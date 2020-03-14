WEL vs MLV Dream11 Prediction | WEL vs MLV Dream11 | WEL vs MLV Dream11 Team | WEL vs MLV Lineup | WEL vs MLV Match Preview | A League
Match Detail
Start date: 15 Mar 2020
Time : 10:50
Location: Wellington
Venue: Westpac Stadium
Referee: Alexander King, Australia
Expected Lineup
WEL
- Steven Taylor(c)
- Luke DeVere
- David Ball
- Cameron Devlin
- Matti Steinmann
- Liberato Cacace
- Reno Piscopo
- Gary Hooper
- Ulises Dávila
- Stefan Marinovic
- Tim Payne
MLV
- Ola Toivonen(C)
- Lawrence Thomas
- Elvis Kamsoba
- Andrew Nabbout
- Giancarlo Gallifuoco
- Tim Hoogland
- Marco Rojas
- Storm Roux
- James Donachie
- Migjen Basha
- Leigh Broxham
Squad
Wellington Phoenix
Gary Hooper, Matti Steinmann, Louis Fenton, Alex Rufer, Jaushua Sotirio, Callum McCowatt, Tim Payne, Luke DeVere, Te Atawhai, Liam McGing, David Ball, Ben Waine , Ulises Dávila, Liberato Cacace, Walter Scott , Stefan Marinovic, Oliver Sail , Brandon Wilson, Reno Piscopo, Sam Sutton, Cameron Devlin, Callan Elliot , Steven Taylor
Melbourne Victory
Migjen Basha, Jakob Poulsen, Andrew Visciglio , Matt Acton, Lawrence Thomas, Brendan White, Matthew Sutton , Marco Rojas, Tim Hoogland, Leigh Broxham, Adama Traoré, James Donachie, Storm Roux, Benjamin Carrigan, Andrew Nabbout, Giancarlo Gallifuoco, Joshua Hope, Ola Toivonen, Nuh Sehavdic, Lleyton Brook , Anthony Lesiotis, Jay Barnett, Birkan Kirdar, Elvis Kamsoba, Robbie Kruse, Nicholas Sette, Kenny Athiu, Brandon Lauton, Joshua Varga
Match Preview
Wellington Phoenix
expected chance of winning is 60%, but this team actually wins 76%
Top Goal Scorer
- Ulises Dávila 19 match 10 goal
- David Ball 18 match 5 goal
Melbourne Victory
expected chance of winning is 30%, but this team actually wins 21%
Top Goal Scorer
- Ola Toivonen 17 match 10 goal
- Andrew Nabbout 17 match 5 goal
Dream Team
Team#1
GK : S Marinovic
DEF : L Cacace , L DeVere , S Taylor , T Hoogland
MID : U Davila , C McCowatt , J Poulsen , M Basha
ST : D Ball(c) , A Nabbout(vc)
Team#2
GK : S Marinovic
DEF : L Cacace , L DeVere , S Taylor , T Hoogland
MID : U Davila , C McCowatt , J Poulsen , M Basha
ST : D Ball(vc) , A Nabbout(c)