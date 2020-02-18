WAR vs KTS Dream11 | WAR vs KTS Dream11 Team | WAR vs KTS Dream11 Prediction | WAR vs KTS Playing11 | WAR vs KTS Lineup | South Africa ODD 13th Match

Follow Me in social Media Now

1 hour ago
Match Detail

Warriors vs Knights, 13th Match

Venue: Buffalo Park,East London

Date & Time: Feb 18, 01:30 PM LOCAL

Series: Momentum One Day Cup 2020

Expected Playing11

WAR

Sinethemba Qeshile (wk), Vallie, Rudi Second (c), Onke Nyaku, Stephan Tait , Andrew Birch, Yaseen Lesiba Ngoepe, Edward Moore, Lutho Sipamla, Marco Marais, Dyllan Matthews

KTS

Wandile Makwetu (c & wk), Shadley van Schalkwyk, Obus Pienaar, Ottniel Baartman, Shaun von Berg, Keegan Petersen, Tshepo Ntuli , Raynard van Tonder, Jacques Snyman , Mbulelo Budaza, Andries Gous

Squad

Warriors

Sinethemba Qeshile(w), Rudi Second(c), Edward Moore, Lesiba Ngoepe, Yaseen Vallie, Marco Marais, Andrew Birch, Gihahn Cloete, Ayabulela Gqamane, Matthew Breetzke, Sithembile Langa , Dyllan Matthews, Onke Nyaku, Lutho Sipamla, Stephan Tait

Knights

Wandile Makwetu(w/c), Raynard van Tonder, Jacques Snyman, Keegan Petersen, Andries Gous, Obus Pienaar, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Shaun von Berg, Ottniel Baartman, Ryan McLaren, Rudi Second, Grant Mokoena, Patrick Kruger , Tshepo Ntuli, Mbulelo Budaza

Dream Team

Team#1

WK : G Cloete

BAT : P Van Biljon , A Gous , S Qeshile(c) , M Marais

AR : O Pienaar , J Smuts , O Nyaku(vc)

BOWL : S Van Berg , S Van Schalkwyk ,D Matthews

Team#2

WK : G Cloete

BAT : P Van Biljon , A Gous , S Qeshile(vc) , M Marais

AR : O Pienaar , J Smuts , O Nyaku(c)

BOWL : S Van Berg , S Van Schalkwyk ,D Matthews

Team#3

WK : G Cloete

BAT : P Van Biljon , A Gous , S Qeshile , M Marais

AR : O Pienaar , J Smuts(vc) , O Nyaku(c)

BOWL : S Van Berg , S Van Schalkwyk ,D Matthews

 

