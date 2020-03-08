WAR vs DOL Live | WAR vs DOL Live score | WAR vs DOL Live scorecard | WAR vs DOL South Africa ODD live | 08 March 2020

Dhoni

WAR vs DOL Live score

Match Details

Warriors vs Dolphins , 24th Match

Date : Mar 08 2020

Time : 10:00 AM LOCAL

Series: Momentum One Day Cup 2020

Venue: Buffalo Park,East London

Live score:

Toss:

Expected Playing11

Dolphins

Senuran Muthusamy

Sibonelo Makhanya

Robbie Frylink,

Sarel Erwee

Grant Roelofsen

Vaughn van Jaarsveld

Khaya Zondo

Keshav Maharaj

Daryn Dupavillon

Kerwin Mungroo

Prenelan Subrayen

Warriors

Rudi Second

Yaseen Vallie

Marco Marais

Onke Nyaku

Dyllan Mathews

Lutho Sipamla

Anrich Nortje

Andrew Birch

Matthew Breetzke

Edward Moore

Sinethemba Qesihle

WAR vs DOL Best players:

Edward Moore- 64(85)

Lesiba Ngoepe – 9(17)

Sinethemba Qeshile – 66(77)

Rudi Second – 14(23)

Yaseen Vallie – 36(41)

Marco Marais – 23(21)

Andrew Birch – 1 for 43

Lutho Sipamla – 2 for 29

Stephen Tait – 2 for 30

Onke Nyaku- 3 for 39

WAR vs DOL Squad

Dolphins

Daryn Dupavillon, Sarel Erwee, Senuran Muthusamy, Marques Ackerman,

Keshav Maharaj (c), Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Imran Tahir,

Robbie Frylinck, Prenelan Subrayen, Khaya Zondo, Sibonelo Makhanya,

Okuhle Cele, Keith Dudgeon, Kerwin Mungroo, and Grant Roelofsen

Warriors

Matthew Breetzke, Marco Marais, Sithembile Langa, Dyllan Matthews,

Rudi Second (c), Andrew Birch, Gihahn Cloete, Ayabulela Gqamane,

Yaseen Vallie, Lesiba Ngoepe, Edward Moore, Sisanda Magala, Lutho Sipamla,

Sinethemba Qeshile, Onke Nyaku, Glenton Stuurman, and Stephan Tait

WAR vs DOL Best Dream11 Team

Team #1

WK : G Roelofsen(c)

BAT : S Erwee(vc) , K Zondo , E Moore , M Breetzke

AR : R Frylinck , O Nayku

BOWL : D Dupavill , K Maharaj , A Birch , S Magala

Team #2

WK : G Roelofsen(vc)

BAT : S Erwee(c) , K Zondo , E Moore , M Breetzke

AR : R Frylinck , O Nayku

BOWL : D Dupavill , K Maharaj , A Birch , S Magala

Team #3

WK : G Roelofsen

BAT : S Erwee(c) , K Zondo , E Moore , M Breetzke

AR : R Frylinck(vc) , O Nayku

BOWL : D Dupavill , K Maharaj , A Birch , S Magala

Team #4

WK : G Roelofsen

BAT : S Erwee(vc) , K Zondo , E Moore , M Breetzke

AR : R Frylinck(c) , O Nayku

BOWL : D Dupavill , K Maharaj , A Birch , S Magala

