WAR vs DOL Live | WAR vs DOL Live score | WAR vs DOL Live scorecard | WAR vs DOL South Africa ODD live | 08 March 2020

Match Details
Warriors vs Dolphins , 24th Match
Date : Mar 08 2020
Time : 10:00 AM LOCAL
Series: Momentum One Day Cup 2020
Venue: Buffalo Park,East London
Expected Playing11
Dolphins
- Senuran Muthusamy
- Sibonelo Makhanya
- Robbie Frylink,
- Sarel Erwee
- Grant Roelofsen
- Vaughn van Jaarsveld
- Khaya Zondo
- Keshav Maharaj
- Daryn Dupavillon
- Kerwin Mungroo
- Prenelan Subrayen
Warriors
- Rudi Second
- Yaseen Vallie
- Marco Marais
- Onke Nyaku
- Dyllan Mathews
- Lutho Sipamla
- Anrich Nortje
- Andrew Birch
- Matthew Breetzke
- Edward Moore
- Sinethemba Qesihle
WAR vs DOL Best players:
Edward Moore- 64(85)
Lesiba Ngoepe – 9(17)
Sinethemba Qeshile – 66(77)
Rudi Second – 14(23)
Yaseen Vallie – 36(41)
Marco Marais – 23(21)
Andrew Birch – 1 for 43
Lutho Sipamla – 2 for 29
Stephen Tait – 2 for 30
Onke Nyaku- 3 for 39
WAR vs DOL Squad
Dolphins
Daryn Dupavillon, Sarel Erwee, Senuran Muthusamy, Marques Ackerman,
Keshav Maharaj (c), Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Imran Tahir,
Robbie Frylinck, Prenelan Subrayen, Khaya Zondo, Sibonelo Makhanya,
Okuhle Cele, Keith Dudgeon, Kerwin Mungroo, and Grant Roelofsen
Warriors
Matthew Breetzke, Marco Marais, Sithembile Langa, Dyllan Matthews,
Rudi Second (c), Andrew Birch, Gihahn Cloete, Ayabulela Gqamane,
Yaseen Vallie, Lesiba Ngoepe, Edward Moore, Sisanda Magala, Lutho Sipamla,
Sinethemba Qeshile, Onke Nyaku, Glenton Stuurman, and Stephan Tait
WAR vs DOL Best Dream11 Team
Team #1
WK : G Roelofsen(c)
BAT : S Erwee(vc) , K Zondo , E Moore , M Breetzke
AR : R Frylinck , O Nayku
BOWL : D Dupavill , K Maharaj , A Birch , S Magala
Team #2
WK : G Roelofsen(vc)
BAT : S Erwee(c) , K Zondo , E Moore , M Breetzke
AR : R Frylinck , O Nayku
BOWL : D Dupavill , K Maharaj , A Birch , S Magala
Team #3
WK : G Roelofsen
BAT : S Erwee(c) , K Zondo , E Moore , M Breetzke
AR : R Frylinck(vc) , O Nayku
BOWL : D Dupavill , K Maharaj , A Birch , S Magala
Team #4
WK : G Roelofsen
BAT : S Erwee(vc) , K Zondo , E Moore , M Breetzke
AR : R Frylinck(c) , O Nayku
BOWL : D Dupavill , K Maharaj , A Birch , S Magala
