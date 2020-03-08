Follow Me in social Media Now

WAR vs DOL Live | WAR vs DOL Live score | WAR vs DOL Live scorecard | WAR vs DOL South Africa ODD live | 08 March 2020

Home » Live score » WAR vs DOL Live | WAR vs DOL Live score | WAR vs DOL Live scorecard | WAR vs DOL South Africa ODD live | 08 March 2020
WAR vs DOL WAR vs DOL
Live score

WAR vs DOL


8 hours ago
Comments: 0

 WAR vs DOL Live score | WAR vs DOL Live scorecard | WAR vs DOL South Africa ODD live | WAR vs DOL Live match

Match Details

Warriors vs Dolphins , 24th Match

Date : Mar 08 2020

Time : 10:00 AM LOCAL

Series: Momentum One Day Cup 2020

Venue: Buffalo Park,East London

Live score:

Toss:

For Fast Updates Only Our Telegram Channel Joint Now

Expected Playing11

Dolphins

  • Senuran Muthusamy
  • Sibonelo Makhanya
  • Robbie Frylink,
  • Sarel Erwee
  • Grant Roelofsen
  • Vaughn van Jaarsveld
  • Khaya Zondo
  • Keshav Maharaj
  • Daryn Dupavillon
  • Kerwin Mungroo
  • Prenelan Subrayen

Warriors

  • Rudi Second
  • Yaseen Vallie
  • Marco Marais
  • Onke Nyaku
  • Dyllan Mathews
  • Lutho Sipamla
  • Anrich Nortje
  • Andrew Birch
  • Matthew Breetzke
  • Edward Moore
  • Sinethemba Qesihle

WAR vs DOL Best players:

Edward Moore- 64(85)
Lesiba Ngoepe – 9(17)
Sinethemba Qeshile – 66(77)
Rudi Second – 14(23)
Yaseen Vallie – 36(41)
Marco Marais – 23(21)

Andrew Birch – 1 for 43
Lutho Sipamla – 2 for 29
Stephen Tait – 2 for 30
Onke Nyaku- 3 for 39

WAR vs DOL Squad

Dolphins

Daryn Dupavillon, Sarel Erwee, Senuran Muthusamy, Marques Ackerman,

Keshav Maharaj (c), Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Imran Tahir,

Robbie Frylinck, Prenelan Subrayen,  Khaya Zondo, Sibonelo Makhanya,

Okuhle Cele, Keith Dudgeon, Kerwin Mungroo, and Grant Roelofsen

Warriors

Matthew Breetzke, Marco Marais, Sithembile Langa, Dyllan Matthews,

Rudi Second (c), Andrew Birch, Gihahn Cloete, Ayabulela Gqamane,

Yaseen Vallie, Lesiba Ngoepe, Edward Moore, Sisanda Magala, Lutho Sipamla,

Sinethemba Qeshile, Onke Nyaku, Glenton Stuurman, and Stephan Tait

WAR vs DOL

WAR vs DOL

WAR vs DOL Best Dream11 Team

Team #1

WK : G Roelofsen(c)

BAT : S Erwee(vc) , K Zondo , E Moore , M Breetzke

AR : R Frylinck , O Nayku

BOWL : D Dupavill , K Maharaj , A Birch , S Magala

Team #2

WK : G Roelofsen(vc)

BAT : S Erwee(c) , K Zondo , E Moore , M Breetzke

AR : R Frylinck , O Nayku

BOWL : D Dupavill , K Maharaj , A Birch , S Magala

Team #3

WK : G Roelofsen

BAT : S Erwee(c) , K Zondo , E Moore , M Breetzke

AR : R Frylinck(vc) , O Nayku

BOWL : D Dupavill , K Maharaj , A Birch , S Magala

Team #4

WK : G Roelofsen

BAT : S Erwee(vc) , K Zondo , E Moore , M Breetzke

AR : R Frylinck(c) , O Nayku

BOWL : D Dupavill , K Maharaj , A Birch , S Magala

WAR vs DOL scorecard | WAR vs DOL Live match | WAR vs DOL Live score

Tags:
Read More
Search Date Wise
March 2020
M T W T F S S
« Feb    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  
Categories
Recent Tweet

Search Date Wise
March 2020
M T W T F S S
« Feb    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  
Categories
Archives

Search by Date
March 2020
M T W T F S S
« Feb    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  
Categories

© Copyright 2018 Sixteams.com. Designed by Space-Themes.com.