WCC vs PCC Live Score | WCC vs PCC Live Scorecard | WCC vs PCC Live match | WCC vs PCC Live ODD

WCC vs PCC Live Score

live
live

WCC vs PCC Live Score | WCC vs PCC Live Scorecard

Match detail

Date : 19-06-2020

Time : 7.00 AM

WCC vs PCC 19 Jun 2020

WCC vs PCC Live

Palmerston Cricket Club 108/10 (44.5)
Waratah Cricket Club 109/5 (29.1)
Waratah Cricket Club beat Palmerston Cricket Club by 5 wickets Match Ended

Darwin and District ODI Cricket Competition - Premier Grade, 2020

Gardens Oval, Benalla

Start Date : 20 June 2020

Palmerston Cricket Club( Run Rate : 2.40 )
Batsmens
R
B
4S
6S
SR
Shane Buttfield
1
13
0
0
7.69
Robert J Vandermeulen
28
64
3
0
43.75
Hamish Martin
16
17
3
0
94.11
Dean Mcarthur
33
85
0
0
38.82
Jake Baker
8
37
0
0
21.62
Lucas Nitschke
8
20
0
0
40
Cameron Hyde
4
8
0
0
50
Matthew Robertson
2
7
0
0
28.57
Bowler
O
R
W
Econ
WD
Himesh Silva Sandaradura
5
11
2
2.2
0
Samindra Madushan
5
10
0
2
1
Muhammad Tahir
1
7
0
7
0
Ishara Dilshan Gange
10
20
2
2
0
Udara Weerasinghe
6.5
16
4
2.34
0
Madura Weerasinghe
10
18
0
1.8
0
James Seymour
7
19
2
2.71
0
Waratah Cricket Club( Run Rate : 3.73 )
Batsmens
R
B
4S
6S
SR
Isaac Conway
21
23
3
0
91.30
Sanka Wijegunarathna
2
4
0
0
50
Riley Vernon
33
79
3
0
41.77
Udara Weerasinghe
9
15
1
0
60
Tristan Glover
4
11
0
0
36.36
Ishara Dilshan Gange*
28
42
4
0
66.66
Bowler
O
R
W
Econ
WD
Kieran Toner
10
44
4
4.4
1
Matthew Robertson
2
13
0
6.5
1
Hamish Martin
8
11
1
1.37
1
Cameron Hyde
5
18
0
3.6
0
Alex Bleakley
3
12
0
4
0
Lucas Nitschke
1.1
7
0
6
1

Probable Playing11

WCC

Tristan Glover, Ishara Gange, Friday Kesteni, Udara Weerasinghe, Madura Weerasinghe, Riley Vernon, Himesh Silva, Samindra Madushan , James Seymour, Isaac Conway, Sanka Wijegunarathna

PCC

Hamish Martin, Harshtik Bimbral, Dean McArthur, Alex Bleakley, Todd McCann, Lucas Nitschke, Jake Baker , Sunny Singh , Cam Hyde, Robert Vandermeulen, Kieran Toner  WCC vs PCC Live

Squad

Warattah Cricket Club

Riley Vernon, Udara Weerasinghe, Ishara Gange, Tristan Glover, Muhammad Tahir, Samindra Madushan, Himesh Sandaradura , Isaac Conway, James Seymour, Sanka Wijegunarathna, Madura Weerasinghe WCC vs PCC Live

Palmerston Cricket Club

Dean Mcarthur, Todd McCann, Kieran Toner, Robert Vandermeulen, Jake Baker, Cameron Hyde, Lucas Nitschke, Sunny Singh , Harshtik Bimbral, Hamish Martin, Alex Bleakley

Dream11 Team#1

WK : I Conway , R Vanderm

BAT : U Weeasin(c) , J Seymour , H Bimbral

AR : M Weerasi(vc) , T Glover , I GangeWCC vs PCC

BOWL : C Hyde , S Singh , S Madushan

Dream11 Team#2

WK : I Conway , R Vanderm

BAT : U Weeasin(vc) , J Seymour , H Bimbral WCC vs PCC

AR : M Weerasi(c) , T Glover , I Gange

BOWL : C Hyde , S Singh , S Madushan WCC vs PCC

Match Detail

Date : 19-06-2020

Time : 7.00 AM

SD vs PT 19 Jun 2020

SD vs PT Live

Probable Playing11

SD
Nick Akers, Lachlan Markey, Daniel Mylius, Mitch Townsend, Corey Kelly, Ryan Harvey, Dean Fry Todd Pemble, Dean Fry , Christopher Mcevoy, Dylan Mullen, Kierran Voelkl, Nathan Hangan, Matt Hammond
PT

Simon Lavers, Tim Garner, Nick Glinatsis, Daniel Lang, Anthony Harrison, Joel Logan, Sulaman Khan, Tom Grose , Ben May, Bilal Abbas, Jack Flynn, Tim Garner, Karan Samra

Squad

Southern Districts CC
Nick Akers, Lachlan Markey, Daniel Mylius, Mitch Townsend, Corey Kelly, Ryan Harvey, Dean Fry Todd Pemble, Dean Fry , Christopher Mcevoy, Dylan Mullen, Kierran Voelkl, Nathan Hangan, Matt Hammond
Pint Cricket Club INC

Simon Lavers, Tim Garner, Nick Glinatsis, Daniel Lang, Anthony Harrison, Joel Logan, Sulaman Khan, Tom Grose , Ben May, Bilal Abbas, Jack Flynn, Tim Garner, Karan Samra

Match Preview

SD vs PT Dream11 | SD vs PT Dream11 Team | SD vs PT Dream11 Prediction | SD vs PT Playing11 | SD vs PT Dream11 Preview . D Mylius will be wicket-keeper.

He is a brilliant opening batsman and should be picked in the squad as the other keeper option may not bat in the game. D Mullen will be our batsman from the Southern Districts.

He bats at number 4 and played a brilliant knock in the last game and should be picked in the squad. He is a very good batsman and should be picked in the squad. B Abbas and J Flynn batsmen from the Pint side. Both of them opens the innings together and are very good batsmen at the top and should be picked in the side.

Flynn has been very good with the ball as well whereas Abbas’s domestic record, as well as current form, is really good. M Hammond and C Kelly all-rounders from the Southern Districts side.

Hammond scored 88 runs in the last three games and also picked 4 wickets with the ball whereas Kelly opens the batting for the Southern Districts side and will bowl his quota of overs as well.

Both of them will be really good picks.T Garner and N Glinatsis all-rounders from the Pint side.

Garner has been absolutely brilliant form with the bat and it will be a crime to drop him from the squad whereas Glinatsis has been a regular wicket-taker of the side.

 

Dream11 Team#1

WK : D Mylius

BAT : M Brown(vc)  , J Flynn , M Hammond

AR : D Mullen, S Ramakrishna, C Kelly(c)

BOWL : D Fry, J Logan, T Grose , N Hangan

Dream11 Team#2

WK : D Mylius

BAT : M Brown , J Flynn , M Hammond(VC)

AR : D Mullen, S Ramakrishna, C Kelly(c)

BOWL : D Fry, J Logan, T Grose , N Hangan

 