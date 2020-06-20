WCC vs PCC Live Score | WCC vs PCC Live Scorecard | WCC vs PCC Live match | WCC vs PCC Live ODD

WCC vs PCC Live Score | WCC vs PCC Live Scorecard | match | ODD Live update
Match detail
Date : 19-06-2020
Time : 7.00 AM
WCC vs PCC 19 Jun 2020
WCC vs PCC Live
Darwin and District ODI Cricket Competition - Premier Grade, 2020
Gardens Oval, Benalla
Start Date : 20 June 2020
Darwin and District ODD Live | Last Match Result | Schedule
Probable Playing11
WCC
Tristan Glover, Ishara Gange, Friday Kesteni, Udara Weerasinghe, Madura Weerasinghe, Riley Vernon, Himesh Silva, Samindra Madushan , James Seymour, Isaac Conway, Sanka Wijegunarathna
PCC
Hamish Martin, Harshtik Bimbral, Dean McArthur, Alex Bleakley, Todd McCann, Lucas Nitschke, Jake Baker , Sunny Singh , Cam Hyde, Robert Vandermeulen, Kieran Toner WCC vs PCC Live
Squad
Warattah Cricket Club
Riley Vernon, Udara Weerasinghe, Ishara Gange, Tristan Glover, Muhammad Tahir, Samindra Madushan, Himesh Sandaradura , Isaac Conway, James Seymour, Sanka Wijegunarathna, Madura Weerasinghe WCC vs PCC Live
Palmerston Cricket Club
Dean Mcarthur, Todd McCann, Kieran Toner, Robert Vandermeulen, Jake Baker, Cameron Hyde, Lucas Nitschke, Sunny Singh , Harshtik Bimbral, Hamish Martin, Alex Bleakley
Dream11 Team#1
WK : I Conway , R Vanderm
BAT : U Weeasin(c) , J Seymour , H Bimbral
AR : M Weerasi(vc) , T Glover , I GangeWCC vs PCC
BOWL : C Hyde , S Singh , S Madushan
Dream11 Team#2
WK : I Conway , R Vanderm
BAT : U Weeasin(vc) , J Seymour , H Bimbral WCC vs PCC
AR : M Weerasi(c) , T Glover , I Gange
BOWL : C Hyde , S Singh , S Madushan WCC vs PCC
Match Detail
Date : 19-06-2020
Time : 7.00 AM
SD vs PT 19 Jun 2020
SD vs PT Live
Probable Playing11
Simon Lavers, Tim Garner, Nick Glinatsis, Daniel Lang, Anthony Harrison, Joel Logan, Sulaman Khan, Tom Grose , Ben May, Bilal Abbas, Jack Flynn, Tim Garner, Karan Samra
Squad
Simon Lavers, Tim Garner, Nick Glinatsis, Daniel Lang, Anthony Harrison, Joel Logan, Sulaman Khan, Tom Grose , Ben May, Bilal Abbas, Jack Flynn, Tim Garner, Karan Samra
Darwin and District ODD Live | Last Match Result | Schedule
Match Preview
SD vs PT Dream11 | SD vs PT Dream11 Team | SD vs PT Dream11 Prediction | SD vs PT Playing11 | SD vs PT Dream11 Preview . D Mylius will be wicket-keeper.
He is a brilliant opening batsman and should be picked in the squad as the other keeper option may not bat in the game. D Mullen will be our batsman from the Southern Districts.
He bats at number 4 and played a brilliant knock in the last game and should be picked in the squad. He is a very good batsman and should be picked in the squad. B Abbas and J Flynn batsmen from the Pint side. Both of them opens the innings together and are very good batsmen at the top and should be picked in the side.
Flynn has been very good with the ball as well whereas Abbas’s domestic record, as well as current form, is really good. M Hammond and C Kelly all-rounders from the Southern Districts side.
Hammond scored 88 runs in the last three games and also picked 4 wickets with the ball whereas Kelly opens the batting for the Southern Districts side and will bowl his quota of overs as well.
Both of them will be really good picks.T Garner and N Glinatsis all-rounders from the Pint side.
Garner has been absolutely brilliant form with the bat and it will be a crime to drop him from the squad whereas Glinatsis has been a regular wicket-taker of the side.
Dream11 Team#1
WK : D Mylius
BAT : M Brown(vc) , J Flynn , M Hammond
AR : D Mullen, S Ramakrishna, C Kelly(c)
BOWL : D Fry, J Logan, T Grose , N Hangan
Dream11 Team#2
WK : D Mylius
BAT : M Brown , J Flynn , M Hammond(VC)
AR : D Mullen, S Ramakrishna, C Kelly(c)
BOWL : D Fry, J Logan, T Grose , N Hangan