WAR vs KTS Dream11 | WAR vs KTS Dream11 Team | WAR vs KTS Dream11 Prediction | WAR vs KTS Playing11 | WAR vs KTS Lineup | South Africa ODD 13th Match

Match Detail
Warriors vs Knights, 13th Match
Venue: Buffalo Park,East London
Date & Time: Feb 18, 01:30 PM LOCAL
Series: Momentum One Day Cup 2020
Expected Playing11
WAR
Sinethemba Qeshile (wk), Vallie, Rudi Second (c), Onke Nyaku, Stephan Tait , Andrew Birch, Yaseen Lesiba Ngoepe, Edward Moore, Lutho Sipamla, Marco Marais, Dyllan Matthews
KTS
Wandile Makwetu (c & wk), Shadley van Schalkwyk, Obus Pienaar, Ottniel Baartman, Shaun von Berg, Keegan Petersen, Tshepo Ntuli , Raynard van Tonder, Jacques Snyman , Mbulelo Budaza, Andries Gous
Squad
Warriors
Sinethemba Qeshile(w), Rudi Second(c), Edward Moore, Lesiba Ngoepe, Yaseen Vallie, Marco Marais, Andrew Birch, Gihahn Cloete, Ayabulela Gqamane, Matthew Breetzke, Sithembile Langa , Dyllan Matthews, Onke Nyaku, Lutho Sipamla, Stephan Tait
Knights
Wandile Makwetu(w/c), Raynard van Tonder, Jacques Snyman, Keegan Petersen, Andries Gous, Obus Pienaar, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Shaun von Berg, Ottniel Baartman, Ryan McLaren, Rudi Second, Grant Mokoena, Patrick Kruger , Tshepo Ntuli, Mbulelo Budaza
Dream Team
Team#1
WK : G Cloete
BAT : P Van Biljon , A Gous , S Qeshile(c) , M Marais
AR : O Pienaar , J Smuts , O Nyaku(vc)
BOWL : S Van Berg , S Van Schalkwyk ,D Matthews
Team#2
WK : G Cloete
BAT : P Van Biljon , A Gous , S Qeshile(vc) , M Marais
AR : O Pienaar , J Smuts , O Nyaku(c)
BOWL : S Van Berg , S Van Schalkwyk ,D Matthews
Team#3
WK : G Cloete
BAT : P Van Biljon , A Gous , S Qeshile , M Marais
AR : O Pienaar , J Smuts(vc) , O Nyaku(c)
BOWL : S Van Berg , S Van Schalkwyk ,D Matthews