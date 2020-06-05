WCC vs NCC Live | WCC vs NCC Live Score | WCC vs NCC Live Scorecard | WCC vs NCC Live Streaming | Darwin T20 Live

WCC vs NCC Live | WCC vs NCC Live Score | Scorecard | Streaming | Darwin T20 Live | Playing11
Match Detail
Date : 06 -06-2020
Time : 6.00 AM
WCC vs NCC , Darwin T20 06 Jun 2020
Waratah Cricket Club VS Nightcliff Cricket Club
WCC vs NCC Live
Toss : Nightcliff Cricket Club elected to bat
Target : 108
WCC : 58/3( 7.2 Overs)
Full scorecard
|R
|BF
|Min
|4s
|6s
|
c C Smith b P Hull
|
15
|10
|20
|2
|0
|
not out
|
17
|14
|38
|1
|0
|
c J Giacomo b BJ O’Reilly
|
5
|6
|10
|1
|0
|
c M Kudra b C McKinnon
|
2
|5
|7
|0
|0
|
not out
|
1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|
dnb
|
dnb
|
dnb
|
dnb
|
dnb
|
dnb
|Extras
(nb 0, w 9, b 0, lb 1)
|10
|
Total
|
3/50
|
Overs
|
6.0
|Bowling
|O
|M
|W
|R
|Nb
|Wd
|P Hull
|2.0
|0
|1
|17
|0
|5
|A Dave
|1.0
|0
|0
|15
|0
|2
|C McKinnon
|2.0
|0
|1
|12
|0
|2
|BJ O’Reilly
|1.0
|0
|1
|5
|0
|0
End Of First Innings
NCC : 107/7 ( 20 Overs)
Full scorecard
|R
|BF
|Min
|4s
|6s
|
b TS Glover
|
38
|40
|79
|3
|0
|
c S Madushan b ID Gange
|
26
|33
|60
|1
|0
|
b MP Weerasinghe
|
7
|11
|11
|0
|0
|
run out (J Seymour, ID Gange)
|
11
|9
|16
|0
|1
|
st IW Conway b U Weerasinghe
|
6
|9
|15
|0
|0
|
b TS Glover
|
0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|
c TS Glover b U Weerasinghe
|
5
|8
|13
|0
|0
|
not out
|
5
|8
|9
|0
|0
|
not out
|
2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|
dnb
|
dnb
|Extras
(nb 1, w 3, b 1, lb 2)
|7
|
Total
|
7/107 (cc)
|
Overs
|
20.0
|Bowling
|O
|M
|W
|R
|Nb
|Wd
|S Madushan
|3.0
|0
|0
|16
|0
|0
|MA Tahir
|2.0
|0
|0
|20
|1
|1
|HM Sandaradura
|2.0
|0
|0
|11
|0
|2
|MP Weerasinghe
|4.0
|0
|1
|17
|0
|0
|ID Gange
|4.0
|0
|1
|21
|0
|0
|TS Glover
|3.0
|0
|2
|13
|0
|0
|U Weerasinghe
|2.0
|0
|2
|6
|0
|0
|Fielding
|c
|ro as
|ro unas
|st
|wk byes
|J Seymour
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|IW Conway
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|TS Glover
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|ID Gange
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S Madushan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ball by Ball Summary
Official Playing11
WCC :
- Michael Kudra
- Jhiah Baxter
- Cameron Tonkin
- Bevan O’Reilly
- Charlie Smith
- Brandon Richards
- Adi Dave
- Taj Glenn
- Phillip Hull
- Coen Mckinnon
- Jack Giacomo
NCC : Not Confirmed,,
Expected Playing11
WCC
P Sandanayake , J Seymour , C Compbell , T Glover , M Tahir , I Gange , I Conway , R Venon , M Weerasinghe , F Kesteni , D Ennis WCC vs NCC
NCC
C Smith , A Dave , N Sant , M Kudra , J Giacomo , N Wheeler , C Tonkin , B O Reilly , A Richards , T Glenn , P Hul WCC vs NCC
Match Peview
The T20 Strike League in Darwin saw the return of David Warner and Cameron Bancroft back in 2018 during their suspension. WCC vs NCC
All eyes in Australia will be on this tournament up north in Darwin, as Australian cricket hopes to return to normalcy sooner rather than later.
Darwin T20 Cricket League 2020, which is slated to take place from June 6 .
The three day carnival will see a total of 15 games to be played at Marrara Cricket Ground, Gardens Oval starting at 6.00 am and 2.30 pm local time each day.
Totaly 8 teams are participating in the event Tracy Village, Waratah, Nightcliff, PINT , Invitational XI , Palmerston, Darwin, Sth Districts
Waratah Cricket Club
Player James Seymour Score 11048 runs and 295 Take wickets in 333 matches. Chris Campbell Score 2327 runs and Take 204 wickets in 229 matches. Udara Weerasinghe Score 7214 runs and Take 662 wickets in 339 matches
Nightcliff Cricket Club
Adi Dave Score 2926 runs and Take 274 wickets in 259 matches. Taj Glenn Score 2881 runs and 86 wickets in 160 matches. Andrew Richards Score 1939 runs and 193 wickets in 225 matches. WCC vs NCC
Squad
Waratah Cricket Club
Isaac Conway (C), James Seymour, Pasindu Sandanayake and Himesh Sandaradura , Sanka Wijegunarathne, Ishara Gange, Chris Campbell, Dean Enniss, Arslan Tahir, Riley Vernon, Madura Weerasinghe, Udara Weerasinghe, Tristan Glover, Friday Kasteni, Samindra Madushan
Nightcliff Cricket Club
Bevan O’Reilly, Charlie Smith, Huw Spring, Jack Giacomo, Michael Kudra, Andrew Richards, Coen Mckinnon, Thomas Foley, Nick Wheeler , Jhiah Baxter, Adi Dave ,Cameron Tonkin, Taj Glenn, Brandon Richards, Nachiket Sant, James Dix, Phillip Hull
Dream11 Team
Team#1
WK : I Conway
BAT : R Vernon , C Tonkin , B O Reilly , C Smith
AR : A Dave(vc) , J Seymour , C Compbell(c)
BOWL : P Hull , M Tahir , J Giacomo
