieter Malan 108 match 4255 run avg 45.26
- Zubayr Hamza 44 match 1525 runs 40.13 avg
- JF Smith 43 match 1070 run 33.43 avg
Pitch Report
Avg 1st inn score : 225
Avg 2nd inn score : 194
Total matches : 22
Matches won batting first : 10
Matches won bowling first : 12
Average 1st Inns scores 225
Average 2nd Inns scores 194
Highest total recorded 369/6 (50 Over) by RSA vs BAN
Lowest total recorded 115/10 (43.4 Over) by ENG vs RSA
Highest score chased 257/5 (47.1 Over) by SL vs NZ
Lowest score defended 129/10 (41.4 Over) by RSA vs ENG
Weather Report
Mostly sunny and pleasant
Max UV Index: 8 Very High
Wind: SW at 17 km/h
Wind Gusts: 26 km/h
Probability of Precipitation: 11%
Probability of Thunderstorms: 24%
Precipitation: 0.0 mm
Rain: 0.0 mm
Snow: 0.0 cm
Ice: 0.0 mmRealFeel® 31°
RealFeel Shade™ 27°
Best Dream11 Team Tips
Team#1
WK : M Breetzke
BAT : Z Hamza(vc) , P Malan(c) , L Ngoepe
AR : J Smith , G Linde , A Gqamane , O Nyaku
BOWL : D Piedt , T Ntini , S Magala
Team#2
WK : M Breetzke
BAT : Z Hamza(c) , P Malan(vc) , L Ngoepe
AR : J Smith , G Linde , A Gqamane , O Nyaku
BOWL : D Piedt , T Ntini , S Magala
Warriors vs Cape Cobras live