5 seconds ago
WEL vs MLV Dream11 Prediction | WEL vs MLV Dream11 | WEL vs MLV Dream11 Team | WEL vs MLV Lineup | WEL vs MLV Match Preview | A League

Match Detail

Start date: 15 Mar 2020

Time : 10:50

Location: Wellington

Venue: Westpac Stadium

Referee: Alexander King, Australia

For Fast Updates Only Our Telegram Channel Joint Now

Expected Lineup

WEL

  1. Steven Taylor(c)
  2. Luke DeVere
  3. David Ball
  4. Cameron Devlin
  5. Matti Steinmann
  6. Liberato Cacace
  7. Reno Piscopo
  8. Gary Hooper
  9. Ulises Dávila
  10. Stefan Marinovic
  11. Tim Payne

MLV

  1. Ola Toivonen(C)
  2. Lawrence Thomas
  3. Elvis Kamsoba
  4. Andrew Nabbout
  5. Giancarlo Gallifuoco
  6. Tim Hoogland
  7. Marco Rojas
  8. Storm Roux
  9. James Donachie
  10. Migjen Basha
  11. Leigh Broxham

Squad

Wellington Phoenix

Gary Hooper, Matti Steinmann, Louis Fenton, Alex Rufer, Jaushua Sotirio, Callum McCowatt, Tim Payne, Luke DeVere, Te Atawhai, Liam McGing, David Ball, Ben Waine , Ulises Dávila, Liberato Cacace, Walter Scott , Stefan Marinovic, Oliver Sail , Brandon Wilson, Reno Piscopo, Sam Sutton, Cameron Devlin, Callan Elliot , Steven Taylor

Melbourne Victory

Migjen Basha, Jakob Poulsen, Andrew Visciglio , Matt Acton, Lawrence Thomas, Brendan White, Matthew Sutton , Marco Rojas, Tim Hoogland, Leigh Broxham, Adama Traoré, James Donachie, Storm Roux, Benjamin Carrigan, Andrew Nabbout, Giancarlo Gallifuoco, Joshua Hope, Ola Toivonen, Nuh Sehavdic, Lleyton Brook , Anthony Lesiotis, Jay Barnett, Birkan Kirdar, Elvis Kamsoba, Robbie Kruse, Nicholas Sette, Kenny Athiu, Brandon Lauton, Joshua Varga

Match Preview

Wellington Phoenix

expected chance of winning is 60%, but this team actually wins 76%

Top Goal Scorer

  • Ulises Dávila 19 match 10 goal
  • David Ball 18 match 5 goal

Melbourne Victory

expected chance of winning is 30%, but this team actually wins 21%

Top Goal Scorer

  • Ola Toivonen 17 match 10 goal
  • Andrew Nabbout 17 match 5 goal

 

Dream Team

Team#1

GK : S Marinovic

DEF : L Cacace , L DeVere , S Taylor , T Hoogland

MID : U Davila , C McCowatt , J Poulsen , M Basha

ST : D Ball(c) , A Nabbout(vc)

Team#2

GK : S Marinovic

DEF : L Cacace , L DeVere , S Taylor , T Hoogland

MID : U Davila , C McCowatt , J Poulsen , M Basha

ST : D Ball(vc) , A Nabbout(c)

 

