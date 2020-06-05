WCC vs NCC Live | WCC vs NCC Live Score | WCC vs NCC Live Scorecard | WCC vs NCC Live Streaming | Darwin T20 Live

WCC vs NCC Live | WCC vs NCC Live Score | Scorecard | Streaming | Darwin T20 Live | Playing11

Match Detail

Date : 06 -06-2020

Time : 6.00 AM

WCC vs NCC , Darwin T20 06 Jun 2020

Waratah Cricket Club VS Nightcliff Cricket Club

Toss : Nightcliff Cricket Club elected to bat

Target : 108

WCC : 58/3( 7.2 Overs)

Full scorecard

End Of First Innings

NCC : 107/7 ( 20 Overs)

Full scorecard

Official Playing11

WCC :

Michael Kudra Jhiah Baxter Cameron Tonkin Bevan O’Reilly Charlie Smith Brandon Richards Adi Dave Taj Glenn Phillip Hull Coen Mckinnon Jack Giacomo

NCC : Not Confirmed,,

Expected Playing11

WCC

P Sandanayake , J Seymour , C Compbell , T Glover , M Tahir , I Gange , I Conway , R Venon , M Weerasinghe , F Kesteni , D Ennis

NCC

C Smith , A Dave , N Sant , M Kudra , J Giacomo , N Wheeler , C Tonkin , B O Reilly , A Richards , T Glenn , P Hul

Match Peview

The T20 Strike League in Darwin saw the return of David Warner and Cameron Bancroft back in 2018 during their suspension.

All eyes in Australia will be on this tournament up north in Darwin, as Australian cricket hopes to return to normalcy sooner rather than later.

Darwin T20 Cricket League 2020, which is slated to take place from June 6 .

The three day carnival will see a total of 15 games to be played at Marrara Cricket Ground, Gardens Oval starting at 6.00 am and 2.30 pm local time each day.

Totaly 8 teams are participating in the event Tracy Village, Waratah, Nightcliff, PINT , Invitational XI , Palmerston, Darwin, Sth Districts

Waratah Cricket Club

Player James Seymour Score 11048 runs and 295 Take wickets in 333 matches. Chris Campbell Score 2327 runs and Take 204 wickets in 229 matches. Udara Weerasinghe Score 7214 runs and Take 662 wickets in 339 matches

Nightcliff Cricket Club

Adi Dave Score 2926 runs and Take 274 wickets in 259 matches. Taj Glenn Score 2881 runs and 86 wickets in 160 matches. Andrew Richards Score 1939 runs and 193 wickets in 225 matches.

Squad

Waratah Cricket Club

Isaac Conway (C), James Seymour, Pasindu Sandanayake and Himesh Sandaradura , Sanka Wijegunarathne, Ishara Gange, Chris Campbell, Dean Enniss, Arslan Tahir, Riley Vernon, Madura Weerasinghe, Udara Weerasinghe, Tristan Glover, Friday Kasteni, Samindra Madushan

Nightcliff Cricket Club

Bevan O’Reilly, Charlie Smith, Huw Spring, Jack Giacomo, Michael Kudra, Andrew Richards, Coen Mckinnon, Thomas Foley, Nick Wheeler , Jhiah Baxter, Adi Dave ,Cameron Tonkin, Taj Glenn, Brandon Richards, Nachiket Sant, James Dix, Phillip Hull

Team#1

WK : I Conway

BAT : R Vernon , C Tonkin , B O Reilly , C Smith

AR : A Dave(vc) , J Seymour , C Compbell(c)

BOWL : P Hull , M Tahir , J Giacomo

